Dems at Native American forum, White House plans, hurricane season: 5 things to know Tuesday

Seven more Democrats to appear at Native American forum in Iowa

Seven 2020 Democratic candidates for president including Senators Kamala Harris (California) and Bernie Sanders (Vermont); former San Antonio, Texas, Mayor Julián Castro and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will appear during Day 2 of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum in Sioux City, Iowa, on Tuesday. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who in 2018 released the results of a DNA test intended to quell criticism from President Donald Trump and others who argue Warren inaccurately has claimed Native American ancestry, made the most notable appearance during Day 1 Monday. Warren began her speech with a public apology about her past claims adding she has listened, learned a lot and that she's "grateful for the many conversations that we've had together." Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico, who is one of the first Native American women elected to Congress, introduced Warren and endorses her.

Statements aside, White House may be taking steps to avert recession

Despite recent assurances from President Donald Trump and top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow that the economy is in fine shape and we aren't in or near a recession, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted Monday that the White House has scheduled Kudlow for a briefing call with business leaders on Tuesday on "the topic of the president and the economy." As the U.S. economy deals with market swings and trade wars, the Times and Washington Post both reported Monday that White House officials have begun looking for ways to prevent a recession, including pushing for a temporary payroll tax cut to put more money into workers' paychecks. But Trump reportedly hasn't been briefed on the idea, and it's not clear whether he would go along with it. A White House official also disputed the reports of payroll tax cuts late Monday saying that's not "under consideration at this time."

Hurricane season gets even more real

Hurricane season has been quiet, but that may not be for long. History shows that starting Tuesday there will be a sharp increase in named tropical systems in the Atlantic through the Sept. 11 period. Thanks in part to the combination of strong wind and dusty air, the rest of August appears in favor of a quiet hurricane development pattern. September, however, is a different story as conditions are expected to become much more conducive for a tropical storm formation. So far this year, the only hurricane to form in the Atlantic was Barry, which hit Louisiana in July.

After an eventful summer, will Antonio Brown return to practice with the Oakland Raiders?

After an already-eventful summer, talented wide receiver Antonio Brown was with the Oakland Raiders for team meetings on Monday. Whether he'll be seen again Tuesday when the Raiders return to their practice facility in Alameda, Calif., is a question as, according to multiple reports, Brown has filed a new grievance against the NFL in an attempt to wear the helmet he's worn throughout his career. This comes a week after his original grievance against the NFL was rejected by an arbitrator. Brown has disagreed with that decision, and the wide receiver skipped the Raiders' practice Sunday in protest over the helmet issue, which drew blunt criticism from Raiders general manager Mike Mayock. Brown also has missed practice time after burning the bottom of his feet in a cryotherapy chamber.

Bring your own bottle when flying through San Francisco airport

San Francisco International Airport is banning the sale of single-use plastic water bottles. The unprecedented move at one of the major airports in the country will take effect Aug. 20. The new rule will apply to airport restaurants, cafes and vending machines. As a department of San Francisco's municipal government, the airport is following an ordinance approved in 2014 banning the sale of plastic water bottles on city-owned property.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Democrats in Iowa, White House plans: 5 things to know Tuesday