Dems trying something 'enormous' with spending plans: California congressman
Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., discusses the spending bill negotiations and how taxes will be impacted.
Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., discusses the spending bill negotiations and how taxes will be impacted.
"Soooo Hooters got new panties. I mean shorts," wrote one TikTok user. "Love my job but don't love wearing undies to work," wrote another.
Who wears short shorts?
It doesn't get much uglier than what happened in Knoxville on Saturday night. The question is what's going to be done about it.
Ed Orgeron will leave LSU following the season.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyThe mainstream media’s credibility took another big hit this week. Katie Couric, the former co-host of NBC’s Today show, revealed in a new memoir that she chose not to air some controversial comments made to her five years ago by the sainted Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, involving RBG’s criticism of NFL players like Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem.Couric says she was “conflicted” because she was a “big RBG fan,
LeAnn Rimes rocked the stage at the Austin City Limits music festival. Fans have a lot to say about her sheer, lace dress that she posted on Instagram.
The 22-year-old singer, whose real name was Emani Johnson, died after experiencing a "tragic accident," her manager told E! News.
Georgia continued its hold on the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll with Oklahoma, Cincinnati moving up after Iowa's loss.
Democrats tease Donald Trump over Virginia's Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin's attempts to distance himself from the former president.
Atlanta went the traditional route, with starter Max Fried, and won Game 1. It was a game they couldn’t squander. considering who they will face next.
Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, announced her engagement to Nayel Nassar in January 2020
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Sir David Attenborough, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, and more in celebrating environmental game-changers who they believe will set our course to repair the planet
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele, drew some attention Saturday by appearing to reference New England in a Twitter exchange.
What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our guess on the college football rankings after Week 7
Browsing the supplement aisle at your local drugstore or supermarket can feel overwhelming. In front of you are countless supplements claiming to provide everything from better heart health to improved cognitive function to weight loss. And while some supplements do deliver on their promises, many fall short. Worse yet, some could do more harm than good.In fact, there's one supplement that has so much potential to cause harm that experts recommend you avoid it entirely. According to Courtney D'A
"The forecast should give us a reprieve." Many in the Bay Area are ready to greet the first rain of the season with open arms as soon as Sunday after a spring and summer filled with epic drought conditions. Fire crews hope the precipitation gives them a break from fighting wildfires.
Eric M. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, corrections officials said on Saturday. Smith, now 41, appeared for the 11th time before the Board of Parole on October 5 and was granted release as early as Nov. 17, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in an emailed statement. Smith was convicted of second-degree murder in 1994 for luring Derrick Robie into woods near the younger boy's home and striking his head with a rock.
One employee on TikTok described the new shorts as "like underwear."
See the top Twitter reactions to Corey Anderson's 51-second TKO of Ryan Bader in their Bellator 268 grand prix semifinal bout.
Whether you love lox or are serious about your sushi, seafood is a healthy addition to many diets. Loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and protein, seafood consumption has been linked to increased longevity, better heart health, and weight loss. However, before you order your next seafood-based meal, there's one pertinent question you should be asking your server to avoid serious illness, according to the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover what question you should be asking and