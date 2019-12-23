Dems Fear Impeachment Could ‘Embolden’ Trump

It’s the day after Adam Schiff made one last speech on the floor of the House of Representatives arguing that Donald Trump must be impeached. The California Democrat was back at work, headed to the secure room underneath the U.S. Capitol where, over the course of the last three months, his House Intelligence Committee conducted its impeachment investigation.

The inquiry shaped charges that Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to do him political favors and obstructed Congress’ investigation into the alleged abuse—leading to a vote last Wednesday that sealed Trump’s place in history as the third U.S. president ever to be impeached.

But as Democrats were finalizing the case to have Trump removed from office, Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney and the man at the center of the Ukraine investigation, gave an interview to the New Yorker in which he admitted he wanted the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, “out of the way” because she was going to “make the investigations difficult for everybody.”

The interview came a week after Giuliani returned from a trip to Ukraine, of which the president told reporters that Giuliani gathered “a lot of good information” and would present a report of his findings to Congress and the Department of Justice.

Trump Tells Rally He’s ‘Not Worried’ About Impeachment, Privately Plots Vengeance

These developments have weighed on Schiff and fellow House Democrats. As he descended the staircase to his committee’s room—accompanied in that moment not by the usual pack of reporters but only by an aide and a Capitol policeman—this Daily Beast reporter asked the chairman of the Intelligence Committee how his party might navigate this situation.

“I am not sure that I have a complete answer for you,” answered Schiff. “Because, given the continuing nature of his violations of his oath, we have to expect that’s not going to stop. I would hope that the accountability of the impeachment might provide a guardrail, but it could also have the effect of emboldening him.”

“We’ll continue to do our oversight work,” Schiff continued. “That’s all we can do. And if there’s additional wrongdoing, exposing it—that’s all we can do.”

With the Ukraine inquiry complete and the ink dry on their 300-page report on the matter, Democrats find themselves in a complicated position heading into next year. They will retain the oversight power that helped them uncover the scandal in the first place, but they’ll have already exhausted the most powerful available response to what they found—impeachment—and it will almost certainly not result in Trump’s removal. The Republican-controlled Senate is expected acquit Trump on both charges during a trial that will likely take place next year.

House Democrats Plan an Impeachment Blitz

Asked how they could meet this challenge, several of the dozen House Democrats who spoke to The Daily Beast for this story gave a similar answer to Schiff: Democrats could only continue investigating—and hope it works out.

“If the president engages in serious misconduct, we have to make a decision about what is the best way to move forward,” said Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), a member of the Judiciary Committee and the first member of House Democratic leadership to back impeachment. “This is the position we’re in. There’s no good outcome other than to continue to call it out, continue to make sure the American people know about it.”

Looking ahead, House Democrats see no shortage of avenues for investigation. They plan, for example, to keep tracking the sprawling and apparently ongoing Ukraine saga, no matter what happens next.

“Rudy Giuliani is running around, trading and bartering, probably, national assets in favor of interference in our election,” said Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), an Intelligence Committee member. “That story has to be told. We need to understand, even if it’s only sort of in the rearview mirror, so that it never happens again.”

Some lawmakers said that the past year of revelations about the Trump administration was so overwhelming and damaging that Democrats should spend the next year simply surveying the wreckage and figuring out how to rebuild. Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) said one of his priorities is “immediate oversight of the Justice Department and the State Department… to see how much damage has been done to those departments, how much credibility they've lost, how much our international diplomatic effort has been damaged, whether there's still any morale in the FBI.”