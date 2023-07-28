Denair High School teacher suspected of sexual assault of former student

A Denair High School teacher was arrested this week on suspicion of the sexual battery of an adult former student, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Darrin Allen, 56, was arrested at 11 a.m. Monday at Denair High School, where he was attending a meeting prior to the start of the school year, according to Sgt. Erich Layton.

He said the alleged incident occurred early that morning and involved a former student in his mid-20s.

The alleged victim met Allen at his Denair home the night before, Layton said.

“During that time, both men consumed alcohol, and the victim fell asleep,” according to a press release.

The alleged victim reported to police that he woke up some time between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. to find the suspect sexually assaulting him.

Allen was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and oral copulation of an unconscious person. He posted bond on a $125,000 bail on Tuesday and has not yet been formally charged, according to court records.

Layton said there is no indication there are other victims or allegations of inappropriate behavior with minor students.

“There is no reason to believe a crime occurred on any school campus or with juveniles,” the press release said.

Allen did not return calls by The Bee seeking comment.

Denair Unified School District Superintendent Terry Metzger issued the following statement: “The incident leading to the arrest was not related to his employment, did not occur during school hours or a school/district event, and did not involve students or other staff members. Per district policy, the employee has been placed on administrative leave. A temporary teacher will be hired to fill the absence. He has worked in the district since 1994.”

Allen’s LinkedIn account says he’s been a teacher and athletic director at the school.