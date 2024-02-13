Denied: The vanity license plates PennDOT said 'no' to in 2023 for violating policy
In 2023, some Pennsylvania motorists were "PSST OFF" while others vowed to "CUNHELL".
Imagine how they felt when they received letters from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation notifying them their choices for a personalized license plate had been rejected.
They weren't alone.
One motorist had choice words for the disease that kills more than 10 million people around the globe each year: "*** CNCR".
Then there were Nittany Lions ("LFG PSU"), Philadelphia Phillies ("LFG PHLS") and Pittsburgh Penguins ("LFG PENZ") fans, and those perhaps advertising their page on the website "0NLY FNS".
Self-declarations, from the not-so-subtle "DRG DLR" to "BADASS V", were also common.
More than 200 personalized license plate requests were denied last year, according to rejection letters obtained by the USA TODAY Network through a Right-to-Know request, because they violated PennDOT policy. Some vehicle owners were rejected for not only their first request, but their second and third preferences as well.
More: Ohio 2023 rejected license plates: Drivers still like Cardi B and hate Michigan
The state has 16 criteria for rejecting vanity plate requests, but a majority of those rejected in 2023 were deemed "profane, lewd, lascivious, obscene or vulgar."
There were plenty of references to both male and female body parts, bodily functions, sexual activity and letter and word combinations about dating moms.
Several motorists had hoped to take shots at President Joe Biden, but only have their rejection letters from PennDOT to prove it.
According to the state, "PennDOT shall deny an application for a personalized license plate if it determines the plate configuration" to be one of the following:
potentially misleading to law enforcement;
previously issued or almost identical to another plate previously issued so as to create confusion;
a combination giving the appearance that the vehicle is associated with law enforcement or other government entities;
profane, lewd, lascivious, obscene, or vulgar;
containing sexual innuendo or sexual connotations;
a reference to excretory functions;
a racial, ethnic, religious, lifestyle or gender epithet;
an expression of contempt for or ridicule or superiority of a class of persons, including a particular ethnic or other group;
related to alcohol abuse or illegal drugs or substances;
related to illegal activities, including organized crime associations and gang or gang terminology;
libelous or slanderous;
directed to and likely to incite imminent lawless action;
words which inflict injury or tend to incite an immediate breach of the peace;
contrary to PennDOT’s mission to promote motor vehicle and traffic safety;
a combination that is currently reserved for other plate types pursuant to law, these guidelines, or as determined by the Director, Bureau of Motor Vehicles; or
likely to interfere with the primary purpose of registration marks.
PennDOT has a team that reviews all requests for personalized license plates, according to its website. They use internet acronym and slang/euphemism dictionaries, and reference foreign language translations to weed out requests that they believe violate policy. They also check for combinations that are written backwards or upside down.
Requests, however, are first checked against a list of nearly 2,900 entries on the state's "Do not issue" list. Anyone using PennDOT's license plate availability tool on its website will also receive a response if an entry is on the "Do not issue" list.
See the list below. Plates with clear racial, ethnic or homophobic slurs, among others, were removed.
Pennsylvania's 2023 Rejected Vanity License Plates
0H-4FS
0NLY FNS
0OOOO, 00OOO, 000OO
0-PHUX, 0-FUX, ZEROPHUX
1IWILLE
2FNBAD
2FKNBAD, OFK5GVN
3 POOP, 3 POOPS, 3 POOOP
33 BMFS, BMFS 33, 3BMFS3
4FCSAKE
86SHT, 86-SHT, 86 5HT
B1CHOTA
BB MAF1A
BDASS GN
BEARFTB
BOBBAR, B0BBAR
BONER
BRIATCH
BTCHGDS
C76FJB
CACATA, KAKATA
CHO CHO
CNGRL
CUNHELL
DA B1TCH / DAT BTCH
DAT94SS, BAD94SS, BAD-94SS
DOM SUB, DOM-SUB, DOMSUB
DZZNUTZ
EYE4I
F OFF
F4Q2
FAAFO, FAFO, FAAFO1
FAANDFO
FAFO8
FAFOS, FAFO 9, FAFO 91B
FCK DEF
FJB-046
FJB2024, FJB2O24
FK BIDEN, EF BIDEN
FK JOEB, FKJ0EB
FK-1, FK-01, FK-001
FKN2BAD
FKNFD
FKNSNDR
FKSGVN0
FMENOFU
FOBARDV
F OFF
FOFF
FRED-FU
FUC-U
FUK CNCR
FYOUREV
GASSMAN, G-ASSMAN
G1GITTY
GOV-PA, GOV-PA1
GOVNA
GTA POOP
GTFKD
GVE0FUX, FUXGVN-0
HAV2POO, HAV2P00, HAV2 POO
HOGOSHT, H0G0SHT
HRDWD
HTSHT
IMABADB
IOAFS
ITS POOP, ITZ POOP, ITZ POOP
JMFLWIS
JST STFU, PLS STFU
KICKA55
K-LAYY
1OFAKND
GMFKDUP
KOTGT
LATEASF & LATEA5F
LFG PHLS, LFG-PHLS, LFGPHLS
LFG-PSU
LFGPENS, LFGPENZ, LFG PNZ
LFGROW
LMAO XD
LOMOFO, L0M0F0, LOM0F0
MADHO
M0B-B0SS, MOB-BOSS, MOB BOSS
MCFUK3D
MEOW MFR, MEOWMFR, MEEOWMFR
MFCNCEO, MFKN CEO, MFKN CE0
MFER
MILT-4LF/MILTS-4L/MILTS-85
MY BITCH, MY-BTCH
MZ BICHE
NICE SHT
NOFTCKS
O4FKSKE
OFS2GIV
OH4 FS, OOH4 FS, OH 4 FS
0H-4FS
OH4FSFR
OHFFS
OIIIO-AF, 0III0-AF
OLD SOB
OO0O0OO, 0O000O0, 0O0 0O0
PCBBHME, PCBBH-1, PCBBH01
PFKINGR, PFKNR
PFKNR-1
POO POO
PSST OFF
R GASM
R4LLY-AF, R4LLY-4F, RALLY-AF
RTFM-1ST, RTFM 1ST
SHITE-BX
SHIZNIT
SHTHPNZ
SHVANCE
SHWANTZ
SICARIO
SOLDATO
TH0T BUS
THE-BFP, THE-1BFP
TRPLX
UCTHE BS, 2MUCH BS, CANUC BS
USA FYEA
US GOV
WELDN MF
WTF MODE
WTFRU
XXXEF
XXXKXXX
YA-MUDDA, YAMUDDA, YA-MUHDA
YOU UGLI
ZEROFS, ZER0FS, IRDGAF
Matthew Rink can be reached at mrink@timesnews.com.
This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: PennDOT rejected more than 200 vanity license plate requests in 2023