Denial and deflection: Inside Terrell Lewis’ interrogation for multiple murders

Action News Jax obtained new interrogation footage and is getting a look at the questioning of Terrell Lewis, a 38-year-old man, who has admitted to killing four people in two separate cases.

Lewis’ son was a witness to all four murders and was a crucial role in helping law enforcement piece together the puzzle that led to the fourth murder charge - a road rage murder that killed a local mother.

Video footage captured Lewis alone after detectives left the interrogation room. He stated, “She tricked me,” trying to pin one of his murders on someone.

The pivotal moment came when the police revealed to Lewis the extent to which his own son had contributed to their murder investigation.

“No,” Lewis said.

“That’s what he said and I was like, hm, that’s scary it seems like my case,” the detective said.

“He blindsided everybody, the interviewer in the room, saying, ‘Oh yeah, this one time some lady did cut us off in traffic and *redacted* chased €{} down and shot at her, she was in a BMW SUV,’” detective Abbott said.

The information provided by Lewis’ son led to the discovery of matching ballistic evidence and cell phone records placing Lewis at the scene of the crime at the same time.

Deja Daniels, the local mother, and victim of the road rage shooting lost her life a month before Lewis killed the mother of his child and her two siblings, but wasn’t until a month after the three were killed that he was charged with the fourth murder.

The details of the crimes were discussed during the interrogation.

“This lady that was shot, shot sitting in her car, 2 times in the head. I know it’s a graphic picture to look at. Young girl with a boy about 1-year-old... trying to enjoy her Sunday and have a good time,” an investigator stated.

Prior to the guilty plea, Lewis denied any involvement and appeared to try and pin the murder on someone else.

“I wasn’t the one shooting a gun...” Lewis stated.

“Who shot the gun then?” The investigator said.

“Obviously, it had to be her...” Lewis said.

“You can’t hear her side of the story because...” Lewis said.

“You can’t go back and talk to someone once they’re dead,” the investigator asserted.

Lewis seemed to be in denial throughout the whole interrogation and showed no remorse.

“Are you sure you have nothing to do with this? Nothing?” The detective said.

“I didn’t shoot.... nothing. I didn’t, I’m done with it,” Lewis finished.

Lewis eventually pleaded guilty to both cases. He is set to serve 50 years in prison for the triple murder, while the sentencing for the road rage murder is scheduled for the week of August 24th.

Daniels’ family has expressed their desire for justice to be fully served, with hopes that the sentences will run back-to-back, hoping Lewis will spend the remainder of his life behind bars.

