Denied hot meals and indoor toilets, US airmen prepare for the fog of war

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany — A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle prepares to touch down at Poland’s Powidz Air Base when a bird strike takes out one of the fighter’s two engines, forcing an emergency landing. Meanwhile, on Powdiz’s ramp, another F-15E pilot sees a warning light turn on, halting plans to take off until further notice.

Both jets were supposed to be on the ground in Poland for a short amount of time — enough to get refueled or rearmed with inert weapons before taking off again. A broken jet is a real problem for the U.S. Air Force personnel temporarily stationed at Powdiz, and they response by immediately going into crisis mode.

It’s a perfect test for Operation Rapid Forge, a U.S. Air Force exercise held in Europe this July that was meant to test the service’s ability to rapidly deploy to partner nation bases — and in some cases, to live in the spartan conditions airmen could face in a battle with a near-peer adversary like Russia or China.

The exercise involved F-35s from the 88th and 419th fighter wings at Hill Air Force Base, Utah; F-15E Strike Eagles from the 4th Fighter Wing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina.; MC-130J planes from the 352nd Special Operations Wing at RAF Mildenhall, England; and C-130J cargo aircraft from the 86th Airlift Wing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and from the 317th Airlift Wing from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas.

Over a two-week period, those aircraft trained over Europe and made brief stops at Powidz, as well as Lielvarde Air Base in Latvia, Siauliai Air Base in Lithuania, and Ämari Air Base in Estonia, for refueling and rearming by U.S. Air Force personnel under strict time constraints.

"This is kind of expeditionary — getting people to learn and understand how to be in the field,” said Col. Donn Yates, the commander of the 4th Fighter Wing, which led and organized Operation Rapid Forge. “These are things that the mainstream U.S. Air Force have not done in a long time.”

Members of the 4th Fighter Wing deployed to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, lived and worked out of tents used for mission planning, communications, readying life-support gear and other functions.

Additionally, some personnel were trained as “multifunctional airmen” to take on multiple jobs while on the ground in Poland, Estonia and Latvia, such as driving refueling trucks, pumping JP-8 fuel into jets on the ramp and providing base security, among more specialized tasks like loading weapons or performing maintenance.

All were cut off from running water, hot meals and indoor toilets.

“The more it sucks out here — and you’re eating MREs [Meals Ready-to-Eat] and you’re pooping out in the Porta-John — the higher the morale is,” Yates said. “We had people out in Poland sleeping in hammocks and stuff, not because we had to but because I wanted them to feel what it is like to live in the field. And from that they feel like they’re really, really making progress to defend the nation.”

In the event of war

Under the latest National Defense Strategy, the Air Force is questioning the resiliency of its established bases and putting thought into how the service could establish a makeshift airfield or use partner nations’ bases to distribute assets should war break out.

“It is about combat-credible forward forces; that is, forces that are or can rapidly get forward, survive a withering Chinese or Russian assault, and blunt the adversary’s aggression,” Elbridge Colby, who co-led development of the National Defense Strategy, wrote in January 2019 testimony to Congress. “And it is about bases, operating locations and logistic networks that can perform their missions in support of these goals, even under heavy and sustained enemy attacks.”

Simply put, the Air Force can’t count on its installations to withstand the type of prolonged attacks that Russia and China could mount, and the service must be able to swiftly regenerate air power from alternate sites should its primary bases became unusable.

That problem was on the mind of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Dave Goldfein during a July trip to Finland.

The Finnish Air Force disperses its aircraft among four bases inside the country, but all its aircraft can operate from Finland’s many “road bases”— basically a highway strip that is equipped to function as a runway. The service trains its personnel to secure and stand up road bases, and it regularly demonstrates its ability to operate from the bases during exercises.