Denbury Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Announces November 17th Third Quarter Conference Call

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (Denbury or the Company) today announced its third quarter 2020 financial and operating results.
FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
Successfully completed financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11 reorganization on September 18, 2020, with a strong balance sheet and strong liquidity position:
Reduced bond debt by $2.1 billion, resulting in $165 million annual interest savings
Established a new $575 million senior secured bank credit facility, with $437 million of availability at September 30, 2020 after borrowings of $85 million and outstanding letters of credit
Relocated corporate headquarters, resulting in $9 million in annual savings
Appointed a new board of directors consisting of four new independent members and three continuing members
Commenced trading of new common stock on the NYSE under the ticker symbol DEN on September 21, 2020
Produced 49,686 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day (BOE/d) during 3Q 2020, roughly flat with 2Q 2020
Revenues and other income were $194 million for 3Q 2020, excluding $18 million in hedging receipts
Adjusted EBITDAX (a non-GAAP measure) was $93 million for 3Q 2020
Received $25 million of proceeds from the sale of two parcels of marketed Houston area surface acreage, with proceeds of $14 million in July 2020 and $11 million in October 2020
Reacquired the NEJD and Free State CO 2 pipelines, reducing debt by $25 million and lowering interest expense while maximizing flexibility for future CCUS operations
Upon emergence from bankruptcy on September 18, 2020 (the Emergence Date), the Company applied fresh start accounting, which resulted in a new entity for financial reporting purposes. In applying fresh start accounting, the Companys assets and liabilities were recorded at fair value as of the Emergence Date, which differs materially from historical values reflected on the Companys balance sheet prior to the Emergence Date. As a result of the application of fresh start accounting and the effects of the Companys Chapter 11 restructuring, the consolidated financial statements of the Company after September 18, 2020 are not comparable with its consolidated financial statements on or prior to that date. References to Successor refer to the new Denbury reporting entity after the Emergence Date, and references to Successor Period refer to the period from September 19, 2020 through September 30, 2020. References to Predecessor refer to the Denbury entity prior to emergence from bankruptcy, and references to Predecessor Period refer to periods (as specified herein) prior to and through September 18, 2020. Under GAAP, Denbury is required to report the Companys financial results for the Successor Period separately from Predecessor Periods, making the information not comparable. In order to provide meaningful comparable results of certain information for the third quarter and year to date periods, the Company has combined the results for the third quarters Successor Period and Predecessor Period where appropriate, which the Company refers to as Combined.
SELECTED QUARTERLY COMPARATIVE DATA
Following are unaudited financial highlights for the Successor Period, certain Predecessor Periods and on a Combined basis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Combined (Non-GAAP) (1)
Successor
Predecessor
Quarter Ended
Period from Sept. 19, 2020 through
Period from July 1, 2020 through
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
(in millions, except per-share and per-unit data)
Sept. 30, 2020
Sept. 30, 2020
Sept. 18, 2020
June 30, 2020
Sept. 30, 2019
Net income (loss)
$
(806
)
$
3
$
(809
)
$
(697
)
$
73
Adjusted net income (loss) (2) (non-GAAP measure)
20
(32
)
41
Adjusted EBITDAX (2) (non-GAAP measure)
93
39
145
Net income (loss) per diluted share
0.06
(1.63
)
(1.41
)
0.14
Combined (Non-GAAP) (1)
Predecessor
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
(in millions)
Sept. 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Sept. 30, 2019
Oil, natural gas, and related product sales
$
176
$
109
$
293
CO 2 , oil marketing sales and other
18
9
22
Total revenues and other income
$
194
$
118
$
315
Receipt on settlements of commodity derivatives
$
18
$
46
$
8
Cash flows from operations (1)
$
74
$
11
$
131
Adjusted cash flows from operations less special items (2) (non-GAAP measure)
68
9
126
Development capital expenditures
18
21
51
(1) Combined results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 are provided for illustrative purposes and are derived from the financial statement line items from the Successor and Predecessor periods.
(2) A non-GAAP measure. See accompanying schedules that reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures along with a statement indicating why the Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.
Quarter Ended
Sept. 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Sept. 30, 2019
Average realized oil price per barrel (excluding derivative settlements)
$
39.23
$
24.39
$
57.64
Average realized oil price per barrel (including derivative settlements)
43.23
34.64
59.23
Total production (BOE/d)
49,686
50,190
56,441
Total continuing production (BOE/d) (1)
49,686
50,190
55,338
MANAGEMENT COMMENT
Chris Kendall, Denburys President and CEO, commented, In less than two months during the third quarter we entered and exited our Chapter 11 restructuring process. As a result of this process, Denbury emerged with a strong balance sheet, a solid liquidity position, and a significantly reduced cost structure providing us with a breakeven oil price near $30 per barrel. Denburys low base production decline and the flexible, low capital intensity nature of our assets are particularly well suited for todays environment. The industry-leading low carbon footprint of our CO 2 EOR-focused oil production sets us apart. Moreover, the potential of the emerging CCUS business presents a unique, exciting, and significant growth opportunity to leverage both our strategically advantaged asset base and our extensive CO 2 expertise developed during more than 20 years of CO 2 EOR operations.
I want to thank the Denbury team for their focus, care, and diligence throughout 2020. Even in this challenging environment, the team is setting Company records for safety and efficiency, which is a testament to our employees professionalism, dedication, quality and resilience.
Going forward, while ensuring a steadfast focus of building on our strong foundation of safety and operational excellence, our priorities will be to protect and maintain our balance sheet, to continue to invest within cash flow, to further build our EOR-focused business, and to continue to position the Company to be a leader in what we believe will be a high value CCUS business.
(1) Continuing production excludes production from the Gulf Coast Working Interests Sale completed on March 4, 2020.
REVIEW OF OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS
Denburys oil and natural gas production averaged 49,686 BOE/d during third quarter 2020, relatively flat with second quarter of 2020 (the prior quarter) production and a decrease of 10% compared to continuing production in the third quarter of 2019 (the prior-year third quarter), which is adjusted for production from assets sold in the first quarter of 2020. Production during the second and third quarters of 2020 was impacted by approximately 4,300 BOE/d and 1,700 BOE/d, respectively, of production that was shut-in due to wells that were uneconomic to produce or repair. In addition to shut-in production, the year-over-year production decline was primarily due to production declines at Delhi Field which were mainly associated with the suspension of CO 2 purchases since late-February 2020 as a result of the Delta-Tinsley CO 2 pipeline being out of service for repairs, as well as reduced levels of workovers and capital investment due to actions taken by the Company to reduce costs in response to the significant decline in oil prices earlier in 2020. In late October 2020, repairs to the Delta-Tinsley pipeline were completed and the pipeline was brought back into service, allowing CO 2 purchases to resume at Delhi Field. Further production information is provided on page 18 of this press release.
Denburys third quarter 2020 average realized oil price, including derivative settlements, was $43.23 per barrel (Bbl), an increase of 25% from the prior quarter and a decrease of 27% from the prior-year third quarter. Denburys NYMEX differential for the third quarter 2020 was $1.64 per Bbl below NYMEX WTI oil prices, compared to $4.03 per Bbl below NYMEX WTI in the prior quarter and $1.30 per Bbl above NYMEX WTI in the prior-year third quarter.
Total revenues and other income in the third quarter of 2020 were $194 million, an increase of 64% from the prior quarter and a decrease of 39% from the prior-year third quarter. The sequential quarterly increase was primarily due to higher realized oil prices, and the decrease from the prior-year third quarter was primarily due to lower oil prices and to a lesser degree lower oil production levels.
Total lease operating expenses in third quarter 2020 were $71 million, or $15.57 per BOE, a decrease of $10 million, or 12%, compared to the prior quarter due primarily to a $15 million insurance reimbursement received in the current quarter related to a 2013 incident at Delhi Field, partially offset by higher workover expense during the current quarter as the Company resumed some repairs and maintenance activity. Compared to the prior-year third quarter, lease operating expenses decreased $47 million, or 40%, due primarily to reductions in all expense categories, with the largest decreases in workover expense, labor, and power and fuel costs, as well as the insurance reimbursement noted above.
Taxes other than income, which includes ad valorem, production and franchise taxes, increased $5 million, or 50%, from the prior quarter and decreased $6 million, or 29%, from the prior-year third quarter, generally due to changes in oil and natural gas revenues.
General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $17 million in third quarter 2020, a $7 million decrease from the prior quarter, primarily due to the prior quarter including higher than normal compensation-related expenses related to modifications of the Companys 2020 employee compensation programs. During the prior quarter, the Company reinstated a bonus program for 2020 which had previously been suspended in the first quarter, resulting in a higher than normal bonus accrual in the second quarter. Compared to the prior-year third quarter, G&A expenses decreased $2 million, or 8%, due to lower overall employee compensation and related costs due to reduced headcount.
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest, totaled $8 million in third quarter 2020, a $13 million decrease from the prior quarter and a $15 million decrease from the prior-year third quarter. The decreases in both comparative periods were primarily due to the approximate $2.1 billion reduction in bond debt associated with the Companys Chapter 11 restructuring during the third quarter of 2020. A schedule detailing the components of interest expense is included on page 20 of this press release.
The Company recognized a full cost pool ceiling test write-down of $262 million for the Predecessor Period from July 1, 2020 through September 18, 2020 as a result of the continued decline in first-day-of-the-month oil prices for the preceding 12 months. This write-down compares to full cost pool ceiling test write-downs of $662 million during the prior quarter and $73 million during the first quarter of 2020. As a result of fresh start accounting, oil and gas properties were recorded at fair value as of September 18, 2020, and there was no full cost pool ceiling test write-down for the Successor Period.
Depletion, depreciation, and amortization (DD&A) was $42 million during third quarter 2020, compared to $55 million in both the prior quarter and the prior-year third quarter. The decreases from the prior quarter and the prior-year third quarter were primarily due to the application of fresh start accounting resulting in lower asset balances.
Denburys effective tax rate for the Predecessor Period from January 1, 2020 through September 18, 2020 was 23%, slightly lower than the Companys estimated statutory rate of 25%, due primarily to the establishment of a valuation allowance on the Companys federal and state deferred tax assets after the application of fresh start accounting. Given the Companys cumulative loss position and the continued low oil price environment, management recorded a total valuation allowance of $129 million on its underlying deferred tax assets as of September 18, 2020. For the Successor Period, the Company continues to offset its deferred tax assets with a valuation allowance. Thus, the income tax expense associated with the Successors pre-tax book income was offset by a change in valuation allowance.
BANK CREDIT FACILITY
In connection with the emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, the Company entered into a new $575 million senior secured bank credit facility due January 30, 2024, with the lending group remaining consistent with that of the Predecessors bank credit facility. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $85 million of outstanding borrowings on the senior secured bank credit facility, leaving $437 million of borrowing base availability after consideration of $53 million of outstanding letters of credit.
RECENT PIPELINE TRANSACTIONS
In late October 2020, the Company restructured its CO 2 pipeline financing arrangements with Genesis Energy, L.P. (Genesis), whereby (1) Denbury reacquired the NEJD Pipeline system from Genesis in exchange for $70 million to be paid in four equal payments during 2021, representing full settlement of all remaining obligations under the NEJD secured financing lease; and (2) Denbury reacquired the Free State Pipeline from Genesis in exchange for a one-time payment of $23 million made on October 30, 2020.
HEDGING UPDATE
Details of the Companys hedging positions as of November 13, 2020 are included below.
4Q 2020
2021
1H 2022
WTI NYMEX
Volumes Hedged (Bbls/d)
13,500
24,000
8,500
Fixed-Price Swaps
Swap Price (1)
$
40.52
$
42.22
$
43.55
Argus LLS
Volumes Hedged (Bbls/d)
7,500
Fixed-Price Swaps
Swap Price (1)
$
51.67
WTI NYMEX
Volumes Hedged (Bbls/d)
9,500
3-Way Collars
Sold Put Price / Floor / Ceiling Price (1)(2)
$47.93 / $57.00 / $63.25
Argus LLS
Volumes Hedged (Bbls/d)
5,000
3-Way Collars
Sold Put Price / Floor / Ceiling Price (1)(2)
$52.80 / $61.63 / $70.35
Total Volumes Hedged (Bbls/d)
35,500
24,000
8,500
(1) Averages are volume weighted.
(2) If oil prices were to average less than the sold put, receipts on settlement would be limited to the difference between the floor price and the sold put price.
2020 CAPITAL BUDGET AND ESTIMATED PRODUCTION
The Companys 2020 estimated development capital budget, excluding acquisitions and capitalized interest, remains unchanged from its previously estimated range of $95 million to $105 million. The capital budget consists of approximately $70 million for tertiary and non-tertiary field investments and CO 2 supply, plus approximately $30 million of estimated capitalized costs (including capitalized internal acquisition, exploration and development costs and pre-production tertiary startup costs). Of this combined capital expenditure amount, $78 million (78%) has been incurred through the first nine months of 2020. Based upon this capital spending level, Denburys estimated full-year 2020 production is currently expected to be within a range of 50,900 51,400 BOE/d.
THIRD QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Denbury management will host a conference call to review and discuss third quarter 2020 financial and operating results tomorrow, Tuesday, November 17, at 10:00 A.M. (Central). Additionally, Denbury will post presentation materials on its website which will be referenced during the conference call. Individuals who would like to participate should dial 877.705.6003 or 201.493.6725 ten minutes before the scheduled start time. To access a live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation, please visit the investor relations section of the Companys website at www.denbury.com. The webcast will be archived on the website and a telephonic replay will be accessible for approximately one month after the call by dialing 844.512.2921 or 412.317.6671 and entering confirmation number 13696085.
Denbury is an independent oil and natural gas company with operations focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Companys goal is to increase the value of its properties through a combination of exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices, with the most significant emphasis relating to CO 2 enhanced oil recovery operations. For more information about Denbury, please visit www.denbury.com.
This press release, other than historical information, contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including estimated 2020 production and capital expenditures, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Denburys most recent report on Form 10-K. These risks and uncertainties are incorporated by this reference as though fully set forth herein. These statements are based on financial and market, engineering, geological and operating assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, managements assumptions and the Companys future performance are both subject to a wide range of risks, and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Actual results may vary materially. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Companys estimates only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its estimates as of any future date. Denbury assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements.
FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA TABLES AND RECONCILIATION SCHEDULES
The following tables include selected unaudited financial and operational information for the Successor Period, Predecessor Periods from July 1, 2020 through September 18, 2020 and January 1, 2020 through September 18, 2020, and certain Combined information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, in order to assist investors in understanding the comparability of the Companys financial and operational results for the applicable periods. All production volumes and dollars are expressed on a net revenue interest basis with gas volumes converted to equivalent barrels at 6:1.
DENBURY INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
Combined (Non-GAAP) (1)
Successor
Predecessor
Quarter Ended
Period from Sept. 19, 2020 through
Period from July 1, 2020 through
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
In thousands, except per-share data
Sept. 30, 2020
Sept. 30, 2020
Sept. 18, 2020
Sept. 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Revenues and other income
Oil sales
$
174,447
$
22,311
$
152,136
$
292,100
$
108,538
Natural gas sales
964
10
954
1,092
849
CO 2 sales and transportation fees
7,484
967
6,517
8,976
6,504
Oil marketing sales
3,483
151
3,332
5,468
1,490
Other income
7,191
94
7,097
7,817
494
Total revenues and other income
193,569
23,533
170,036
315,453
117,875
Expenses
Lease operating expenses
71,192
11,484
59,708
117,850
81,293
Transportation and marketing expenses
9,499
1,344
8,155
10,067
9,388
CO 2 operating and discovery expenses
1,197
242
955
879
885
Taxes other than income
15,546
2,073
13,473
22,010
10,372
Oil marketing expenses
3,427
139
3,288
5,436
1,450
General and administrative expenses
16,748
1,735
15,013
18,266
23,776
Interest, net of amounts capitalized of $4,887, $183, $4,704, $8,773 and $8,729, respectively
8,038
334
7,704
22,858
20,617
Depletion, depreciation, and amortization
41,600
5,283
36,317
55,064
55,414
Commodity derivatives expense (income)
574
(4,035
)
4,609
(43,155
)
40,130
Gain on debt extinguishment
(5,874
)
Write-down of oil and natural gas properties
261,677
261,677
662,440
Restructuring items, net
849,980
849,980
Other expenses
24,248
2,164
22,084
2,140
11,290
Total expenses
1,303,726
20,763
1,282,963
205,541
917,055
Income (loss) before income taxes
(1,110,157
)
2,770
(1,112,927
)
109,912
(799,180
)
Income tax provision (benefit)
Current income taxes
(1,445
)
6
(1,451
)
(859
)
598
Deferred income taxes
(302,350
)
6
(302,356
)
37,909
(102,304
)
Net income (loss)
$
(806,362
)
$
2,758
$
(809,120
)
$
72,862
$
(697,474
)
Net income (loss) per common share
Basic
$
0.06
$
(1.63
)
$
0.16
$
(1.41
)
Diluted
$
0.06
$
(1.63
)
$
0.14
$
(1.41
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
50,000
497,398
455,487
495,245
Diluted
50,000
497,398
547,205
495,245
(1) Combined results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 are provided for illustrative purposes and are derived from the financial statement line items from the Successor and Predecessor periods. Because of the impact of various adjustments to the financial statements in connection with the application of fresh start accounting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, certain results of operations for the Successor are not comparable to those of the Predecessor. Management believes that the combined results provide meaningful information to assist investors in understanding the Companys financial results for the applicable period, but should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or more meaningful than, independent results of the Predecessor and Successor periods for the quarter reported in accordance with GAAP.
Combined (Non-GAAP) (1)
Successor
Predecessor
Nine Months Ended
Period from Sept. 19, 2020 through
Period from Jan. 1, 2020 through
Nine Months Ended
In thousands, except per-share data
Sept. 30, 2020
Sept. 30, 2020
Sept. 18, 2020
Sept. 30, 2019
Revenues and other income
Oil sales
$
511,562
$
22,311
$
489,251
$
912,636
Natural gas sales
2,860
10
2,850
5,554
CO 2 sales and transportation fees
22,016
967
21,049
25,532
Oil marketing sales
8,694
151
8,543
8,274
Other income
8,513
94
8,419
12,274
Total revenues and other income
553,645
23,533
530,112
964,270
Expenses
Lease operating expenses
261,755
11,484
250,271
361,205
Transportation and marketing expenses
28,508
1,344
27,164
32,076
CO 2 operating and discovery expenses
2,834
242
2,592
2,016
Taxes other than income
45,604
2,073
43,531
71,312
Oil marketing expenses
8,538
139
8,399
8,213
General and administrative expenses
50,257
1,735
48,522
54,697
Interest, net of amounts capitalized of $23,068, $183, $22,885 and $27,545, respectively
48,601
334
48,267
60,672
Depletion, depreciation, and amortization
193,876
5,283
188,593
170,625
Commodity derivatives expense (income)
(106,067
)
(4,035
)
(102,032
)
15,462
Gain on debt extinguishment
(18,994
)
(18,994
)
(106,220
)
Write-down of oil and natural gas properties
996,658
996,658
Restructuring items, net
849,980
849,980
Other expenses
38,032
2,164
35,868
8,664
Total expenses
2,399,582
20,763
2,378,819
678,722
Income (loss) before income taxes
(1,845,937
)
2,770
(1,848,707
)
285,548
Income tax provision (benefit)
Current income taxes
(7,254
)
6
(7,260
)
1,214
Deferred income taxes
(408,863
)
6
(408,869
)
90,454
Net income (loss)
$
(1,429,820
)
$
2,758
$
(1,432,578
)
$
193,880
Net income (loss) per common share
Basic
$
0.06
$
(2.89
)
$
0.43
Diluted
$
0.06
$
(2.89
)
$
0.41
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
50,000
495,560
453,287
Diluted
50,000
495,560
490,054
(1) Combined results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 are provided for illustrative purposes and are derived from the financial statement line items from the Successor and Predecessor periods. Because of the impact of various adjustments to the financial statements in connection with the application of fresh start accounting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, certain results of operations for the Successor are not comparable to those of the Predecessor. Management believes that the combined results provide meaningful information to assist investors in understanding the Companys financial results for the applicable period, but should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or more meaningful than, independent results of the Predecessor and Successor periods for the nine months ended reported in accordance with GAAP.
DENBURY INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
Combined (Non-GAAP) (1)
Successor
Predecessor
Nine Months Ended
Period from Sept. 19, 2020 through
Period from Jan. 1, 2020 through
Nine Months Ended
In thousands
Sept. 30, 2020
Sept. 30, 2020
Sept. 18, 2020
Sept. 30, 2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
(1,429,820
)
$
2,758
$
(1,432,578
)
$
193,880
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows from operating activities
Noncash reorganization items, net
810,909
810,909
Depletion, depreciation, and amortization
193,876
5,283
188,593
170,625
Write-down of oil and natural gas properties
996,658
996,658
Deferred income taxes
(408,863
)
6
(408,869
)
90,454
Stock-based compensation
4,111
4,111
9,866
Commodity derivatives expense (income)
(106,067
)
(4,035
)
(102,032
)
15,462
Receipt on settlements of commodity derivatives
88,056
6,660
81,396
14,714
Gain on debt extinguishment
(18,994
)
(18,994
)
(106,220
)
Debt issuance costs and discounts
11,685
114
11,571
7,607
Other, net
1,028
589
439
(6,862
)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions
Accrued production receivable
65,112
38,537
26,575
(1,428
)
Trade and other receivables
(20,977
)
1,366
(22,343
)
(147
)
Other current and long-term assets
1,448
705
743
27
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(24,082
)
(7,980
)
(16,102
)
(33,167
)
Oil and natural gas production payable
(17,856
)
(11,064
)
(6,792
)
(1,819
)
Other liabilities
94
(29
)
123
(9,414
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
146,318
32,910
113,408
343,578
Cash flows from investing activities
Oil and natural gas capital expenditures
(101,707
)
(2,125
)
(99,582
)
(204,904
)
Pipelines and plants capital expenditures
(11,607
)
(6
)
(11,601
)
(25,965
)
Net proceeds from sales of oil and natural gas properties and equipment
42,202
880
41,322
10,494
Other
12,438
(309
)
12,747
5,797
Net cash used in investing activities
(58,674
)
(1,560
)
(57,114
)
(214,578
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Bank repayments
(606,000
)
(55,000
)
(551,000
)
(641,000
)
Bank borrowings
691,000
691,000
691,000
Interest payments treated as a reduction of debt
(46,417
)
(46,417
)
(59,808
)
Cash paid in conjunction with debt repurchases
(14,171
)
(14,171
)
Cash paid in conjunction with debt exchange
(125,268
)
Costs of debt financing
(12,482
)
(12,482
)
(11,017
)
Pipeline financing and capital lease debt repayments
(51,846
)
(54
)
(51,792
)
(10,279
)
Other
(9,363
)
(9,363
)
5,470
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(49,279
)
(55,054
)
5,775
(150,902
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
38,365
(23,704
)
62,069
(21,902
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
33,045
95,114
33,045
54,949
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
71,410
$
71,410
$
95,114
$
33,047
(1) Combined results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 are provided for illustrative purposes and are derived from the financial statement line items from the Successor and Predecessor periods. Because of the impact of various adjustments to the financial statements in connection with the application of fresh start accounting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, certain results of operations for the Successor are not comparable to those of the Predecessor. Management believes that the combined results provide meaningful information to assist investors in understanding the Companys financial results for the applicable period, but should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or more meaningful than, independent results of the Predecessor and Successor periods for the nine months ended reported in accordance with GAAP.
DENBURY INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
Reconciliation of net income (loss) (GAAP measure) to adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP measure)
Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP measure provided as a supplement to present an alternative net income (loss) measure which excludes expense and income items (and their related tax effects) not directly related to the Companys ongoing operations. Management believes that adjusted net income (loss) may be helpful to investors by eliminating the impact of noncash and/or special or unusual items not indicative of the Companys performance from period to period, and is widely used by the investment community, while also being used by management, in evaluating the comparability of the Companys ongoing operational results and trends. Adjusted net income (loss) should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or any other measure reported in accordance with GAAP, but rather to provide additional information useful in evaluating the Companys operational trends and performance.
Combined (Non-GAAP) (1)
Predecessor
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Sept. 30, 2020
Sept. 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
In thousands, except per-share data
Amount
Amount
Per Diluted Share
Amount
Per Diluted Share
Net income (loss) (GAAP measure) (2)
$
(806,362
)
$
72,862
$
0.14
$
(697,474
)
$
(1.41
)
Adjustments to reconcile to adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP measure)
Noncash fair value losses (gains) on commodity derivatives (3)
18,363
(35,098
)
(0.06
)
85,759
0.17
Reorganization items, net (4)
849,980
Write-down of oil and natural gas properties (5)
261,677
662,440
1.34
Accelerated depreciation charge (6)
1,791
Gain on debt extinguishment (7)
(5,874
)
(0.01
)
Severance-related expense included in general and administrative expenses (8)
2,361
0.00
Expense associated with restructuring (9)
16,232
7,875
0.02
Delhi Field insurance reimbursements (10)
(15,402
)
Other (11)
1,013
(5,247
)
(0.01
)
1,206
0.00
Estimated income taxes on above adjustments to net income (loss) and other discrete tax items (12)
(307,344
)
14,499
0.02
(94,529
)
(0.19
)
Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP measure)
$
19,948
$
41,142
$
0.08
$
(32,362
)
$
(0.07
)
Combined (Non-GAAP) (1)
Predecessor
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2020
Sept. 30, 2019
In thousands, except per-share data
Amount
Amount
Per Diluted Share
Net income (loss) (GAAP measure) (2)
$
(1,429,820
)
$
193,880
$
0.41
Adjustments to reconcile to adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP measure)
Noncash fair value losses (gains) on commodity derivatives (3)
(18,011
)
30,176
0.06
Reorganization items, net (4)
849,980
Write-down of oil and natural gas properties (5)
996,658
Accelerated depreciation charge (6)
39,159
Gain on debt extinguishment (7)
(18,994
)
(106,220
)
(0.22
)
Severance-related expense included in general and administrative expenses (8)
2,361
Expense associated with restructuring (9)
24,107
Delhi Field insurance reimbursements (10)
(15,402
)
Other (11)
3,623
(793
)
0.00
Estimated income taxes on above adjustments to net income (loss) and other discrete tax items (12)
(418,655
)
28,483
0.06
Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP measure)
$
15,006
$
145,526
$
0.31
(1) Combined results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 are provided for illustrative purposes and are derived from the financial statement line items from the Successor and Predecessor periods. Because of the impact of various adjustments to the financial statements in connection with the application of fresh start accounting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, certain results of operations for the Successor are not comparable to those of the Predecessor. Management believes that the combined results provide meaningful information to assist investors in understanding the Companys financial results for the applicable period, but should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or more meaningful than, independent results of the Predecessor and Successor periods for the quarter and nine months ended reported in accordance with GAAP.
(2) Diluted net income (loss) per common share includes the impact of potentially dilutive securities including nonvested restricted stock, nonvested performance-based equity awards, warrants, and shares into which the Companys previous convertible senior notes were convertible. Basic and diluted earnings per share calculations for the GAAP reporting periods are included on page 13.
(3) The net change between periods of the fair market values of open commodity derivative positions, excluding the impact of settlements on commodity derivatives during the period.
(4) Reorganization items, net represent (a) expenses incurred subsequent to the filing petition for Chapter 11 as a direct result of the prepackaged joint plan of reorganization, (b) gains or losses from liabilities settled, and (c) fresh start accounting adjustments.
(5) Full cost pool ceiling test write-downs related to the Companys oil and natural gas properties.
(6) Accelerated depreciation for an asset impairment during the three months ended September 30, 2020, and impaired unevaluated properties during the three months ended March 31, 2020.
(7) Gain on debt extinguishment related to the Companys 2020 open market repurchases and June 2019 debt exchange.
(8) Severance-related expense associated with the Companys May-2020 involuntary workforce reduction.
(9) Expenses incurred before the petition date and after the Emergence Date related to advisor and professional fees associated with review of strategic alternatives and comprehensive restructuring of the Companys indebtedness.
(10) Insurance reimbursements associated with a 2013 incident at Delhi Field.
(11) Other includes the following adjustments: (a) for the three months ended September 20, 2020, $5.9 million gain on land sales, $4.2 million write-off of trade receivables, $2.2 million of expense associated with the Delta-Tinsley CO 2 pipeline incident and $0.5 million of expense associated with the helium supply contract trial court ruling, (b) for the three months ended September 30, 2019, a $6 million gain on land sales, <$1 million of transaction costs related to the Companys privately negotiated debt exchanges, and <$1 million of expense associated with the helium supply contract trial court ruling, (c) for the three months ended June 30, 2020, $0.5 million of costs associated with the helium supply contract trial court ruling and $0.7 million of expense associated with the Delta-Tinsley CO 2 pipeline incident, (d) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, $0.5 million of expense associated with the helium supply contract trial court ruling and $0.9 million of expense associated with the Delta-Tinsley CO 2 pipeline incident, and (e) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, $1 million of expense related to an impairment of assets, $1 million of transaction costs related to the Companys privately negotiated debt exchanges, and an additional $0.8 million of expense associated with the helium supply contract trial court ruling.
(12) The estimated income tax impacts on adjustments to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 are computed based upon a rate of 25% applied to income before tax, which incorporates discrete tax adjustments primarily comprised of the tax effect of the ceiling test and accelerated depreciation, impacts of the CARES Act, valuation allowances, and the periodic tax impacts of a shortfall (benefit) on the stock-based compensation deduction.
DENBURY INC.
BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE
Successor
Predecessor
Period from Sept. 19, 2020 through
Period from July 1, 2020 through
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Sept. 30, 2020
Sept. 18, 2020
Sept. 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
In thousands, except per-share data
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Numerator