Dems draw on civil rights history to push Amazon union vote

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, People stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Some Democratic members of Congress and national union leaders have gathered, seeking to build support for unionizing a massive Amazon facility outside Birmingham, Alabama. Mail voting by about 6,000 workers at the distribution facility began in February 2021 and concludes at the end of March. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BILL BARROW
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BESSEMER, Alabama (AP) — Some Democratic members of Congress and national union leaders on Friday sought to rustle up support for unionizing a massive Amazon facility outside Birmingham, comparing Alabama workers’ organizing campaign to the civil rights movement.

Mail voting by about 6,000 workers at the sprawling distribution facility began in February and runs through the end of March. It’s the largest organizing attempt in Amazon’s history, carrying high stakes for the second-largest employer in the country, which has a record of crushing unionizing efforts at its warehouses and its Whole Foods grocery stores.

The outcome is critical for Amazon and organized labor in general.

If the Alabama effort succeeds, it could set off a chain reaction across Amazon’s operations nationwide, with thousands more workers demanding better working conditions and seeking collective bargaining. It also would be seen as a boon to other labor sectors in the historically anti-union South and beyond.

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, whose Alabama congressional district includes the Bessemer facility, welcomed four fellow members of the House Democratic Caucus to draw attention to the vote. Sewell noted that the delegation’s visit comes days before Selma, her hometown, commemorates Bloody Sunday and the Voting Rights March of 1965.

“These workers are following a rich tradition ... of crusading against something that is wrong,” Sewell said, echoing some workers’ contention that Amazon’s working conditions and pay are inadequate.

“The world is watching Alabama once gain," she said. "Birmingham, Bessemer, it's so important that the world knows that once again Alabama is standing up for civil rights and human rights.”

Reps. Nikema Williams of Georgia, Cori Bush of Missouri, Andy Levin of Michigan and Jamal Bowman of New York traveled to Alabama to meet with Amazon employees and officials from the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union that is seeking to organize workers.

The group gathered at the union headquarters and also went to an intersection outside the Amazon complex.

The visit comes ahead of next week’s expected House vote on the PRO Act, a union-backed proposal intended to strengthen workers’ ability to organize into collective bargaining unions. Lawmakers said they expect the measure to pass the Democratic-controlled House but acknowledged it faces an uphill battle in the 50-50 Senate, where Republican opposition is likely enough to prevent the act from securing the 60 votes required to pass most major legislation.

At the Alabama facility, a majority of the 6,000 workers would have to vote “yes” to organize the facility. Amazon sought unsuccessfully to delay the vote and to require in-person voting.

The company, which has seen profits and revenues spike upward during the pandemic, has campaigned hard to persuade workers that a union will only cost them money. Company officials say workers already get what they’d seek with a union: benefits, career growth and pay that starts at $15 an hour.

Others dispute that.

Levin, the Michigan congressman who was once a union organizer, called it “the most important election for the working-class people of this country in my lifetime.”

Recommended Stories

  • House Democrats pass election reforms as GOP moves to change voting laws

    The House late Wednesday night passed a sweeping ethics and voting rights package, first introduced in 2019. The "For the People Act of 2021" is something Democrats say is urgently needed as Republican-controlled state legislatures scramble to change voting laws in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. The House passed the election reform bill in a 220-210 vote.

  • Joe Biden calls it 'a big mistake' for states to lift mask mandates; North Dakota has nation's worst virus rate: Latest COVID-19 updates

    The White House was bullish on vaccines, masks and its stimulus bill Wednesday as the U.S. death toll neared 520,000. Latest COVID-19 updates.

  • Back to school for first lady Jill Biden: There's 'light at end of tunnel' for reopening schools

    First lady Jill Biden and the new education secretary visited schools in Connecticut and Pennsylvania to talk about safely returning to classrooms.

  • White House and Texas governor disagree over COVID testing for migrants

    The administration said it would reimburse local officials for COVID testing and shelter for asylum seekers. Governor Abbott said "no."

  • Meghan Markle admits it’s ‘liberating’ to speak out in upcoming Oprah interview

    Meghan Markle has made it clear that she is not someone who can be intimidated into silence. In the latest teaser from her and husband Prince Harry‘s upcoming Oprah interview, she tells the talk show legend how good it feels to finally set the record straight. In an excerpt released Friday, the expectant mother admits that it is “liberating” to be transparent about life in the British royal family and give more insight into what led to her and Harry making headlines last year after they announced they’d decided to step down as senior members of the monarchy.

  • A radical new overtime rule has been proposed in the NFL and it would force teams to make tough calls

    The NFL has worked to balance overtime over the past few years, but a radical new proposal could change the game for good.

  • Meghan Markle's 'Suits' costar said 'it sickened' him to see the royal family's 'obscene' treatment of her

    "It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media," Patrick J. Adams wrote.

  • Exclusive: Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

    Preliminary data from a study conducted at the University of Oxford indicates that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC is effective against the P1, or Brazilian, variant, a source with knowledge of the study told Reuters on Friday. Early results indicated the AstraZeneca vaccine was significantly less effective against the South African variant, which is similar to P1. The information comes as a plasma study published ahead of peer review on Monday (https://bit.ly/3bX3LBa) suggested the CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech may not work effectively against the Brazilian variant.

  • Meghan Markle Tells Oprah Winfrey She Wasn’t ‘Allowed’ to Make Her Own Choices as a Royal

    Rosa Woods - Pool/Getty ImagesMeghan Markle has said she was not allowed to make her own choices when she was a member of the royal family.The comments were made in a new preview clip from Oprah Winfrey’s eagerly-awaited interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, which dropped Friday morning on CBS This Morning.In the new clip, Meghan said that she had not been “allowed” to give an interview before.In the clip, Oprah told Meghan that she recalled calling her before her wedding and asking for an interview.Meghan said, “I recall that conversation very well. I wasn’t even allowed to have that conversation with you personally. Right? There had to be people from the [communications team] sitting there…”Oprah then said, “You turned me down nicely…What is right about this time?”Meghan replied, “Well, so many things. That we are on the other side of a lot of life experience that’s happened. And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then. That wasn’t my choice to make. So, as an adult who lived a really independent life, to then go into this construct, that is, um, different, than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say, ‘Yes, I am ready to talk.’ To say it for yourself... To be able to just make a choice on your own, to be able to speak for yourself.”Meghan’s new comments appear to reiterate a frequent complaint of hers that she was denied her voice and agency when she was a member of the royal family.The new clip came as tensions between Meghan and Harry and Buckingham Palace boiled over into all-out war, with reports in the British media suggesting multiple witnesses were ready to come forward and give evidence to a hastily-announced inquiry into alleged bullying by Meghan of her staff at Buckingham Palace.Meghan’s friends responded to the bullying claims by launching a social media counterattack against Buckingham Palace today, calling her a “warm, kind, caring person.”In a previous clip, Meghan accused the palace of “perpetuating falsehoods” about them.An emotional Meghan said, “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • NASA's new Mars rover hits dusty red road, 1st trip 21 feet

    NASA’s newest Mars rover hit the dusty red road this week, putting 21 feet on the odometer in its first test drive. The Perseverance rover ventured from its landing position Thursday, two weeks after setting down on the red planet to seek signs of past life. “This is really the start of our journey here,” said Rich Rieber, the NASA engineer who plotted the route.

  • Hungary PM says Fidesz in talks with Italian, Polish parties on new European Parliament grouping

    Hungary's ruling Fidesz party is in talks with conservative political forces including Italian populist Matteo Salvini as it seeks a new group in the European Parliament, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told radio on Friday. On Wednesday, Orban's Fidesz left the largest centre-right political group in the parliament after the faction moved towards suspending it in a tug-of-war over Orban's democratic record.

  • Adesanya fights Blachowicz for 2nd title belt at UFC 259

    Israel Adesanya stepped onto the UFC 259 scale in a mask and sweatpants. Few fighters love a little extra cheese more than Adesanya, whose charismatic flamboyance is as much fun as his otherworldly fighting skill. Adesanya's attempt to join the UFC's most exclusive champions' club tops the long list of reasons to be curious about UFC 259 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

  • A future COVID-19 vaccine could be squirted up the nose. The nasal spray could stop transmission, especially in kids.

    A company called Altimmune is working on a nasal-spray version of a COVID-19 vaccine. The technology could stem the virus' spread better than shots.

  • Mother of ‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley defends her son and repeats election conspiracy theories

    Ms Chansley refused to condemn her son breaching the building

  • I flew business class for 9 hours, and it made me wish I saved my money and bought an economy ticket

    The writer reviewed how safe she felt, which perks she got, and the food she had during an international British Airways flight from Texas to London.

  • What we know about 'Captain Marvel 2,' so far

    Brie Larson will be joined by "WandaVision" breakout star Teyonah Parris when the Marvel movie hits theaters in November 2022.

  • Rudy Giuliani, who helped lead Trump's bogus election-fraud conspiracy theory, is being mocked after warning of the dangers of misinformation

    After spending months pushing Trump's election fraud conspiracy theory, Giuliani unexpectedly warned of the dangers of misinformation.

  • Buckingham Palace continues to protect Prince Andrew but it's a different story for Meghan Markle

    The palace hasn't publicly looked into Prince Andrew's connection to Jeffrey Epstein, but it's investigating bullying claims against Meghan Markle.

  • Rishi Sunak leaves door open to future stealth tax raid as National Insurance pledge left out of Budget

    Rishi Sunak has left the door open to another stealth tax raid after a Conservative manifesto commitment to raise the national insurance contributions (NICS) threshold to £12,500 was left out of the Budget. On Wednesday the Chancellor confirmed that personal allowances on income tax, pensions, inheritance tax and capital gains tax would be frozen until 2026, netting the Treasury an additional £21bn as more people are dragged into higher tax rates over time. However, in the Budget Red Book, he has also kept open the option to change a number of NICs thresholds at future budgets, handing the Exchequer the ability to raise billions of pounds in additional revenues if required. In 2019, Boris Johnson told voters that his “ultimate ambition” was to raise the level at which people begin paying both national insurance and income tax to £12,500 - a move which would save taxpayers £500. Last year’s budget also confirmed that the national insurance primary threshold - over which employees’ earnings are taxed at 12 per cent - would rise to £9,500. It described this as “the first step in meeting the government’s ambition to increase these thresholds to £12,500.” Mr Sunak confirmed yesterday that the threshold would increase again to £9,568 from April, along with the upper rate, which will increase to £50,270 and then stay frozen until 2026, in line the personal income allowance. But the future level of the primary threshold has not been set, with the document stating only that it would with “all other NICs thresholds... be considered and set at future fiscal events”. The 102-page Red Book does not appear to mention the Government’s ambition to raise the threshold to £12,500 once. Approached for comment, a Treasury spokesman said raising the NICs threshold to £12,500 was still the Government’s “ultimate ambition”. However, they acknowledged that there was no timeline for doing this. The omission suggests that Mr Sunak has kept open the possibility of temporarily freezing the lower NICs thresholds, should he need to boost tax receipts again in future. This would see more people dragged into tax as wages rise, and is known as "fiscal drag." Mr Sunak has already chosen to freeze other personal allowances due to the limited revenue raising options available to him because of the manifesto pledge not to increase income tax, VAT or NICs during this Parliament

  • A small detail you may have missed in the 'WandaVision' finale may be a clue about a potential 'Spider-Man 3' and 'Doctor Strange 2' villain

    Some fans were disappointed that Mephisto didn't show up in the "WandaVision" finale, but the theories about the villain aren't stopping.