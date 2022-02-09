Demoted Phoenix police leaders, 'scapegoat' prosecutor seek damages from gang charges case

Phoenix police arrested 18 people at a protest on Oct. 17, 2020, in downtown Phoenix.

The legal ramifications from the controversial decision to charge more than a dozen people at a Phoenix protest as gang members continue more than a year later.

The case drew public outcry and intense media scrutiny that ultimately revealed issues surrounding the case, including misleading testimony to a grand jury.

April Sponsel, the lead prosecutor who handled the now-dismissed criminal case, filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel and the county itself in superior court on Friday seeking $10 million.

The Arizona Republic obtained a copy of the lawsuit on Tuesday, which asserts Adel defamed Sponsel in the media, invaded her privacy and caused the county to breach Sponsel’s employment contract.

On the same day Sponsel filed her lawsuit against Adel and Maricopa County, three Phoenix police commanders filed a $15 million notice of claim claiming they were unlawfully demoted from their original assistant chief rank for similar allegations.

Lawsuit alleges Adel lied about not knowing about charges

Sponsel had filed a notice of claim — a mandatory precursor to a lawsuit against a municipality — in August.

Adel previously claimed she did not know about the case and that Sponsel had failed to disclose her decision to charge the protesters as gang members to Adel and her executive team.

Maricopa County attorney Allister Adel speaks during a press conference, approving a national opioid settlement, in Phoenix on Oct. 20, 2021.

The lawsuit claims Adel was, in fact, aware of the case and had no qualms with the gang-related charges until public opinion soured following media reports. The suit asserts that Sponsel regularly updated her superiors on the case due to its high-profile status and asked Vince Goddard, her division chief, whether Adel was aware of the charges and was told she had been.

The lawsuit also asserts that the Maricopa County Attorney's Office executive team, which includes Adel, requested shortly after protests and related arrests began in May 2020 that staff at the “First Responders Bureau” create and maintain a database of protesters who had been arrested, their charges and case status. Adel created the bureau to prosecute assaults and other offenses against first responders.

Adel announced she was disbanding the First Responders Bureau last October, citing staffing shortages months after Roland Steinle, a former Maricopa County Superior Court judge, issued an independent report that described a breakdown in communication between Sponsel and Attorney's Office leadership.

It all started when, on Oct. 17, 2020, Sponsel learned that Phoenix police had arrested people associated “under the symbol and philosophy of ACAB,” which stands for “All Cops Are Bastards” and, as she reviewed the case, saw them as a criminal street gang. The claim says she called Phoenix police Sgt. Doug McBride, a gang expert, who agreed the protesters should be classified as a gang on Oct. 20, 2020.

McBride was involved in another investigation into the Phoenix Police Department involving a challenge coin mocking a protester. He sued the city last August claiming it failed to investigate whether Vice Mayor Carlos Garcia violated the city charter by publicly calling for his removal. The case remains pending.

The lawsuit describes a meeting on Oct. 21, 2020 where “there were more than 30 law enforcement officers in the room, including a number of FBI and Phoenix Police Sergeants, Lieutenants, Commanders and Assistant Chiefs. No one in the meeting was opposed to the criminal street gang charges, and all agreed the charges were appropriate.”

Sponsel attended another meeting on Oct. 23, 2020 at the Phoenix Police Department’s Violent Crime Bureau, which included other prosecutors, Attorney's Office Detective Karl Martin and three Phoenix police assistant chiefs along with other police personnel for further discussion about the charges.

A grand jury ultimately indicted the protesters on Oct. 27, 2020 on various felony charges, including “assisting a criminal street gang.”

'Sponsel realized that she would become Adel’s scapegoat'

Sponsel’s lawsuit also claims she discussed her decision to pursue gang-related charges with Sherry Leckrone, her bureau chief, several times and that Leckrone pulled Adel aside to discuss the charges during a party held at Adel’s home sometime between Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, 2020.

“There is no question that Adel was aware of those charges, whether from information provided to her by Sponsel through Sponsel’s supervisors or from other sources of information,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit claims Adel lied to the news media when she claimed Sponsel failed to follow proper procedure and used Sponsel as part of a “self-serving campaign” to protect her political career.

“Soon after the Violent Protest Case Charges had been dismissed, Sponsel realized that she would become Adel’s scapegoat in order to blunt the criticism leveled by the news media, to absolve herself of any personal responsibility for bringing the charges, and to blunt the politically damaging consequences of making or approving the decision to bring the charges,” the lawsuit states.

Sponsel remains on administrative leave and the Attorney's Office still hasn’t told her what policy she violated, according to the lawsuit.

Fields Moseley, communications director for Maricopa County, declined to comment on the lawsuit citing pending litigation. Jennifer Liewer, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, also declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Three police commanders file $15 million claim against Phoenix

The three assistant police chiefs who were demoted to commander are John Collins, Lawrence Hein and Gabriel Lopez. Their claim is against the city of Phoenix, Chief Jeri Williams, Executive Assistant Chief Michael Kurtenbach and former City Manager Ed Zuercher.

Stephen Montoya, a partner at the law firm Montoya, Lucero & Pastor, P.A., provided The Republic with a copy of the claim. It states department leadership sacrificed the careers and reputations of the three under political pressure from Zuercher.

Ed Zuercher, the Phoenix City Manager, looks on during a Phoenix City Council meeting at the Phoenix City Council Chambers on Sept. 19, 2018.

The claim alleges Williams also was not opposed to the gang charges until public opinion soured.

“The various critical media reports and the judge’s ruling resulted in significant political fallout within the City of Phoenix,” the claim reads. “Finger-pointing and scapegoating soon prevailed at the very apex of the Phoenix Police Department, with Chief Williams and Executive Assistant Chief Kurtenbach falsely claiming they were never informed by their leadership team (which included the Claimants) that the Attorney's Office intended to charge the October 17, 2020 suspects with the offense of assisting a criminal street gang.”

As assistant chiefs, the three men attended the Oct. 23 meeting where they learned the Attorney's Office planned to charge the protesters as gang members. The claim states Collins, Hein and Lopez weren’t responsible for objecting to the charges as they lacked the legal expertise and that such charging decisions ultimately fell under the Attorney's Office.

“The MCAO prosecutors attending the meeting expressed great confidence in the validity and propriety of bringing gang related charges against the suspects,” the claim states. “Because they are not prosecutors, Collins, Hein and Lopez did not oppose the MCAO’s apparent plans and left the meeting thinking the prosecutors might be able to establish probable cause for gang related offenses before the grand jury if the underlying facts actually supported the charges.”

The claim goes on to state that Collins and Lopez both briefed Kurtenbach about the charging decision soon after the meeting ended. Hein did not as no one under his chain of command were involved in the arrests, the claim says.

None of the men personally briefed Williams as they had already briefed Kurtenbach, who was their direct supervisor.

Phoenix police chief Jeri Williams speaks during an interview on July 9, 2020, at Phoenix Police Headquarters in Phoenix.

“The Claimants are unaware if Executive Assistant Chief Kurtenbach in fact proceeded to brief Chief Williams of the impending gang related charges against the suspects,” the claim states. “However — like Kurtenbach— Williams was repeatedly informed of the gang charges after the MCAO indicted the suspects on October 27, 2020, and Williams did not utter one word of criticism of either the underlying arrests or the subsequent indictment for assisting a criminal street gang.”

The claim also says Adel wrote to Williams on April 19, 2021 saying she questioned the facts several Phoenix police officers directly involved in the Oct. 17, 2020 arrests provided to prosecutors and asked her to investigate her concerns.

Williams assigned the internal investigation into the controversial case to Assistant Chief Steve Martos and told him to tell no one of Adel’s request or the investigation to anyone in the department other than herself and Kurtenbach, according to the claim.

The claim then states that Williams’ response to Adel never said or suggested she was unaware of the charging decision or that any officers had engaged in misconduct.

It also states that Williams failed to disclose this information and related documents a private law firm hired to investigate the incident.

Ballard Spahr, one of two law firms hired to investigate and review the department’s practices, issued a report in August 2021 that found some police and Attorney's Office employees collaborated to bring forward gang charges and officials involved "consciously avoided" the Phoenix police’s Gang Enforcement Unit to "sideline those deemed likely to object to charging the protesters as members of a criminal street gang."

The independent investigation also found that Phoenix police Chief Jeri Williams was not made aware of the charging decision against the protesters at the time.

The claim rebukes the finding that Collins, Heins and Lopez avoided the unit and argues Williams and Zuercher repeated a “false and incoherent narrative.”

It also states Zuercher requested Williams to investigate whether McBride committed perjury when he testified to the grand jury that indicted the protesters. Lopez and Kurtenbach oversaw the investigation, the latter of whom “strongly suggested” the perjury allegations weren’t justified by telling Lopez not to interview McBride about either the arrests or the testimony.

Phoenix police leaders criticize Chief Williams

“In light of this evidence, Williams and Kurtenbach’s repeated claims that they were never informed of the impending gang related charges against the October 17 suspects are literally incredible,” the claim states.

The claim says Williams announced the demotions to Collins, Heins and Lopez on Aug. 12, 2021 and told them they had five minutes to call their wives before the news “goes out to the media.”

The claim argues that Williams violated the Peace Officers Bill of Rights by failing to provide written notice of the charges against them, an opportunity to gather exculpatory evidence or a hearing where they can defend themselves.

“A few days later, Kurtenbach also acknowledged the injustice of their summary demotions and the fact that their rights under the Peace Officers Bill of Rights had been violated,” the claim reads.

The three men are wiling to settle for $5 million each, according to the claim.

Sgt. Ann Justus, a spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department, told The Republic the department was aware of the claim but does not comment on pending litigation.

The Phoenix City Manager’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Reach the reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or perry.vandell@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @PerryVandell.

