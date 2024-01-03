Dems push for gun laws in NH. Republicans support one, but call red flag law 'nonstarter'

CONCORD — New Hampshire Democrats gathered in front of the State House Tuesday to "make a statement" they're not done fighting for gun violence prevention bills, despite facing a Republican-controlled Legislature.

Sen. Debra Altschiller of Stratham, Sen. Donavan Fenton of Keene and Rep. David Meuse of Portsmouth spoke about a slate of gun bills filed in the House and Senate that would establish a red flag law, give suicidal people the option for a voluntary waiver of their rights to purchase a gun and create a waiting period for gun purchases. Fenton also announced his bill to prohibit individuals from bringing firearms to school campuses.

The bills come after the fatal shooting of security guard Bradley Haas at the New Hampshire Hospital in Concord in November, and the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, in October, when 18 people died.

What are the New Hampshire gun bills?

New Hampshire state Rep. David Meuse, D-Portsmouth, speaks in support of gun legislation in front of the New Hampshire State House Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Bipartisan support has been announced for Bradley’s Law, a House bill co-sponsored by Meuse and Republican Rep. Terry Roy that would require serious mental health information to be reported to the federal background check system for firearm purchases. The legislation was named for Haas. The man who shot him had previously been a patient at the state psychiatric hospital where Haas was killed.

Senate Bill 360 would allow court orders to temporarily restrict a person’s access to firearms if they are believed to be at risk of hurting themselves or others. These are often known as “red flag laws,” and 19 states currently have them or similar measures in place.

House Democrats are also filing a bill concerning repealing limited liability, which would allow individuals to sue gun and ammunition manufacturers, distributors, dealers, or importers of firearms or ammunition. New Hampshire is home to large gun manufacturers, employing thousands in the state.

Other bills would require all gun sales to go through a licensed dealer with a background check, impose a three-day waiting period between the purchase and delivery of a firearm with the goal of preventing suicides, and establish a voluntary do-not-sell list for people who believe they are at risk for suicide.

Why Democrats are filing gun bills now

Gun violence prevent advocates attend a press conference in support of gun legislation in front of the New Hampshire State House Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Democrats are filing these bills despite a Legislature controlled by Republican majorities and a Republican governor. Last year, similar bills to repeal limited liability and institute waiting periods were defeated.

“The time to start addressing these issues was yesterday. It was last year," Altschiller said. "It was the day after the murders in Columbine. Aurora. Sandy Hook. Las Vegas, Nevada. The time was before the number of suicides in New Hampshire put us in the top five of the nation. The time to address these issues was before the shooter at the Concord Hospital got ahold of a murder weapon. Or the time is right now. We can’t wait any longer."

Meuse said bipartisan support of Bradley’s Law, especially from Republicans he described as “some of the biggest Second Amendment advocates,” is a positive sign. Meuse added he, Altschiller and Fenton are committed to advancing gun violence prevention bills even without GOP support.

“We have work to do, and we’re committed to doing that work regardless of the composition of the Legislature,” Meuse said.

Meuse said 2024 being an election year is not a major factor in the timing of the bills, stating the urgency to prevent gun violence is the driving force.

Will Republicans support gun bills?

State Republicans have signaled a willingness to support Bradley’s Law, but have not voiced support for the other gun-related bills.

“I think that what I've read about that bill makes sense, we’ll consider it obviously if it passes the House, which it looks it will, it has bipartisan support,” Senate President Jeb Bradley said. “We should be reporting mental health issues. I don’t think there’s too much disagreement about that.”

But other bills appear less likely to pass. SB 360, the red flag legislation, for example, is strongly opposed by Republican lawmakers.

“The problem with red flag laws is that if you lose your constitutional rights for whatever reason, it’s very hard to get them back," Bradley said. "And it’s also too easy for people to file complaints that may or may not be justified. And the third thing is we’ve seen red flag laws in other states not working. So, yeah, that’s a nonstarter.”

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who vetoed Altschiller's red flag bill in 2020, did not immediately respond to a request for comments on the 2024 bills.

Editor's note: State Sen. Debra Altschiller is the wife of Howard Altschiller, executive editor of Seacoast Media Group.

