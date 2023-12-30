Dems likely to control county boards

Dec. 30—GUILFORD COUNTY — Democrats want to maintain control of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and Guilford County Board of Education in the 2024 elections, while Republicans want to make inroads.

Republicans would hope, in their best-case scenario, to flip one or both boards, but the margins make that appear unlikely.

Guilford County voters will decide who wins four seats on each nine-member board, and Democrats enter the campaign with a 7-2 margin on the board of commissioners and a 6-3 advantage on the school board.

Democrats have controlled the school board since the board elections became partisan in the middle of the last decade. Democrats have held sway over the board of commissioners since after the 2020 general election.

The 2024 races for the two boards include one board of commissioners contest in the High Point area that will be competitive and one school board race in High Point where only the Democratic incumbent filed to run.

In the District 6 commissioners race, incumbent Democrat Brandon Gray-Hill will take on the winner of the Republican primary between Demetria Carter, who ran unsuccessfully for a school board seat in 2022, and Maritza Gomez, a High Point resident making her first bid for elected office.

Gray-Hill was appointed earlier this year to fill the unexpired term of Commissioner James Upchurch, who resigned to move out of state for a job opportunity. Gray-Hill is seeking a full four-year term in the 2024 elections. District 6 covers parts of north High Point, southwestern Guilford County and western Greensboro.

In the District 1 school board contest, Democrat T. Dianne Bellamy Small is all but guaranteed reelection because no other candidate filed. District 1 covers parts of High Point, Jamestown and Greensboro.

Here's a look at the other board of commissioners and school board races:

—District 4 Democratic Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy will take on Republican Tony Jacobelli in the district, which covers eastern Guilford County.

—District 5 Democratic Commissioner Carly Cooke will face GOP challenger Reece Walker. District 5 covers northern Greensboro and northern Guilford County.

—Democratic Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston is unopposed for reelection in District 8, which covers parts of Greensboro.

—District 3 Republican school board member Michael Logan will take on Democrat David Coates in the general election, and Republican former school board member Bill Goebel is mounting a write-in campaign. Goebel was appointed by the Democratic majority on the board to fill the seat earlier this year but was opposed by the Guilford County Republican Party, and Republican legislators passed a bill requiring the school board to appoint Logan. District 3 covers northern and northwestern parts of the county.

—District 5 Democratic school board member Deborah Napper will take on Republican challenger Cara Townsend Dohner.

—District 7 Democratic school board member Bettye T. Jenkins faces a primary challenge from Anthony Izzard, who unsuccessfully sought to be appointed to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners in 2022 after the death of Commissioner Carolyn Coleman. The Democratic primary winner will face Republican Karen Coble Albright. District 7 covers parts of eastern Greensboro and the town of Pleasant Garden.

Party primaries will be settled by voters on March 5, with the general election Nov. 5.

