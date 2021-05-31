Dems walk, stop Texas GOP's voting restrictions

Democrats walked out of the Texas State House on Sunday night, to block one of the most restrictive voting laws in the US from passing before a midnight deadline. GOP Governor Greg Abbott said he'll order lawmakers back for a special session. (May 31)

Recommended Stories

  • Texas bill to restrict voting fails after Democrats stage walkout

    A restrictive voting bill in Texas that was on the verge of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk failed to pass Sunday night after Democrats walked out of the House chamber before a midnight deadline.

  • Texas bill to protect against blackout repeat doesn’t dwell on climate change

    Texas' biggest fix to February's deadly winter blackout that left more than 4 million people without power puts new attention on projections by the state's climatologist but does not dwell on climate change after a deep freeze buckled the state's unprepared electric grid.

  • A sweeping new GOP voting restriction bill in Texas is an 'assault on democracy' and 'un-American,' says President Biden

    Texas lawmakers have finalized one of the most restrictive in a wave of new bills introduced by GOP state legislatures to reduce access to voting.

  • Texas Democrats stage walkout to stop debate on restrictive voting bill, delaying final passage

    The GOP-backed legislation will be added to a special session agenda, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

  • Texas GOP puts final touches on sweeping voting restrictions

    Texas Republicans dug in Saturday for a final weekend vote on some of the most restrictive new voting laws in the U.S., putting the last touches on a sweeping bill that would eliminate drive-thru voting, empower partisan poll watchers and limit voting on Sundays, when many Black churchgoers head to the polls. The changes would need to be approved before midnight on Sunday, when the GOP-controlled Legislature wraps up a session dominated by Republicans muscling through staunchly conservative measures pertaining to guns, abortion and how race can be taught in public schools. Democrats have virtually no path to stop it from passing, thereby putting Republicans on the brink of a major victory in their nationwide campaign to impose new voting restrictions driven by former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

  • Texas Republicans' sweeping voting restrictions bill passes Senate

    President Biden slammed the bill introduced by Texas Republicans as "an assault on democracy."

  • Texas Democrats Block Harsh Voting Bill By Walking Out En Masse

    The bill would crack down on absentee voting, drive-through voting and more — and Texas Republicans could still pass it.

