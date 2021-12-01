Denial of protection order to Hampton woman who was later shot deemed 'reasonable' by courts

CONCORD – Circuit Court Judge Polly Hall reasonably applied current New Hampshire law when she denied the protective order requested by a Hampton woman still hospitalized after her estranged boyfriend nearly killed her, according to a report on the judge’s actions.

Hall came under fire following reports of the attempted murder/suicide of Nov. 15, three weeks after Hall denied a permanent protective order to the 33-year-old victim. According to police reports, the woman was shot in the head outside her place of employment in Salem, Massachusetts, allegedly by her estranged boyfriend, 55-year-old Richard Lorman, formerly of Hampton and listed recently of Wilton. He then turned the gun on himself and committed suicide at the scene.

Hampton police had prior contact with Richard Lorman, who is accused of shooting a Hampton woman in an attempted murder-suicide in Salem.

The 40-page Internal Review Committee report was issued Tuesday and written by six members of the state’s Judicial Branch called together by N.H. Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon J. MacDonald following an outcry by many, including the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.

Hall denied issuing the final restraining order, according to court documents, citing the woman was not abused as defined in New Hampshire statute RSA 173-B (Protection of Persons from Domestic Violence). Hall wrote, on the evidence presented at the Oct. 20 hearing, "the court cannot find the Defendant's conduct constitutes a credible present threat to Plaintiff's safety."

Advocate disagrees with courts

According to Lyn Schollett, executive director of the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse, the affidavit the woman wrote clearly indicated a restraining order should have been granted.

Schollett said, it’s the requirements placed on domestic violence victims by the courts – delineated at length in the report as the basis for the committee’s finding that Hall acted reasonably – and not the language of the law itself that places an undue burden on those seeking court protection from domestic abuse. And these requirements many times result in denials.

“The statute is clear; the statute is good, but what the courts have done over the decades is add these requirements that victims must present that are beyond the clear letter of the law,” said Schollett after reading the report. “The legal intent of the law was that victims could go to the court and get protection.”

The statute defines abuse as someone who commits one of the following crimes: Assault, criminal threatening, sexual assault, criminal restraint, destruction of property, criminal trespass, harassment or cruelty to animals.

What victim claimed in her petition

In her petition, the woman alleged Lorman sexually and physically abused her and that the "sexually violent behavior had gone on for years." She wrote about an incident over Labor Day, (Sept. 6) in which Lorman allegedly verbally attacked her for renting a room in Massachusetts.

"Richard yelled profanities... He continued screaming, 'I'm going to (expletive) up your whole life. Everything you hold dear, I will (expletive) it up.'"

She claimed Lorman talked about "previous acts of violence in his past related to criminal organizations,” and that in an attempt at intimidation, Lorman “reorganized his guns in front of” her.

The woman wrote she was concerned Lorman "will resort to violence in this revengeful mindset where he has lost control." The woman added that Lorman “previously attempted suicide . . . demonstrating an attitude of ‘nothing to lose’ with a disregard for consequences.”

But, according to the report, Hall “perceived the focus on blackmail, rather than physical safety,” from the woman’s testimony at the Oct. 20 hearing, and that affected how Hall interpreted the woman’s petition.

“(Hall) understood the plaintiff’s expressed fear for her physical safety to be a generalized fear about what the defendant might do in the future,” according to the report, “rather than a specific fear of imminent violence as required to establish a credible present threat.”

Schollett said these evidentiary demands are not in the statute’s language.

“The court says the threat must be to physical safety, but the law doesn’t say that,” Schollett said. “The court says the threat must be specific and ongoing, but the law doesn’t state that. These requirements demonstrate a fundamental misunderstanding of domestic violence.”

Judge used ‘best practices’ in denying restraining order

In its report, the committee determined Hall conducted the hearing for a permanent restraining order on Oct. 20 in accordance with applicable laws and protocols, exhibiting “best practices,” concluding her decision “to deny a final protective order represented a reasonable application of current New Hampshire law to the facts of the case as she understood them.”

Judge Polly Hall's decision to deny a protective order to a woman who was later shot and critically injured, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, “represented a reasonable application of current New Hampshire law to the facts of the case," an internal review concluded Tuesday.

However, the report specifies the committee “was not tasked with deciding whether the decision was ‘correct,’ in the sense that the Committee would have reached the same result.” Instead, according to the report, the committee’s review was to determine “whether a reasonable judge, acting in good faith, could reach the same result as the trial court.”

Yet, on page 20 the committee added, “. . . a different judge, hearing the same evidence, could have reasonably determined” that Lorman did pose a physical threat and so, granted the restraining order.

The report presents page after page of evidentiary requirements, legal interpretations and case history of why judges do or do not grant restraining orders in the Granite State, and examples of Supreme Court rulings overturning some that are granted.

At one point in the report, the committee notes there is a “stark difference” between the definition of intimate partner violence as defined by law and the public’s understanding of the issue.

The committee’s review also revealed areas within the state’s Judicial Branch that can be improved when it comes to handling issues related to domestic abuse and protective orders. Listed are seven recommendations, including, “working with relevant stakeholders to update the legal definition of ‘abuse’ to reflect the current understanding about the nature of intimate partner violence and the risk factors for further violence.”

‘Internal peer review of the case’

The six-member Internal Review Committee included only members of New Hampshire’s Judicial Branch. Of the six, five are women, four of whom are sitting N.H. Circuit Court judges, Carbon, Erin McIntyre, Melissa Countway and Jacalyn Colburn. Along with Carbon, McIntyre’s biography lists expertise with domestic violence issues.

The two remaining committee members are attorneys employed by the Judicial Branch: Sarah Freeman, domestic violence program manager for the Circuit Court, and Ryan Guptill, supervisory staff attorney for the Circuit Court.

“I think it’s important to realize that this was an internal peer review of the case,” said Schollett, who looks forward to the forthcoming and separate multidisciplinary task force recently formed to conduct a “systematic review of domestic violence cases in the (New Hampshire) court system.”

“I think we have an opportunity to have a meaningful conversation about these issues,” said Schollett, who will be a member of the group.

According to the report, the committee met in person for seven hours just four days after the shooting, doing legal research, studying and discussing the case, repeatedly listening “to the 13-minute and 14-second audio recording of the Oct. 20 hearing,” all before drafting its report.

The committee spent time conducting an extensive review of the state laws, as well as court procedures and case law on the topic. According to the report, that included reviewing 15-plus state Supreme Court decisions on the “credible present threat” as defined in the 1999 updated New Hampshire RSA 173-B, the statute that appears to have guided Hall in her decision. The report also indicates the committee interviewed Hall during its review.

