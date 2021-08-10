Denied beer request allegedly led to knife threat

Aug. 10—ST. PETER — A woman allegedly chased a man with a knife because he would not give her money to buy more beer.

Tomasa Lopez Lopez, 21, of St. Peter, was charged with felony threats and felony and misdemeanor counts of assault Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court.

A man who was in Lopez's home Sunday said she got angry when he refused to give her $50 so she could buy more beer.

She pushed him, threw a plate at him and threatened to kill him if he didn't give her the money, according to a court complaint. She then allegedly got a large knife from the kitchen and chased him. The man said he ran outside and Lopez threw the knife at him.

The man had a small cut on his neck.