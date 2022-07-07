  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dems want to tax high earners to protect Medicare solvency

ALAN FRAM
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Manchin
    United States Senator from West Virginia
  • Chuck Schumer
    Chuck Schumer
    American politician

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats want to boost taxes on some high earners and use the money to extend the solvency of Medicare, the latest step in the party's election-year attempt to craft a scaled-back version of the economic package that collapsed last year, Democratic aides told The Associated Press.

Democrats expect to submit legislative language on their Medicare plan to the Senate's parliamentarian in the next few days, the aides said. It was yet another sign that Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., could be edging toward a compromise the party hopes to push through Congress this summer over solid Republican opposition. Manchin scuttled last year’s bill.

Under the latest proposal, people earning more than $400,000 a year and couples making more than $500,000 would have to pay a 3.8% tax on their earnings from tax-advantaged businesses called pass throughs. Until now, many of them have been using a loophole to avoid paying that levy.

That would raise an estimated $203 billion over a decade, which Democrats say would be used to delay until 2031 a shortfall in the Medicare trust fund that pays for hospital care. That fund is currently projected to start running out of money in 2028, three years earlier.

Most U.S. businesses are pass throughs, which include partnerships and sole proprietorships and range from one-person law practices to some large companies. Owners count the profits as income when they pay individual income taxes, but such companies do not pay corporate taxes — meaning they avoid paying two levels of taxation.

Democrats this week also sent the parliamentarian a separate 190-page piece of the emerging Schumer-Manchin compromise aimed at lowering prescription drug costs for patients and the government. Provisions include requiring Medicare to negotiate drug prices, limiting beneficiaries' out-of-pocket costs to $2,000 annually and increasing federal subsidies for copays and premiums for some low-income people.

With November elections for control of Congress approaching, Democrats hope the two proposals will be a remedy for a campaign season that so far looks bleak. Republicans are favored to win a majority in the House and could do the same in the Senate.

Democrats say both plans will show voters they are battling to curb health care costs and protect the widely popular Medicare program, positions they say will be dangerous for Republicans to oppose. Polls show widespread public alarm over recent months' historically high inflation rates, supply chain problems and other economic issues that along with President Joe Biden's dismal popularity ratings are pushing voters Republicans' way, the GOP says.

Asked for comment, a spokesperson for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell noted that the Kentucky Republican told constituents this week that Democrats would make inflation “considerably worse” by reviving their economic bill.

“From an economic point of view, I can't think of anything they haven't screwed up,” McConnell said.

Schumer and Manchin have been bargaining privately for weeks on a package aides say could include around $500 billion in spending and tax credits, more than paid for with about $1 trillion in revenue and other savings. Schumer has described the talks as productive but acknowledged that some issues remain unresolved.

Energy and environment programs, corporate taxes, IRS budget increases to strengthen tax enforcement and a renewal of soon-to-expire federal subsidies for people buying health insurance under President Barack Obama's health care law are also under discussion, aides say.

It remains uncertain what will emerge from the talks. The aides described the latest proposals and status of negotiations only on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the information by name.

The suggestions of progress were emerging seven months after Manchin derailed a roughly $2 trillion, 10-year social and environment bill, dealing a stunning blow to a cornerstone of Biden's domestic agenda.

The Democratic-run House approved the measure in November, but Manchin abruptly announced he could not support the legislation because of its cost and his worries that it would fuel inflation. Similar provisions lowering pharmaceutical prices and raising taxes on some upper-income people were in that bill.

The West Virginian's backing remains crucial in the 50-50 Senate. Democrats are using special procedures that would let them pass the pared-down package over expected unanimous GOP opposition with the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Democrats are expected to unanimously back the Medicare solvency and prescription drug plans, one Democratic aide said. Manchin spokesperson Sam Runyon said the lawmaker “has always supported pathways” to keep Medicare solvent, and said his backing for lowering pharmaceutical costs "has never been in question.”

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough will have to certify that the new bill's provisions adhere to the chamber's budget rules. Last year, she ruled that language making it easier for immigrants to remain in the U.S. had to be removed because it violated prohibitions against using the special procedures to enact significant policy changes.

Medicare has 64 million beneficiaries. Its trust fund covering hospital services, called Part A, is financed largely from taxes deducted from peoples' paychecks.

That trust fund gained two years of solvency, until 2028, in last month's report by the program's board of trustees. It attributed the improvement to the economy's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic-spawned recession.

But both Medicare and Social Security face long-range financing problems, and the trustees suggested that lawmakers act “sooner rather than later” to strengthen them. Without congressional action, Medicare's hospital trust fund would be able to pay only 90% of its costs in 2028 and less thereafter, the trustees said.

The proposal to increase taxes on some wealthier Americans would raise $203 billion over the coming decade, according to information examined by the AP that Congress' Joint Committee on Taxation provided to Senate Democrats. Federal actuaries told the Democrats that such financing would delay the trust fund's shortfall until 2031, another document showed.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Schumer, Manchin Agree on Reconciliation Bill

    Chuck Schumer is set to introduce a new reconciliation package that reflects an agreement among all Senate Democrats.

  • NotedDC — Democrats take step toward reviving reconciliation

    All eyes will be on Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) this month to see whether Senate Democratic leaders are able to resurrect President Biden’s long-stalled climate and social spending package. Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday took a step toward a potential deal to revive the “Build Back Better” bill, submitting text to the Senate parliamentarian of legislation that would allow the…

  • Sacha Baron Cohen beats ex-judge Roy Moore's defamation appeal

    In a 3-0 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the interview was constitutionally protected speech, agreeing with a lower court judge that it was "clearly comedy and that no reasonable viewer would conclude otherwise." The court also said Moore waived his right to pursue his $95 million lawsuit by signing a standard consent agreement before the interview, which he knew would be televised. It also dismissed related claims by Moore's wife Kayla.

  • Highland Park parade shooter's father says he is not culpable for son's attack

    The father of the alleged Highland Park parade shooter, Bobby Crimo Jr., has told ABC News that he is not culpable in the Independence Day attack, in spite of having signed a consent form for his son to apply for gun ownership. “I had no -- not an inkling, warning -- that this was going to happen,” Crimo told ABC News about the Fourth of July attack his son, Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, carried out in Highland Park, Il. “He said ‘no.’ That was it,” Crimo recalled.

  • UPDATE 1-United, U.S. FAA spar over blame for summer air travel problems

    The U.S. aviation system is expected to "remain challenged this summer and beyond" and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) needs more air traffic control staff, a senior United Airlines executive said on Wednesday. The FAA responded to United Wednesday, saying on July 3 and 4 "there were no FAA staffing-related delays at all, yet airlines still canceled over 1,100 flights, a quarter of which were United Airlines flights." Summer travelers face mounting flight cancellations as demand rises and the industry tries to rebuild staff levels after thousands of workers left during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • A year later, NFL's 'punishment' of Daniel Snyder remains a joke, while the ongoing problem is very real

    The drip-drip of ugly headlines since the NFL fined Washington $10 million last July has only gotten worse, including ex-employees reportedly testifying Snyder was an active participant in his team's toxic culture.

  • Rafael Nadal reportedly hopes to play Wimbledon semifinal vs. Nick Kyrgios after suffering abdominal tear

    Rafael Nadal reportedly suffered a quarter-inch abdominal tear in his quarterfinal win over Taylor Fritz.

  • Higher gas prices hurt pockets, make small dent in emissions

    As Congress and now the Supreme Court stymie the Biden administration’s efforts to curb climate change, one thing the president doesn’t want - sky high gas prices - actually is nibbling away at emissions of heat-trapping gas. Gas prices in much of the United States shot past the $5 a gallon mark last month before a slight drop, and Americans have responded by driving a bit less, two sets of data show. June gas sales are about 5% below pre-pandemic 2019 levels and 2.6% below a year ago, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

  • To get banned abortion pills, patients turn to legally risky tactics

    Before spreading the word about how to circumvent state bans on abortion pills, Elisa Wells conducted a trial run of sorts, using dried garbanzo beans. Wells, co-founder of the nonprofit abortion advocacy website Plan C, was testing whether commercial mail-forwarding services could serve as a link in a surreptitious supply chain from abortion-friendly states to states where abortion pills are banned.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Was

  • The Mississippi abortion clinic at the center of the Supreme Court fight shuts its doors for good

    Silence fell outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization, Mississippi's only abortion clinic, after a final clash between opponents and supporters of abortion rights.

  • A 'barbaric' killing: Jayland Walker's family attorney questions fatal police shooting

    Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, was killed by Akron, Ohio, police in the early morning hours of June 27 after an attempted traffic stop turned into a police pursuit, leaving family and loved ones confused about how a minor infraction could result in death.

  • Detroit officer, gun-wielding suspect dead after shooting

    A Detroit police officer and a man wielding an assault-style weapon were fatally shot on the city’s west side Wednesday night, Detroit police Chief James White said. White said the officer and his partner responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to a call of a man firing a weapon.

  • Brittney Griner's wife 'grateful' after call with President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris

    The WNBA star's trial is underway and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

  • Amazon is giving Prime subscribers a free year of Grubhub+ deliveries

    The food delivery service typically costs $10 a month.

  • Viktor Hovland's clubs, luggage were lost ahead of Scottish Open

    Viktor Hovland made it to The Renaissance Club. His clubs and clothes did not.

  • How to kayak | Wellness TODAY

    Donna Farizan gets a kayaking lesson from Mike Napoleone at Hudson River Recreation in Sleepy Hollow, New York.

  • No, monkeypox is not a 'gay disease.' Here's what experts want you to know.

    The LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD calls on the media to "do their part to elevate information that all communities need to hear to be safe: Anyone can get the virus if they come into contact with it."

  • Kamala Harris back in Chicago Tuesday

    She will speak at the National Education Association Conference at McCormick Place.

  • 26th District Senate race among statewide races to watch

    The race between Sen. Emily Randall and Rep. Jesse Young, seeking her seat, is likely to be the most high-profile and expensive legislative race this year.

  • WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

    American basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty Thursday to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. The abrupt guilty plea by the Phoenix Mercury star and two-time Olympic gold medalist came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest amid rising tensions between the United States and Russia over Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner’s case until the trial was over, and her guilty plea could be an effort by her and her advisers to expedite the court proceedings.