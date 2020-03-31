Demotech Added to Maine's Bureau of Insurance Website

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maine's Bureau of Insurance has added Demotech as a consumer resource for Mainers purchasing insurance. Consumer now have access to information online at https://www1.maine.gov/pfr/insurance/company_rating_services.html.

Demotech, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Demotech, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Demotech, Inc.) More

"Demotech is pleased to have the ability to provide Mainers with access to our perspective on the financial stability of the more than sixty regional and specialty insurers offering coverage in Maine. Access to our rating also assists thousands of independent insurance agents licensed by the insurers that we review and rate," says Sharon Romano Petrelli, CPCU, AIAF, CCP, ARC, Vice President and co-founder, Demotech.

"The independent, regional and specialty insurers that serve Mainers were overlooked by the legacy insurer rating agencies. In 1989, Demotech became the first to review and rate regional and specialty insurers. In 2019, we celebrated the thirtieth anniversary of our thought leadership on Worldwide Business with Kathy Ireland. Our segment featured regional carriers and Demotech in a live interview broadcasted on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg Channel. You can search YouTube using "Kathy Ireland Demotech" to learn more about the capability of regional and specialty carriers to address the insurance needs of consumers," says Joseph Petrelli, President and co-founder, Demotech.

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable, and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for more information.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demotech-added-to-maines-bureau-of-insurance-website-301032977.html

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.