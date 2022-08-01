Dems allege cover-up on Secret Service texts, demand records

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FARNOUSH AMIRI
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joseph Cuffari
    Inspector general of the United States Department of Homeland Security
  • Carolyn Maloney
    U.S. Representative from New York

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top congressional Democrats have requested sit-down interviews and internal documents from the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general as part of a deepening investigation into the agency's handling of now-deleted Secret Service text messages surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The leaders of the powerful House Oversight and Homeland Security committees wrote a letter to Inspector General Joseph Cuffari on Monday, detailing the urgent need for interviews with his staff regarding new evidence of alleged efforts to cover up the erasure of Secret Service communications.

“We are writing with grave new concerns over your lack of transparency and independence, which appear to be jeopardizing the integrity of a crucial investigation run by your office,” House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney and Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson wrote in the letter. They also renewed their calls for Cuffari to recuse himself from investigations of the erased texts.

The committees said it has obtained evidence that shows the inspector general's office first learned of the missing Secret Service text messages, as part of its investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol, in May 2021. And that emails between top DHS IG officials show the agency decided to abandon efforts to recover those text messages in July 2021, nearly a year before they first informed Congress they were erased.

“These documents raise troubling new concerns that your office not only failed to notify Congress for more than a year that critical evidence in this investigation was missing, but your senior staff deliberately chose not to pursue that evidence and then appear to have taken steps to cover up these failures,” the letter continued.

Cuffari sent a letter to the two committees last month disclosing that Secret Service text messages sent and received around Jan. 6, 2021, were deleted despite requests from Congress and federal investigators that they be preserved.

The deletion of the messages has raised the prospect of lost evidence that could shed further light on then-President Donald Trump’s actions during the insurrection, particularly after testimony about his confrontation with security as he tried to join supporters at the Capitol. Since that July 19 letter, a series of revelations about the Secret Service and DHS's mishandling of those communications have come to light, prompting a congressional probe into the matter.

The letter Monday noted one email, dated July 27, 2021, where Thomas Kait, the deputy IG, wrote to Jim Crumpacker, a senior liaison official at DHS: “Jim, please use this email as a reference to our conversation where I said we no longer request phone records and text messages from the USSS (United States Secret Service) relating to the events on January 6th.”

Lawmakers said they want to know why the watchdog officials chose “not to pursue critical information from the Secret Service at this point in this investigation,” and only decided to renew their request to DHS for certain text messages more than four months later, in December 2021.

Lawmakers also revealed Monday that Ken Cuccinelli, who was DHS acting deputy secretary on Jan. 6, was using a personal phone at the time, but the inspector general did not report that fact to Congress. Cuccinelli's texts, along with those of then-acting Secretary Chad Wolf, have also been reportedly erased.

The lawmakers demanded that the IG's office turn over by Aug. 8 all documents and communications related to the decision not to collect or recover any text messages and related to the deletion, erasure, unavailability, or recovery of text messages from the Secret Service, Wolf, and Cuccinelli.

The committees also asked for the agency to make Kait and fellow deputy inspector general Kristen Fredricks available for transcribed interviews no later than Aug. 15.

Recommended Stories

  • House Lawmakers Seek to Question DHS Watchdog Staff on Missing Texts

    (Bloomberg) -- Leaders of two House panels want the Homeland Security Department’s Inspector General office to answer questions about what they say are possible attempts to cover up the loss of Secret Service texts tied to the attack on the US Capitol.Most Read from BloombergManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpYou Won’t Like What Comes After Inflation

  • DHS watchdog halted efforts to obtain missing text messages from Secret Service, Trump officials

    The watchdog at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) abandoned efforts to recover missing text messages from across its various agencies deleted in the wake of Jan. 6 and minimized its criticism of those that failed to produce them, according to emails released by lawmakers. The evidence, released Monday by the House committees on Oversight…

  • Republican congressmen demand NC attorney general protect crisis pregnancy center

    In a letter released last week, Budd and Tillis called on Stein to take action after abortion activists vandalized an Asheville pregnancy crisis center.

  • 'Justice has been delivered': Biden says US strike in Afghanistan killed top al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri

    Biden said a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend killed top al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri, the successor of Osama bin Laden.

  • US-China Tension, Growth Fears May Sap Asia Stocks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia face challenging conditions on Tuesday amid escalating US-China tension over Taiwan and deepening worries about a global economic slowdown, risks that are also driving a jump in bonds.Most Read from BloombergManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpFutures pointed to muted starts in Jap

  • ‘ERIC’ Senate non-endorsement proves Trump thinks Missouri Republicans are fools

    It’s not a serious recommendation. It’s the disgraced ex-president wanting to save face. | Editorial

  • The Manchin-backed Inflation Reduction Act is likely to live up to its name, Moody's economists say

    The IRA won't have a massive cooling effect on inflation, but it will slow price growth somewhat and boost the US economy, Moody's said.

  • At school shooter's trial, families recall lives lost

    Family members from three of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz's 17 victims gave heartrending testimony Monday about how their 2018 deaths at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have affected their lives, detailing lost loves, lost moments and even fading memories. The sister of student Joaquin Oliver glared at Cruz as she left the witness stand, while the families of student Alaina Petty and teacher Scott Beigel appeared to look away from him. Cruz sat at the defense table, mostly looking down but sometimes glancing at the video screen in front of him.

  • Texas militia member gets most serious Jan. 6 sentence yet: Just over 7 years

    But the judge declined prosecutors' request to treat Guy Reffitt as a terrorist under sentencing guidelines.

  • Hillicon Valley — Dems use TikTok after voting to limit app

    Democrats are turning to TikTok to campaign despite concerns raised by colleagues about security issues tied to the China-based app. Meanwhile, Congress is ramping up U.S. defenses against foreign spyware after incidents exposing its use on government officials, journalists and dissidents. This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech…

  • Michigan court blocks enforcement of 1931 abortion ban by county prosecutors

    (Reuters) -A Michigan judge on Monday blocked local prosecutors from enforcing a 1931 abortion ban, just hours after an appeals court ruled that they could do so, state Attorney General Dana Nessel said. The temporary restraining order by Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham halts action under a ruling by an appeals court earlier Monday that opened the door to such prosecutions, Nessel said. "This temporary restraining order ensures prosecutors cannot target women or providers in the short-term," Nessel said in a press release.

  • Shenzhen accelerates China's driverless car dreams

    The steering wheel turns itself a notch and the vehicle slows to a gentle halt, while the safety driver looks on from the passenger seat. The vehicle is one of a hundred sensor-laden robotaxis belonging to start up DeepRoute.ai cruising the dense central Futian business district in China's southern tech hub Shenzhen, giving 50,000 trial rides to passengers in the last year. While the United States is regarded as taking an early lead in testing autonomous vehicle (AV) technology, in Shenzhen the industry appears to be changing gears, with trial robotaxis fast becoming a common sight.

  • Ivana Trump's Burial Place May Have Landed Donald Trump These Huge Tax Breaks

    Ivana Trump’s death has taken a strange turn now that it’s been revealed that she’s buried by the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The reason why she’s there suddenly makes sense because we all know Donald Trump loves a good deal, and he’s possibly getting one by creating a […]

  • Notre Dame ranked in bottom five of all-time CFP teams twice

    Hopefully, the Irish can shed their bad CFP reputation soon.

  • Arizona candidate aims to become state's first Hispanic congresswoman, says Dems take Latinos for granted

    A Republican candidate running in an Arizona primary would be the first Latina elected to office if she were to win November's midterm against Rep. Greg Stanton.

  • Guy Reffitt sentenced to over 7 years in prison for actions in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    A federal judge sentenced Guy Reffitt, the Texas man convicted of bringing a handgun to the Capitol during the January 6 attack, to 87 months in prison, the longest sentence related to the riot so far. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has details on the breaking news, followed by comments from Reffitt's daughters outside the courthouse.

  • Manchin Side-Deal Seeks to Advance Mountain Valley Pipeline

    (Bloomberg) -- A $6.6 billion US natural gas pipeline project that’s been repeatedly stalled over environmental approvals may get fast-track approval under a side-deal reached between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin.Most Read from BloombergManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe agr

  • Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival Canceled After Court Ruling Made It Illegal to Keep Guns Out of Event

    The long-running Music Midtown festival at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, scheduled for Sept. 17-18 with headliners My Chemical Romance, Future, Jack White and Fallout Boy, has been called off, according to a statement issued by festival organizers. The likely cause, industry sources tell Billboard, are recent changes to Georgia gun laws that prevent the festival from banning guns on the publicly owned festival grounds. […]

  • U.S. accuses Russia of using Ukraine power plant as 'nuclear shield'

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called Russia's actions around Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant "the height of irresponsibility," accusing Moscow of using it as a "nuclear shield" in attacks on Ukrainian forces. Russia in March was accused of firing shells dangerously close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as its forces took it over in the first weeks of the invasion of Ukraine. Washington is "deeply concerned" that Moscow was now using the plant as a military base and firing on Ukrainian forces from around it, Blinken told reporters after nuclear nonproliferation talks at the United Nations in New York.

  • Parents who apply for free or reduced meals could save as much as $1,500 a year

    Previous waivers gave schools the funding and flexibility to provide free lunch and breakfast to all school-aged children, regardless of family income.