Dems' Build Back Better bill passes divided House

In this article:
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was jubilant after a sharply divided House approved the Democrats' sweeping social and environment bill, a big victory for President Joe Biden. (Nov. 19)

  • U.S. House passes Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending bill, sending to Senate

    President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion bill to bolster the social safety net and fight climate change passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday and headed to the Senate, where divided moderates and liberals still need to reach agreement. "Now, the Build Back Better Act goes to the United States Senate, where I look forward to it passing as soon as possible so I can sign it into law," Biden said in a statement following the vote. Senate Democrats hope to reach agreement by the end of December with centrist Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who have raised concerns about the bill's size and some of its provisions.

  • Despite lingering questions in Senate, House Democrats project confidence in Build Back Better plan's chances

    House Democratic leadership expressed confidence that the $2 trillion Build Back Better spending bill would pass the Senate without major changes despite a lack of commitment from centrist Democrats in the chamber.

  • 'This is God's creation': Pelosi invokes religion for climate change action after U.N. summit

    To emphasize the moral imperative to combat climate change, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invoked her religious beliefs in a press conference on Thursday. She said there is an “obligation for us to hand this planet over to the next generation in a responsible way.”

  • House passes Build Back Better bill

    ABC News’ Political Director Rick Klein gives his insight on the passing of the bill: “There is potentially transformational change from this bill if it passes the Senate.”

  • U.S. House passes Biden's $1.75 spending bill

    After months of grueling negotiations, the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending bill.The measure, originally slated for a vote Thursday evening, passed the next morning after Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy took the chamber floor in an effort to obstruct regular order. "This is the single most reckless and irresponsible spending bill in our nation's history."He spoke for a record-setting eight-and-a-half hours. He at times shouted over Democrats who were openly dismissive of his delay tactic."It's all right, I got all night."The new bill provides free preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds, boosts coverage of home-care costs for the elderly and disabled, significantly cuts the cost of some prescription drugs such insulin, expands affordable housing programs, increases grants for college students, and puts $550 billion toward tackling climate change.The bill, along with a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan Biden signed into law this week, comprise the twin pillars of the president's domestic agenda."And we're taking a monumental step forward to build back better as a nation."Dubbed "Build Back Better," the bills come on top of the $1.9 trillion in emergency coronavirus pandemic aid that Biden and his fellow Democrats pushed through Congress in March over a wall of opposition from Republicans.Friday's vote comes after the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office released an analysis showing the proposed legislation would increase federal budget deficits by $367 billion over 10 years.The CBO said additional revenues could be generated through improved Internal Revenue Service tax collections.Some Democrats leery of cost ultimately ended up voting for the measure.Representative Stephanie Murphy said she had reservations about the size of the legislation but there were "too many badly needed investments in this bill not to advance it in the legislative process."The spending bill now goes to the Senate, where it only needs a majority to pass. But two centrist Democrats have threatened to hold it up. Senators are expected to amend the House bill. If so, it would have to be sent back to the House for final passage, possibly around the end of December.

  • Biden's free college plan never happened. Are debt-free degrees the answer to student loan crisis?

    Debt-free degrees, a response to the student loan crisis, typically are offered by the most exclusive colleges. Ohio State is hoping to change that.

  • Biden's social and climate spending bill inches closer to passage

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's expecting the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office to release its report on the estimated cost of President Biden's Build Back Better social and climate spending package before it heads to a vote. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joined CBSN with the latest on that and other Washington headlines.

  • It’s ‘not a quick hit’: Democrats highlight the gradual nature of their spending bills amid inflation worries

    In light of heightened concerns over inflation Democratic lawmakers have been careful to stress how provisions of the BBB will roll out over many years.

  • A COVID Mega-Surge on Top of Putin’s War Is Creating Hell on Earth

  • House delays vote on Biden's $1.75 trillion bill after hours-long speech

    The vote on U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending bill has been delayed until Friday in the House of Representatives, after Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy gave an hours-long, circuitous speech. The vote was originally scheduled for Thursday evening after the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), a nonpartisan arbiter, released a cost assessment of the bill, which several moderate Democrats said they needed before they would vote. But the vote was delayed until 8 a.m. (1300 GMT) on Friday after McCarthy spoke - and often seemed to stray - from a thick binder of prepared remarks for more than four hours, at times shouting over Democrats in the House who were openly dismissive of his obstruction.

  • Cook Political Report moves 3 Senate races toward GOP

    The Cook Political Report shifted three Senate seats toward Republicans — and classified them as toss-ups — in the nonpartisan prognosticator's latest ratings published Friday.Why it matters: These moves reflect the increasingly bullish midterm environment for Republicans, amid fallen approval ratings for President Biden. And Cook Political ratings move the political market with donors.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The 2022 Senate ra

  • Bernie Sanders and Nancy Pelosi clash over handing the rich a massive tax cut in Biden's spending bill

    Some Democrats are frustrated with efforts to reverse a Trump-era tax hike on the rich. One Dem senator called it "preposterous."

  • Kevin McCarthy broke the record for floor speech in the House. But the filibuster records will astound you.

    Kevin McCarthy broke the record for the longest speech on the House of Representatives floor. But he's got nothing on Senate filibusters.