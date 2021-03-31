After Dems Stimulus Success, GOP Looks to Derail Biden Infrastructure

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sam Brodey, Matt Fuller
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Drew Angerer
Drew Angerer

When President Joe Biden signed into law the most progressive bill in a generation just weeks ago, Republicans stood and watched as Americans celebrated the arrival of stimulus checks and big government solutions.

But with Biden’s introduction of a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure plan on Wednesday, the GOP is convinced they’re getting a better shot to sink a liberal agenda—and the Democratic Party’s political fortunes.

Republicans seemed dumbfounded about what to say when Democrats passed their $1.9 trillion stimulus bill in March. They argued it was both too large and insufficient. They said it would disincentivize work, while unemployed people called it a lifeline. And they complained about the process, with those arguments falling largely on the deaf ears of Americans who cared more about getting a stimulus check than they did about which Republicans didn’t get a vote on their amendments.

Polling confirmed the scattershot attacks moved virtually no one. In one Pew Research survey, 70 percent of Americans support the legislation, with even 41 percent of Republicans favoring it. In town halls after the bill’s passage, GOP lawmakers attacked the process and claimed the bill didn’t actually address the pandemic—some even claimed credit for projects in the bill they voted against. Meanwhile, their constituents just wanted to know where their checks were. Republicans moved on to talking about immigration and Dr. Seuss.

So as lawmakers prepare for their next legislative battle, some Republicans are looking to learn from their earlier messaging mistakes—while others think a massive infrastructure bill will naturally lend itself to greater opposition than a bill that put $1,400 into the pockets of most Americans.

“If the infrastructure bill becomes a Christmas tree, they’re going to have the same problem,” Rory Cooper, a longtime GOP strategist and current managing director of Purple Strategies, told The Daily Beast.

He said Democrats were smart to include so many different items in these bills because it made it difficult for Republicans to mount arguments against it. And he admitted that Republicans largely failed to turn voters against the stimulus.

“They had a hard time having a cohesive, this-is-the-reason-why-it-shouldn’t-be-passed message,” Cooper said.

On Capitol Hill, GOP aides acknowledge that their party blundered their stimulus messaging. Most say they were dealt a tough hand, but admit that Democrats outflanked them on the branding, solidifying the package as a COVID relief bill and blowing through their attempts to define the legislation as the “Pelosi Payoffs to Progressives Act.”

But many in the party believe the fundamentals of the stimulus bill—done at top speed and packed with popular, quick-hitting benefits—may have been a unique opportunity for Democrats. A sweeping infrastructure package chock-full of climate change provisions, tax increases for some, tax cuts for wealthy property owners, and a “big government approach” to infrastructure would present Republicans with plenty of messaging opportunities, a senior GOP aide told The Daily Beast.

“This is a different beast than direct payments to individuals,” this senior GOP aide said. “They feel like this is their window to sort of ram something through, and if history tells us anything, it’s that it’s not going to work well for them down the road.”

“There’s going to be a lot of push back on what this ends up being,” the aide added.

The final nuts and bolts of the bill remain unclear, but details revealed ahead of its formal introduction indicated an opening price tag of just more than $2 trillion over the next 10 years. The total includes $650 billion for infrastructure projects likes roads and bridges, $400 billion for home care for the elderly and disabled, $300 billion for affordable housing, $300 billion for manufacturing, $180 billion for research and development, and $100 billion each for the nation’s waterways, the electric grid, high-speed broadband, and job retraining.

‘Who Gives a F*ck’: Dems Defend Infrastructure Meeting With Trump

On a press call on Tuesday night ahead of the president’s remarks, an administration official told reporters that while they foresee the passage of a corporate tax reform plan offsetting the full cost of the plan over the next 15 years, the expenditures “are investments that as a country we cannot afford not to make.”

“This is a moment where, by moving and actually getting done something that has had broad bipartisan support in the past, we can demonstrate to the American people that the type of historic and galvanizing public investment programs we’ve had in the past… can revitalize our national imagination,” the official said, “and put millions of Americans to work right now.”

And that is before individual Democrats put their own thumbprints on the legislation or add potentially $1 trillion in tax cuts. The overall price of the package could swell much higher with changes as Biden and Democratic leaders try to build a majority with or without GOP votes.

Still, Republican strategists warned that GOP lawmakers could fall into a trap by just raging against the overall price tag. Voters seem less outraged by big numbers after both parties passed trillions in relief during the COVID crisis. And, as Cooper said, Republicans lost a good bit of messaging leverage on spending during the Trump administration.

“People just don’t buy the spending argument, because money is flowing like water in Washington,” he said.

Instead, Republicans seem intent on focusing heavily on the legislation’s climate proposals and tax provisions, according to a senior House GOP aide. In fact, Republicans are already preparing their lines of attack even before Biden fully unveils the bill.

Republicans believe they will have a much easier time persuading the public that the Democrats’ infrastructure is less an infrastructure plan than a climate wish list. They will make heavy use, for example, of recent comments from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), in which she touted this bill as a vehicle for ambitious climate provisions like those in her Green New Deal.

“It’s not ridiculous to assume we’re going to label this the Green New Deal, because even their own members admit that those proposals are a major part of this effort,” this senior GOP aide said. “There’s a lot for us to go on offense on, and I think you’ll see pretty united Republican opposition to something like this.”

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio (D-OR) said in February that the infrastructure plan would draw heavily from a previous bill the House passed last July, which attracted three GOP votes. “We're going to deal with climate change and create a hell of a lot of jobs in this country,” he said. And if DeFazio’s legislation is the template, Republicans will have a starting point to reintroduce the Green New Deal attacks they are sharpening right now.

But even that strategy presents potential pitfalls for Republicans.

Biden is under immense pressure from a broad swath of his party to use this legislation as a vehicle to achieve ambitious climate goals, like implementing tougher emissions standards and investing in renewable energy. Progressives have also urged Biden to develop “human infrastructure” by funding child care programs and housing initiatives, and establishing universal pre-kindergarten. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) is even angling to include recurring stimulus checks in the package.

If Republicans manage to cast the infrastructure bill as a sweeping climate bill or progressive wishlist, they may actually energize many liberal voters and endear Biden to the far-left, while still failing to convince moderates that Biden is an extreme liberal.

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) said he would gladly support making the 2022 midterms a referendum on the climate, infrastructure, economic, and social programs Democrats want to advance in this bill. “I absolutely will go door to door talking about raising taxes on corporations and the ultra-wealthy in order to fund a jobs and infrastructure program for transportation, clean energy, clean water, and universal childcare,” Auchincloss told The Daily Beast.

If Republicans resort to lockstep, unequivocal opposition to the infrastructure, Auchincloss said, they’ll lose the war of public opinion one more time. “They're going to end up with the American Rescue Plan again, with that kind of scenario, opposing a bill that is broadly unifying,” he said.

There could be another key difference between the infrastructure plan and the stimulus: time. Republicans believe it’s unlikely that, however quickly Biden can feed money to infrastructure projects, few programs could match the instant, nation-wide impact of direct stimulus checks.

That could present an opportunity for Republicans to define the legislation before Democrats can, as voters see a massive price tag but little change in their own communities.

But in the long run—just as President Barack Obama did with his American Recovery and Reinvestment Act and the road signs marking that this project was funded by the 2009 stimulus—infrastructure improvements will touch most corners of the country, from better roads to universal broadband. There will be tangible improvements that voters will be able to see before the 2022 midterms and the 2024 general election.

Plenty of Democrats are arguing their success winning the PR war on the COVID bill should give Biden a major reason to be even more ambitious in his infrastructure package.

“It’s a sign for the president, and I think it’s why he has said he wants to be bold about the packages,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, on Tuesday. “I think he sees that people are hungry for us to do the things that are popular, and populist, across the country, and I do believe he’s very committed to that.”

with additional reporting from Scott Bixby

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccine-Hunters Target Trump Counties for Easy Appointments

    Joe Raedle/GettyAs soon as Ohio opened up its coronavirus vaccine eligibility to residents over 70, Jennifer Salzano threw herself into finding an appointment for her mom, who’s 72 and has heart disease and diabetes.For the next few days, Salzano was hunched over her phone, scouring dozens of Kroger, CVS, and Walgreens sites for any appointment near her mom’s home in Columbus, the state capital. At midnight, when a slew of new appointment times would get released, she’d dash to the family computer and try again.The result was always the same: no availability.“I was kind of like, this is never going to happen,” Salzano told The Daily Beast.But then her dad suggested she might have better luck if she looked in the parts of Ohio where denial about COVID’s risks was high—and demand for vaccines was low.“So I just googled ‘Trump landslides in Ohio,’” then I looked at the nearest county and the biggest city in that county, and I found an appointment,” Salzano told The Daily Beast.Aides Warned Trump About Anti-Vax MAGA Fans. He Did Nothing.“The whole thing took me three minutes,” she added.Three months after the Pfizer and Moderna shots began rolling off of trucks in the U.S., polls show that aversion to the new coronavirus vaccines remains significantly higher among Trump supporters and Republicans than among Democrats and Biden supporters.This, public health experts say, means a new kind of disparity in the country’s vaccine rollout, with far more jabs available in the country’s conservative districts than its progressive ones—the latter being where many of the people of color at high coronavirus risk reside.Still, for city residents with a car and time for a road trip, this disparity can quickly become an opportunity.“There are any number of rural counties here in Tennessee where they have vaccines available. Any adult 18 and up in the state can come in who wants it,” Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious disease at Vanderbilt University, told The Daily Beast. “And we’re seeing this availability throughout these rural, more conservative areas.”That appointment that Salzano found for her mom was in Licking County, directly east of Columbus. More than 63 percent of the Licking electorate had voted for former President Donald Trump. In Franklin County, the Democratic stronghold that includes Columbus, only 34 percent of voters chose to re-elect the former president.When Salzano’s aunt became eligible two weeks later, she also helped her find an appointment in Licking County. And once she became eligible herself, Salzano, who lives in deep-blue Chicago, found an appointment that same week in bright-red Grundy County, Illinois, where Trump had nabbed 62 percent of the vote.Salzano is far from the only resident of Blue America to figure out that a coveted vaccine slot is not equally coveted in every corner of her state.For the first two days after Nebraska opened vaccine eligibility to adults over 18, 34-year-old Lincoln resident Megan Timperly sat at her computer with tabs open for the sites of the nearby Walmart and Hy-Vee pharmacies, hitting reload. Finally, “a cynical and older veteran I play Dungeons and Dragons with,” as she put it, suggested she look at maps of voting trends and book accordingly.In all of 20 seconds, Timperly said, she and two of her friends had all made appointments at the Hy-Vee in Norfolk for this coming Saturday. In Norfolk’s Madison County, just 22 percent of voters had picked Biden in 2020. In Lancaster County, where Timperly lives, 53 percent of voters went with Biden.“It was so easy, and really tragic,” she told The Daily Beast.“There should be no appointments available anywhere, because people should be rushing to get vaccinated,” Timperly added. “But they're not, and they’re not because they've been told all along that it's a hoax, or the vaccine is dangerous. Just lies upon lies.”Schaffner did not directly point fingers, but he did tell The Daily Beast that a lot of the vaccine hesitancy in conservative areas is because of the “political veneer” that has tainted all information about the virus since its arrival in the U.S. last year.“It’s not just disdain for the vaccine, but it’s disdain for the idea that this virus is something we should take seriously,” Schaffner told The Daily Beast.President Trump and Melania Trump each received their vaccines in January while he was still in the White House, but that information did not become public until six weeks after he’d left office. And as The Daily Beast reported, the former president has continued to blow off requests from his former advisers to help convince his supporters that the vaccines are safe, effective, and necessary.Of course, plenty of Republicans support vaccination. On Tuesday, Gallup released a poll showing that slightly more than half of Republicans, 54 percent, said they planned to get vaccinated or had already received the vaccine. But that pales next to the 94 percent of Democrats who say they have been vaccinated or plan to be.Shelley Ann Hendrickson, a 46-year-old resident of suburban Chicago, said she saw that skepticism on display after she made the nearly five-hour drive to get her jab in Quincy, Illinois.As she picked up food at Panera Bread before her appointment, Hendrickson said, an unmasked woman kept glaring at Hendrickson, who was the only masked person in line. Outside in the parking lot, she said, she noticed the woman getting in a car with a bumper sticker: a circle with a drawing of a mask and a line through it.“There was a lot of that there,” Hendrickson told The Daily Beast.She’d learned about availability at that site through the Facebook group Chicago Vaccine Hunters, where people can crowdsource tips for getting a vaccine appointment. Quincy is the seat of Adams County, where Trump walked away with 72 percent of the vote in 2020.Even at the vaccine site, she said, the nurses assumed she was an out-of-towner.“One of the first things they asked was, ‘Where’d you drive down from?’” Hendrickson told The Daily Beast. “But they were excited so many people were coming down to Quincy.”Health-Care Workers Are Bragging on TikTok About Forging Vax CardsHendricks, whose sister lives in Quincy, said everyone she knows in the town has already been fully vaccinated. Indeed, in Adams County, 31 percent of residents have also been fully vaccinated, the highest rate in Illinois, suggesting it is far from dominated by anti-vaxxers.But that still leaves thousands unvaccinated with hundreds of available appointments each day—a reflection of both politics but also a nationally haphazard rollout. Grundy County, where Salzano easily nabbed her own appointment, has a vaccination rate of just 13 percent.Hendrickson said one friend told her she’d been walking past a pharmacy in town, when an employee stuck her head out and offered her a jab. She’d already received one, so she declined.And, Timperly said, the Trump counties loophole creates yet another disparity: these jabs are only available to people with the means and time to travel. On Tuesday, the same day that New York state opened vaccine eligibility to all residents 30 and older, the state site had zero appointments available in New York City. Seven hours to the north, in Potsdam—in St. Lawrence County, where Trump won 55 percent of the vote—nearly 3,000 appointments were available.“The availability is only amazing if you have a car and gas money,” Timperly said.Hendrickson said she became eligible for the vaccine through her manufacturing job shortly before she made her appointment down in Quincy in late February.Just last week, she finally received an email from DuPage County, where she lives.“And it said, ‘Hey if you want to schedule your vaccine, you’re eligible,’” she said, laughing. “So yeah, I got it sooner. I probably still wouldn’t have my first shot if I hadn’t made that trip.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden kicks off effort to reshape U.S. economy with infrastructure package

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call for a dramatic and more permanent shift in the direction of the U.S. economy with a roughly $2 trillion package to invest in traditional projects like roads and bridges alongside tackling climate change and boosting human services like elder care. Coupled with his recently enacted $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, Biden's infrastructure initiative would give the federal government a bigger role in the U.S. economy than it has had in generations, accounting for 20% or more of annual output. The effort, to be announced on Wednesday at an event in Pittsburgh, sets the stage for the next partisan clash in Congress where members largely agree that capital investments are needed but are divided on the total size and inclusion of programs traditionally seen as social services.

  • Investigation begins into how ship got stuck on Suez Canal

    Formal investigations into how the giant container ship Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal, shutting down shipping in the major global waterway for almost a week, begin on Wednesday, a canal official told Reuters. Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie has suggested weather conditions, including high winds, and human error could have played a role in the grounding on March 23. The investigation will include examining the seaworthiness of the ship and its captain's actions to help determine the causes, Rabie advisor Captain Sayed Sheasha told Reuters.

  • Analysis: Shaken by Greensill, German towns pull millions from banks

    German towns and cities are pulling money from small, private banks, spooked after losing millions in the closure of Greensill Bank, an experience they said has shattered their faith in the country's government and financial system. Part of financier Lex Greensill's insolvent Greensill Capital, the bank collapsed this month and triggered a 2 billion euro ($2.34 billion) bill for Germany's deposit protection scheme. But towns and cities are excluded from this shield and are nursing losses of hundreds of millions of euros.

  • Woman claims she was 'repeatedly raped' by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son

    A new alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein has come forward with claims she was repeatedly raped by the financier and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son and threatened with being "thrown to the alligators” if she spoke out. The allegations, which were filed against Epstein’s estate last week at the US District Court of the Southern District of Florida, are some of the most recent accusations of abuse made against Ms Maxwell and her former boyfriend. The woman, using a Jane Doe pseudonym to protect her identity, accuses the couple in the civil lawsuit of rape, sex trafficking, sexual abuse, physical assault, physical mutilation, emotional distress, blackmail, intimidation, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation. The fresh claims come as Ms Maxwell was hit with two more charges by prosecutors in New York as they widened the scope of their investigations against the British socialite. Ms Maxwell, 59, has denied the criminal charges. Her attorney, Laura Menninger, did not reply to a request for comment on the latest Doe allegations. Neither did lawyers for Epstein's estate.

  • Germany restricts use of Astrazeneca vaccine

    Germany is restricting the use of Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to those over the age of 60. The decision follows reports of cases of blood clots known as cerebral sinus vein thrombosis.Of some 2.7 million people who have received the shot, Germany's vaccine regulator has recorded 31 cases of the rare brain blood disorder, which resulted in 9 deaths.All reports involved women aged between 20 and 63, with the exception of two cases.The new limit is another setback in Germany's already sluggish vaccination campaign.But Chancellor Angela Merkel said it was essential to maintain public trust."The recommendations of the Vaccine Committee are based on the knowledge that experts have gathered over the past few weeks on very rare but very serious cases of thrombosis in people who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca. These are findings that the Vaccine Committee, and ultimately we too, cannot ignore."Millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been safely administered around the world.Many European countries briefly stopped using the vaccine earlier this month while investigating rare cases of blood clots.Both the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization said in response that the benefits of the jab outweighed the risks.Nearly all countries have since resumed use of the vaccine, but France has restricted it to those over the age of 55.This week, Canada also suspended plans to give the vaccine to younger people amid the same concerns about blood clots.

  • The COVID-19 vaccine side effects you can expect based on your age, sex, and dose

    Side effects are generally more pronounced among women and younger adults, especially after their second dose - unless they've had COVID-19 before.

  • Here’s what marijuana actually does to your body and brain

    As of Election Day 2020, 1 in 3 Americans live in a state where adults can legally buy cannabis. Here's what we know about the drug.

  • Why Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh led to 12 deaths

    The Indian PM's visit to Bangladesh turned deadly last week as violent protests erupted on his arrival.

  • NYC baker makes 500 loaves of banana bread a week

    Location: New York CityAllie Chernick has reinvented herself as a bakerCourtesy: Allie ChernickThe former photo editor makes 500 banana bread loaves a weekShe uses her grandma's secret recipeThey sell out within minutes{Allie Chernick, Founder, Allie's Banana Bread} "Everyone would freak out and be like, 'This is the best, can I have the recipe?' And because I always thought I was going to start a business with it, I kind of said, 'No, I don't want to give them it, I'll just make them one.'"Chernick quit her job at Raulph Lauren in September"I never really thought that I'd be just baking banana bread every day and that would be it, but that's kind of what it is. I like to make people happy and I like to watch people eat things that I made."

  • 2 Capitol police officers who were on duty during the January 6 siege sued Trump for inciting riot

    The lawsuit from the two Capitol police officers followed lawsuits from two Democratic lawmakers in connection to the Capitol siege.

  • Leo Terrell calls out Dems for having a 'white supremacy playbook' against the GOP

    Civil rights attorney and Fox News contributor Leo Terrell slams claims that reopening schools and election reform have racial motives.

  • My patient got COVID and died. He thought life was back to normal, but we aren't there yet.

    COVID is not gone yet. As states choose to open up, there will be more unnecessary deaths unless we keep masking, distancing and getting vaccinated.

  • H&M was wiped from the internet in China, sending a chilling warning to other retailers

    H&M products are missing from Alibaba and other shopping sites, and China's Google Maps-like platform isn't showing the locations of H&M's 500 stores.

  • Indonesia finds Sriwijaya Air jet's cockpit voice recorder

    Indonesian navy divers have recovered the cockpit voice recorder of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in January, killing all 62 people on board, officials said Wednesday. Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said divers retrieved the cockpit recorder at about 08.00 p.m. Tuesday local time, near where the flight data recorder was recovered three days after the accident. If the voice recorder is undamaged, it might tell investigators what the pilots were doing — or failing to do — to regain control of the plane during its brief, erratic flight.

  • After suing Fox News for $1.6 billion, Dominion says it could file lawsuits against other media outlets and even Trump

    Dominion Voting Systems could sue other media outlets beyond Fox News, as well as individual Fox personalities, its attorney Tom Clare told Axios.

  • Cuba used COVID-19 pandemic as excuse to increase arbitrary arrests, U.S. says

    Cuba has used COVID-19 as a pretext to increase arbitrary arrests, illegal home searches and sham trials, the State Department said.

  • Italy's Draghi and wife receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    Prime Minister Mario Draghi and his wife Maria Serenella Cappello received their first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday as Italy looks to ramp up its vaccination campaign. Italy was one of a number of European countries that earlier this month paused usage of the AstraZeneca shots following reports of about 30 cases of rare brain blood clots in people who had recently had a jab.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Unloads on ‘Dumb’ Anti-Vaxxers Ron DeSantis and Marjorie Taylor Greene

    via YouTubeJimmy Kimmel really summed up the current state of the Republican Party on Tuesday when he set up his next monologue topic as “kind of unbelievable but also par for the course.”“We now have controversies where we never had them before,” the late-night host said, referring to current right-wing freakout over the so-called “vaccine passports” that the Biden administration is currently developing in conjunction with various private entities. “If you have a vaccine passport,” Kimmel explained, you will be able to do things like travel or go to concerts and sporting events. “But unfortunately many Republicans aren’t on board with that.”And he began with Ron DeSantis, “the terrible governor of Florida,” who declared his opposition to the idea of requiring vaccinations to enter crowded spaces. “Which is very rich coming from the party that wants nine forms of identification before you can vote,” Kimmel shot back.Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s ‘Drunken Wedding Toast’“But Ron DeSantis isn't the only dope who opposes the passport,” he continued. “None other than Klan Mom herself, Marjorie Taylor Greene, believes there are biblical implications!”From there, Kimmel played the truly unhinged clip of Rep. Greene calling the vaccine passports “Biden’s mark of the beast.”“Poor Joe Biden,” Kimmel joked. “How do you reach across the aisle when the other side thinks you have hooves? What a dumb person. Everyone knows, the Mark of the beast is Zuckerberg.” As for Greene’s confident assertion that the plan amounts to “fascism or communism,” the host informed her that “fascism and communism are literally opposite things.”“It’s why Germany and the Soviet Union fought in World War II,” he added. “But they both have ‘ism’ in ’em so you know they’re bad things. Fascism, communism… astigmatism, all bad things!”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mozambique conflict: What's behind the unrest?

    Islamic militants operating in the north have been the cause of growing concern in the region.