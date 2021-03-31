Dems aim for July vote as Congress digs in on infrastructure

  • Construction workers work in Wheeling, Ill., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. President Joe Biden will unveil his $2 trillion infrastructure plan and the plan aims to revitalize U.S. transportation infrastructure, water systems, broadband and manufacturing, among other goals. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • A driver navigates orange cones used to route traffic through a project to replace old water lines under Main Street as part of a work to update water and sewer systems as well as prepare the road for the expansion of a street car line in Kansas City, Mo. Wednesday, March 30, 2021. Looking beyond the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, President Joe Biden and lawmakers are laying the groundwork for another of his top legislative priorities with a long-sought boost to the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure that could meet GOP resistance to a hefty price tag. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
1 / 2

US Biden Infrastructure

Construction workers work in Wheeling, Ill., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. President Joe Biden will unveil his $2 trillion infrastructure plan and the plan aims to revitalize U.S. transportation infrastructure, water systems, broadband and manufacturing, among other goals. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KEVIN FREKING
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even before President Joe Biden unveiled his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan Wednesday, congressional committees were laying the groundwork for a major public works investment with the goal of passage over the summer.

They've held hearings to listen to experts in the field and top-ranking administration officials. They've introduced scores of bills. They've asked lawmakers from both parties to submit their ideas for specific projects soon as Thursday.

And now the hard part begins, cobbling together an ambitious final product that can pass such an closely divided House and Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cited July 4 as the date she would like to have an infrastructure bill approved, but that deadline could slip to later in the month, she told Democratic lawmakers in a conference call earlier this week, a senior Democratic aide said Wednesday.

It’s likely that individual committees would advance their pieces of legislation and then a comprehensive bill would be assembled from that work, though the process for passing Biden’s plan hasn’t been settled. The aide was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and discussed it on condition of anonymity.

Various components of the sweeping plan will likely prove popular. Biden wants $25 billion put into improving the nation’s airports, $115 billion for bridges and roads in the most critical need of repair and $17 billion for ports and waterways, for example.

The Democratic chairmen of the committees overseeing potential roads, bridges and transit investments are aiming to pass a highway reauthorization bill — a key element of the infrastructure push — out of committee before Memorial Day.

To sweeten the prospects for bipartisan support, Democrats are offering lawmakers the chance to make their imprint through so-called earmarks, now being called “member designated projects,” which would dedicate some of the infrastructure spending to specific projects in their home districts and states.

Lawmakers can begin making their earmark requests starting Thursday with the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, which is working on a roads and transit bill. The policy change — the use of earmarks had been banned in recent years — could enhance efforts to reach agreement on an infrastructure bill, but other factors, such as how to pay for it, will likely play a much bigger role.

Key Republicans and influential business groups are lobbying hard against Biden’s preferred method of paying for infrastructure largely by raising the corporate income tax rate to 28%. It had been at 35% before tax cuts enacted during Donald Trump’s presidency reduced the rate to 21%. Republicans don’t see the proposed increase as a middle ground.

“It’s called infrastructure. But inside the Trojan horse there’s going to be more borrowed money. And massive tax increases on all the productive parts of our economy,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday in his home state of Kentucky.

McConnell was peppered with questions about potential money, particularly for bridge repairs, but said he does not see this as a moment of bipartisanship in Washington.

Still, Democratic lawmakers and the White House are holding out the prospect for generating some bipartisan support even if that looks increasingly unlikely. Biden’s first major bill, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, got no Republican support.

“The American Rescue Plan was a little bit different, because it was an emergency. It was addressing an emergency that we’re still fighting our way through, right, getting the pandemic under control, putting people back to work,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on MSNBC. “This is a big jobs bill, but we have a little bit more time to negotiate, to have discussions, to hear if people have better ideas on either the proposals or how to pay for it.”

Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri, the ranking Republican on the House transportation panel, said that he hopes Congress will develop infrastructure legislation in the coming weeks that can gain bipartisan support but that the Biden plan is unlikely to do so.

“The president’s blueprint is a multitrillion-dollar partisan shopping list of progressive priorities, all broadly categorized as ‘infrastructure’ and paid for with massive, job-killing tax increases,” Graves said.

If Democrats are unable to get Republican support for the bill, then Democratic leaders are likely to turn to the same budgetary procedure used to get the COVID-19 relief bill passed with a simple majority in the Senate.

Administration officials sidestepped a question about whether Democrats would go that route, saying that Biden wanted to be clear that he's got a plan and he's open to hearing what others think, before adding that he is uncompromising about “the urgency of the moment."

Recommended Stories

  • Four Latinas in the Biden White House reflect on their personal trajectories, historic roles

    Four Latinas in the Biden White House, Julie Chávez Rodriguez, Jennifer Molina, Pili Tobar and Julissa Reynoso Pantaleón, reflect on their historic roles.

  • Biden admin aims for U.S. leadership in offshore wind: official

    The Biden administration aims to transform the United States into the world’s leading producer of energy from offshore wind after years of lagging behind Europe, a senior official said on Wednesday. President Joe Biden’s cabinet earlier this week unveiled a plan to boost the industry that promised new acreage, faster permitting, and billions of dollars in financing - part of his sweeping plan to fight climate change by decarbonizing the economy. "The distinction now is that we have a president and an administration that is really harnessing this opportunity to fight climate change and to create good paying union jobs," Amanda Lefton, director of the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, said in an interview.

  • House Republican leader McCarthy says Gaetz will remain on Judiciary Committee amid probe

    "It if comes out to be true, yes, we would remove him if that was the case," says Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

  • UN Report: French Air Strike Killed 19 Civilian Wedding Party-Goers in Mali

    MINUSMAOUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso—From above, the photographs show a stretch of charred land in the middle of the desert and a mass grave covered in dried tree branches, where people living around Bounti, a village in central Mali, said those who had been killed by French airstrikes were buried. On the ground were images of strewn flip-flops; an empty parka with one outstretched arm; a mangled metal teapot and pieces of shrapnel—some designated with serial numbers—placed next to bright yellow evidence markers and metal rulers.This is the photographic evidence contained in a just-released 36-page report from the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali, known as Minusma, who this week confirmed that French forces struck a wedding on Jan. 3, where 100 people were celebrating, killing 22 people—19 of whom died on the site, all males. The investigation found three of the dead were suspected of being affiliated with an Islamist militant group operating in the region, called Katiba Macina, and that three died on their way to seek medical help.Minusma is authorized by the UN Security Council to protect civilians in Mali’s continuing conflict, among other roles, and the peacekeeping mission is bound by a Security Council resolution to investigate and document allegations of human-rights violations and abuses committed throughout Mali. This includes all violations connected to international forces, including France’s Operation Barkhane, Minusma peacekeepers and the G5-Sahel force as well as national forces during cross-border military operations. All violations are supposed to be documented and made public in the quarterly reports of Secretary-General António Guterres. Releasing this new report soon after its publication, however, is unusual for the UN, particularly because it relates directly to France, a permanent member of the Security Council.“The majority of those hit in the strike were civilians who are protected from such attacks by international humanitarian law,” said the report, which recommended that the French and Malian authorities “profoundly examine the processes and precautions they take in preparation for such strikes” to “conduct investigations into possible violations of international humanitarian law and human rights” and compensate the victims.The French Ministry of Armed Forces, who are in charge of Barkhane, a 5,000-strong anti-insurgency campaign in the Sahel region and based in Chad, maintain that the airstrike targeted only militants. Moreover, the French raised concerns about the “methodology” and findings of the Minusma report and its use of “unverifiable” local witness testimony, according to a statement on the ministry’s website released the same day the report was made public.“The only concrete sources on which this report is based come from local testimonies,” the statement read. “They are never transcribed, the identity of the witnesses is never specified as the conditions under with these testimonies were taken. It is therefore impossible to distinguish credible sources from possible terrorist sympathizers and individuals under the influence (including the threat) of jihadist groups.” It added that the bombing respected the laws of armed conflict.The investigation into the airstrikes that took place on Jan. 3 was done over nearly three months by the Human Rights Protection Division in Minusma. The team is comprised of 15 experts from the department and two forensic police from the mission, who visited the site in late February. The report states that the team conducted 115 interviews with individuals and spoke with at least 200 more people in groups and analyzed 150 publications, official communiqués and official declarations and photographic evidence.Among those interviewed were seven male civilians injured in the attack on the village, whose residents are Fulani, a pastoralist ethnic group who live throughout the Sahel. The wedding unfolded in a semiforested area, beneath a jagged stretch of red cliffs that are part of the spectacular landscape in the Mopti region that once drew thousands of foreign tourists. The Fulani have complained of ethnic profiling in counterterrorism operations in the Sahel region, especially because they have been targeted by Malian security forces; and Dozo ethnic militias are accused of committing large-scale massacres against the Fulani in central Mali.A Jan. 6 report by Sahelien.com, an independent regional news site, quoted a villager in Bounti saying of the French attack: “There were no women among the victims, as this is a zone held by the jihadists. They do not allow men to gather with women for weddings. So the group of women celebrated 300 meters away. The villagers respect the instructions of the jihadists to avoid reprisals. It was only a group of men and teenagers who were targeted, but the groom is alive.”The strike infuriated the villagers and prompted calls by local and international groups for investigations, including from the local representative working for the office of the UN high commissioner for human rights and the nongovernmental organization Human Rights Watch.“The UN investigation of the French airstrike on Bounti raises serious concerns that the attack was unlawfully disproportionate—that the loss of civilian life, which was considerable and could have been far higher, exceeded the military gain of the attack,” Jonathan Pedneault, a researcher at Human Rights Watch, told PassBlue in an email.The report underlined the growing number of terrorist attacks attributed to jihadist groups such as the Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM) and the Islamic State in the greater Sahel, near Douentza, where Bounti is situated, which targeted Minusma forces and killed Malian and French troops at the end of last year. The French bombings in Bounti were part of a joint counterterrorism operation called Eclipse, conducted from Jan. 2 to 20 by Barkhane, the G5 Sahel forces and the Malian military. The Jan. 3 bombing came days after five French soldiers died in Mali.The findings of the UN investigation were released just days after media reports that Malian officials accused French forces of killing six civilians in an airstrike in Gao, in northeastern Mali. The alleged and confirmed attacks this year by France have occurred after the release of a 336-page report by the UN International Commission of Inquiry, documenting abuses by all sides of the Malian conflict, since it began in 2012. That is when jihadists groups allied with Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb linked up with local Tuareg groups to occupy cities in northern Mali, like Timbuktu.The commission, mandated by the 2015 Algiers peace agreement for Mali, documented abuses by all actors in the conflict and found that widespread human-rights abuses had been committed by the Malian military and that French forces had killed civilians in airstrikes. The report also raised questions about the participation of French forces in counterterrorism operations with Malian forces, who have been accused of committing grave human-rights violations and French cooperation with armed militias accused of committing such abuses as recruiting child soldiers.The commission report was confidentially submitted to the 15-member Security Council in mid-December 2020 and made public a few months later. But the Council has yet to act on the recommendations, such as setting up a tribunal, as some Council members say it is waiting for a response from the Malian government, which UN investigators have identified as major rights abusers. Apparently, only one country in the Council, an elected member, has raised the issue this year regarding accountability on the report’s findings.While M. Mahamat Saleh Annadif, the head of Minusma, welcomed the report, the mission and other significant global bodies, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, have remained largely silent about the number of civilian casualties that have allegedly arisen from French airstrikes in Mali over many years.France refused to answer questions related to the UN Commission of Inquiry report about the French military’s cooperation with Malian armed groups in 2017 and 2018 and the nature of its joint operations with Malian troops, particularly during Operation Serval in 2013. In February, when PassBlue asked the Ministry of Armed Forces whether it keeps records of civilians killed during airstrikes in the Sahel, a spokesperson wrote in an email:“Even though such incidents rarely occur, every civilian victim is declared to the International Committee of the Red Cross but we are not in a position to give you any more information about this. In order to ensure transparency, we leave it to the recognized international authorities to declare the number of civilian victims.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Startups have about $1 trillion worth of reasons to love the Biden infrastructure plan

    The sweeping infrastructure package put forward today by President Joe Biden comes with a price tag of roughly $2 trillion (and hefty tax hikes), but gives startups and the broader tech industry about $1 trillion worth of reasons to support it. Tech companies have spent the past decade or more developing innovations that can be applied to old-world industries like agriculture, construction, energy, education, manufacturing and transportation and logistics. Now, these industries are at the heart of the president's plan to build back better, and the hundreds of billions of dollars that are earmarked to make America great again will, either directly or indirectly, be a huge boost to a number of startups and large tech companies whose hardware and software services will enable much of the work the Biden administration wants done.

  • A growing challenge for Iraq: Iran-aligned Shiite militias

    It was a stark message: A convoy of masked Shiite militiamen, armed with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades, drove openly through central Baghdad denouncing the U.S. presence in Iraq and threatening to cut off the prime minister's ear. The ominous display underscored the growing threat that rogue militias loyal to Tehran pose for Iraq. It came at a time when Baghdad seeks to bolster relations with its Arab neighbors and is gearing up for early elections, scheduled for October, amid a worsening economic crisis and a global pandemic.

  • White House announces new measures to counter anti-Asian violence

    The Biden administration on Tuesday announced a set of measures responding to rising anti-Asian violence, including deploying $49.5 million from COVID-19 relief funds for U.S. community programs that help victims. White House officials said in a statement that the Department of Justice is also focusing on a rising number of hate crimes targeting Asian Americans. "We can’t be silent in the face of rising violence against Asian Americans," Biden wrote on Twitter.

  • Biden touts his infrastructure plan as 'a once in a generation investment'

    President Biden's infrastructure proposal is a "once-in-a-generation investment in America, unlike anything we've seen or done since we built the interstate highway system and the Space Race decades ago," he said Wednesday during a speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, introducing the White House plan. "In fact," he continued, "it's the largest American jobs investment since World War II." “We all will do better when we all do well,” President Biden says, calling his infrastructure plan a “once-in-a-generation investment in America.” https://t.co/eBdgcoH6qu pic.twitter.com/p3IWAy6IEH — CNBC (@CNBC) March 31, 2021 Analysts noted that some progressive Democrats believe the proposal is too small, so it's no surprise to hear Biden bolster his speech with striking historical comparisons and powerful adjectives. He even appeared to reference a specific criticism made by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) all the way back in the 2020 Democratic primaries. As Bloomberg's Jennifer Epstein notes, Warren once suggested Biden spent too much time "tinkering around the edges" on policy, but on Wednesday, Biden said the infrastructural proposal will do no such thing. As some progressives say that Biden's proposal isn't enough, he says it's "not a plan that tinkers around the edges" but one that is "big" and "bold." (During the Dem primary, Warren criticized Biden for tinkering around the edges... https://t.co/QArKukvFaA) — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 31, 2021 More stories from theweek.comDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe turbulent ride of post-church AmericaHouse investigators suggest former Trump advisor Peter Navarro steered coronavirus supply contracts to companies he favored

  • Black man's death: Georgia moves to end citizen's arrest law

    Georgia lawmakers gave final passage Wednesday to a bill to repeal the state's citizen's arrest law, acting little more than a year after the fatal shooting of a Black man pursued by white men who said they suspected him of a crime. The state House voted 169-0 to approve Senate changes to House Bill 479, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp for his expected signature. The legislation was one of the top legislative priorities this session in the aftermath of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

  • News Analysis: Even as debt soars, Biden faces few spending constraints

    Federal debt has swelled to levels rarely seen, but shifts in politics and economic concerns mean Biden has relatively few spending constraints.

  • Many Capitol rioters unlikely to serve jail time

    The cases could embarrass the Biden administration, which has portrayed the Jan. 6 siege as a dire threat to democracy.

  • fuboTV: Breaking Down Needham’s Bullish Call

    If you’re looking for a growth stock casualty amongst the many whose valuations have plummeted recently, look no further than fuboTV (FUBO). The stock is down over 50% from February highs. The depressed share price might be a bad look, but none of the fundamental reasons for owning the stock have changed, says Needham’s Laura Martin. The 5-star analyst rates FUBO a Buy along with a $60 price target. Investors are looking at gains of a massive 171%, should Martin’s thesis pan out over the next 12 months. (To watch Martin’s track record, click here) So, what does Martin like about FUBO? Well, for starters, there’s the fact Fubo participates in a secular trend – namely the anticipated growth of the CTV (connected TV) industry. According to eMarketer, US CTV homes will grow from 104 million in 2020 to 110 million by 2023, providing FUBO with roughly 2 million homes a year of potential new subscriptions. What’s more, faster TAM (total addressable market) expansion could be provided by the fact CTV users are growing faster than CTV homes. eMarketer comes handy here too, forecasting that CTV users will increase from 207.6 million users in 2020 to 223 million users by 2023. With the rise of CTV viewership, more ad spend is expected to be allocated to the segment. CTV advertising is expected to more than double from $9 billion in 2020 to $21 billion in 2023, according to another eMarketer stat. “FUBO benefits from this trend as 100% of its ad revenues are CTV ads,” Martin said. “FUBO gross margins on these ads are approximately 80%, which drives gross margin expansion.” Advertisers are particularly keen to get their products on Fubo, says Martin, as the viewership is among the “the hardest to reach - wealthy young men.” Roughly 70% of FUBO subs are men, and approximately 70% are between the ages of 18 and 34. “This is a very valuable target demographic for advertisers,” Martin noted, “And the narrowness of FUBO's audience suggests minimum waste by advertisers trying to reach FUBO's type of audience.” Furthermore, online sports wagering is expected to reach $155 billion by 2024. This is important as FUBO will soon be integrating wagering into its platform, which will make it a “key beneficiary of this revenue stream over the next 3-5 years.” While Martin is the Street’s most fervent FUBO bull, her take is no anomaly; barring 1 Hold and Sell, each, all other 7 ratings say Buy. The stock’s Moderate Buy consensus rating is backed by a $42.61 average price target, suggesting gains of 96% in the year ahead. (See FUBO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The Rosebud Motel from 'Schitt's Creek' is selling for $1.6 million, and it's ready for a real-life Johnny Rose to renovate it

    The real-life Rosebud Motel from "Schitt's Creek" is a 10-room, renovation-ready motel in the woods about an hour outside of Toronto.

  • Mozambique: Dozens dead after militant assault on Palma

    Witnesses say civilians with boats are evacuating survivors of a violent raid on the town of Palma.

  • Egypt has opened a formal investigation into how the Ever Given got stuck in the Suez Canal

    A Suez Canal Authority advisor told Reuters that authorities plan to focus on the state of the ship and the captain's actions before the grounding.

  • A new 'Game of Thrones' Broadway play might finally show fans how Jon Snow's parents fell in love

    The Tourney of Harrenhal is a legendary event where Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark supposedly met for the first time.

  • Some Marylanders experience delays in receiving SSA benefits

    A former educator said he applied for disability benefits to survive and pay bills, but the Social Security Administration has taken more than a year to make a decision.

  • VW won't rebrand its US arm as 'Voltswagen' after all, reports say

    The brand previously said its electric vehicles would come with exterior "Voltswagen" badging. Now it's reportedly walking back the announcement.

  • Johnson & Johnson Halts Shipment of COVID Vaccine after Factory Mistake Ruins 15 Million Doses

    Johnson & Johnson has paused shipment of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States while the Food and Drug Administration investigates a factory mixup that ruined roughly 15 million doses of the vaccine. Workers at a Baltimore plant run by Emergent BioSolutions, a manufacturing partner to Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, reportedly mixed up the vaccines’ ingredients several weeks ago, according to the New York Times. The mistake will not affect the doses that are being delivered and used nationwide, as those doses were produced in the Netherlands. However, all future shipments of the vaccine — some tens of millions of doses in the next month — were set to come from the Baltimore plant. Nonetheless, federal officials expect to have enough doses to meet President Biden’s goal of securing enough vaccine to immunize every American adult by the end of May as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are delivering vaccines on or ahead of schedule.

  • A 27-year-old woman developed a mysterious cannabis-related syndrome that left her vomiting and caused her to fall asleep while showering

    The patient was diagnosed with cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, linked to marijuana use. She tried to soothe the pain by showering and was burned.