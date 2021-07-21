Dems hit McConnell, who says GOP won't back debt limit boost

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALAN FRAM
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats accused Republicans on Wednesday of a “shameless, cynical” ploy that would damage the economy and the government's credit rating after the chamber's GOP leader said his party would vote against raising the federal debt limit.

In the latest chapter of a broad budget battle likely to linger well into autumn, Democrats reacted a day after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he believes all Republicans will vote against renewing Washington's ability to borrow money. The government, which has been running huge budget deficits for years, needs to borrow cash constantly to pay its debts, but its legal authority to do that expires July 31.

An expiration of the government's borrowing authority could lead to a federal default, which has never happened. Analysts say a default could have a devastating impact on the economy, driving up interest rates, lowering the federal credit rating and driving up its borrowing costs.

“The leader's statements on debt ceiling are shameless, cynical and totally political,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor. “This debt is Trump debt, it's COVID debt,” he said, a reference to a massive 2017 tax cut enacted under former President Donald Trump and federal spending that has mushroomed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is not unusual for the political party out of power in the White House to threaten to oppose a debt ceiling increase as leverage to exact budget concessions.

This fight comes as the two parties are also at odds over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar proposals for bolstering federal domestic spending and raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations to pay for it.

Congress suspended the debt ceiling — the limit on federal borrowing — two years ago, but that suspension expires July 31.

The Treasury Department can get by for short periods using accounting maneuvers, but it is unclear when it would exhaust that option. Some have suggested the government could run out of cash during August, when Congress is scheduled to be on recess.

A Senate GOP filibuster of legislation raising the debt limit would mean the chamber's 50 Democrats would need support from 10 Republicans — support that McConnell suggested will not be there.

On Tuesday, McConnell told Punchbowl News, “I can’t imagine a single Republican in this environment that we’re in now, this free-for-all for taxes and spending, to vote to raise the debt limit.” Punchbowl News is a publication that covers Capitol Hill and politics.

One option would be for Democrats to include the language in a $3.5 trillion bill they plan to write financing environment, health, education and family programs. Democrats plan to use a budget maneuver to shield that bill from a filibuster, but it may not be ready for months.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., told reporters McConnell is trying to “hold the American economy hostage." He said Democrats would deal with the problem “quickly" but offered no specifics.

“There is no compromise here. We don’t compromise with America paying its bills," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jill Biden leads U.S. delegation to Tokyo Games amid pandemic fears

    First Lady Jill Biden will lead the U.S. diplomatic delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, sending a message of support to a key Asian ally despite concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden, wearing a striped dress and white sweater, left Washington on Wednesday morning to start a lengthy journey to Japan. Olympics and Japanese officials have forged ahead with the sports spectacle despite public opposition in the country to hosting huge numbers of athletes, staff and media - more than 11,000 in the athletes' village alone - dozens of whom have already tested positive https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/coronavirus-incidents-tokyo-olympics-2021-07-15 for COVID-19.

  • GOP may boycott Jan. 6 probe after Pelosi blocks members

    House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy says the GOP won't participate in a House investigation of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol if Democrats won't accept the members he appointed. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday rejected two of McCarthy's five picks to the panel, Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, who was tapped to be the top Republican on the panel, and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. McCarthy said in a statement that Pelosi's move was “an egregious abuse of power and will irreparably damage this institution.”

  • Kayak as a getaway vessel? Woman tries it while fleeing from police, Kentucky cops say

    When her attempts to flee in a kayak failed, she tried a tractor, cops say.

  • Tell-All Authors Confronted Donald Trump On His Lies And He Replied With 1 Word

    The former president was uncharacteristically honest with his response to Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

  • Democrats Reject GOP Demand to Set Conditions on Debt Limit Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Democratic senators rejected any attempt by Republicans to set conditions for increasing the federal debt limit, showcasing an escalation in partisan bickering as a two-year suspension of the ceiling approaches expiration.“Nobody is going to hold the American economy hostage, period, full stop,” Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden said Wednesday following a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on the debt-ceiling. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who was also in the dis

  • Barrack: I Have Great Admiration for Trump

    Jul.20 -- Colony Capital founder Tom Barrack talks about his relationship with former President Donald Trump. Barrack was arrested today on charges of illegally lobbying for the United Arab Emirates. Barrack spoke to Bloomberg's Erik Schatzker on July 13 in this exclusive interview.

  • Congressional investigators on the January 6 committee will probe Trump and could subpoena former officials: report

    The group will investigate Trump's call with McCarthy on the day of the Capitol riot. "Nothing is off limits," Rep. Bennie Thompson told the Guardian.

  • S'pore-Hong Kong air travel bubble won't begin amid heightened alert period

    The Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble (ATB) will not begin amid the current Phase Two (Heightened Alert) measures.

  • Seemingly safe GOP incumbents under attack from right wing

    Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford would seem to have all the conservative credentials he'd need to coast to reelection in deep-red Oklahoma. A devout Baptist, Lankford was the director of the nation’s largest Christian youth camp for more than a decade. The antagonist is a 29-year-old evangelical minister and political newcomer who managed to draw more than 2,000 people to a “Freedom Rally" headlined by Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, at which Lankford was accused of being not conservative enough.

  • UNESCO removes DR Congo park from endangered list

    The Democratic Republic of Congo scored a key heritage victory on Monday as UNESCO removed one of its nature reserves from a list of threatened sites, the UN agency said.

  • Families lay to rest loved ones after deadly Baghdad blast

    Families laid to rest loved ones Tuesday who were killed in a deadly bombing that claimed at least 30 lives just hours earlier in a busy market in Iraq's capital. The funerals were held for the victims of the blast the night before in a crowded market in Sadr City, a Baghdad suburb. Iraq's military said it concluded an investigation into the bombing and found it was caused by a suicide bomber who detonated an explosives-filled vest in the middle of a popular market.

  • Fury cross the Mersey: Liverpool loses world heritage status

    Civic leaders in Liverpool expressed outrage Wednesday after the English port city was stripped of its World Heritage status by the United Nations’ culture organization. UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee voted to remove the designation because of developments in the city center and on its historic River Mersey waterfront. Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson called the decision “incomprehensible.”

  • CNN’s Tapper Dismisses Rand Paul’s Gain-of-Function Research Questions as ‘Misinformation’: ‘I Don’t Want to Get Into the Details’

    CNN's Jake Tapper dismissed as "misinformation" Senator Rand Paul's suggestion that Dr. Anthony Fauci misled Congress about U.S. funding for gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China.

  • White House defends Biden's 'coordinated' response to Chinese government-sponsored hackers

    The White House defended President Joe Biden's response to China for sponsoring cybercriminals infiltrating global systems, despite a decision to hold off on sanctions four and a half months after a major hack was discovered.

  • Republicans ask Schumer to delay key vote on infrastructure bill until Monday

    Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer wants to force a vote to speed up infrastructure negotiations. Republicans want to hold off until Monday.

  • Cape Cod COVID-19 cluster grows to more than 130 infected, prompting renewed mitigation efforts

    A popular Cape Cod, Massachusetts, summertime destination is reporting a worrisome spread of COVID-19 infections following the Fourth of July. Officials in Provincetown, Massachusetts, issued a number of renewed mitigation measures on Monday after at least 132 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in the weeks after the holiday weekend. Town Manager Alex Morse told ABC News on Monday that the "vast majority" of the COVID-19 cases associated with the town's outbreak are among vaccinated individuals.

  • Britney Spears’ conservatorship case is sparking a bipartisan legislative push

    Prompted by Britney Spears’ conservatorship fight, a bipartisan legislative effort has emerged to reform the process created to protect the rights of more than 1 million people across the United States under the protective arrangements.

  • Man accused in plot to attack Sacramento Democratic headquarters to remain in custody

    A federal judge was prepared to allow one of two men accused of plotting to attack the Democratic headquarters in Sacramento to be released to home detention on Tuesday. But Jarrod Copeland will remain behind bars for now after his wife decided just before the announcement became official that she was not prepared to take on the responsibilities of being his court-appointed custodian. Copeland, of Sacramento, and Ian Rogers are accused of planning the attack "using incendiary devices," the FBI's San Francisco office announced last week. The pair was influenced by the outcome of the 2020 election, officials have said. See more in the video above.

  • UNESCO strips English city of Liverpool of its world heritage status

    The English city of Liverpool was removed from UNESCO's list of world heritage sites on Wednesday because new buildings undermined the attractiveness of its Victorian docks, making it only the third site to be removed from the prestigious list. Liverpool was named a World Heritage Site by the United Nation's cultural organisation in 2004, joining landmarks such as the Great Wall of China, the Taj Mahal, and the Leaning Tower of Pisa. After a vote in China by members of its World Heritage Committee, UNESCO said the new buildings in Liverpool were undermining the city's "authenticity and integrity".

  • Jared Goff was the NFL’s most accurate QB in the red zone in 2020

    Lions quarterback Jared Goff was the NFL's most accurate QB in the red zone in 2020 while with the Rams