Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Denbury is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = US$587m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$387m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Denbury has an ROCE of 32%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 21% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Denbury

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Denbury's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Denbury's ROCE Trending?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Denbury. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 812% over the trailing five years. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. In regards to capital employed, Denbury appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 55% less capital to run its operation. Denbury may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

The Bottom Line On Denbury's ROCE

In the end, Denbury has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 17% return over the last year. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Denbury that we think you should be aware of.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

    The Indian rupee fell to a one-month low on Monday, as a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report prompted investors to bet on more Federal Reserve rate increases, with weaker domestic equities also weighing on market sentiment. Trading was volatile last week and the currency traded on the weaker side of 82 for most part, weighed down by losses in equities as foreign investors dumped Indian stocks amid a rout in Adani Group shares. Adani Group stocks fell again on Monday as credit warnings trickled in, sending jitters through markets.