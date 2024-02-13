Denied: The vanity license plates PennDOT said 'no' to in 2023 for violating policy

In 2023, some Pennsylvania motorists were "PSST OFF" while others vowed to "CUNHELL".

Imagine how they felt when they received letters from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation notifying them their choices for a personalized license plate had been rejected.

They weren't alone.

One motorist had choice words for the disease that kills more than 10 million people around the globe each year: "*** CNCR".

Then there were Nittany Lions ("LFG PSU"), Philadelphia Phillies ("LFG PHLS") and Pittsburgh Penguins ("LFG PENZ") fans, and those perhaps advertising their page on the website "0NLY FNS".

Self-declarations, from the not-so-subtle "DRG DLR" to "BADASS V", were also common.

More than 200 personalized license plate requests were denied last year, according to rejection letters obtained by the USA TODAY Network through a Right-to-Know request, because they violated PennDOT policy. Some vehicle owners were rejected for not only their first request, but their second and third preferences as well.

The state has 16 criteria for rejecting vanity plate requests, but a majority of those rejected in 2023 were deemed "profane, lewd, lascivious, obscene or vulgar."

There were plenty of references to both male and female body parts, bodily functions, sexual activity and letter and word combinations about dating moms.

Several motorists had hoped to take shots at President Joe Biden, but only have their rejection letters from PennDOT to prove it.

According to the state, "PennDOT shall deny an application for a personalized license plate if it determines the plate configuration" to be one of the following:

potentially misleading to law enforcement;

previously issued or almost identical to another plate previously issued so as to create confusion;

a combination giving the appearance that the vehicle is associated with law enforcement or other government entities;

profane, lewd, lascivious, obscene, or vulgar;

containing sexual innuendo or sexual connotations;

a reference to excretory functions;

a racial, ethnic, religious, lifestyle or gender epithet;

an expression of contempt for or ridicule or superiority of a class of persons, including a particular ethnic or other group;

related to alcohol abuse or illegal drugs or substances;

related to illegal activities, including organized crime associations and gang or gang terminology;

libelous or slanderous;

directed to and likely to incite imminent lawless action;

words which inflict injury or tend to incite an immediate breach of the peace;

contrary to PennDOT’s mission to promote motor vehicle and traffic safety;

a combination that is currently reserved for other plate types pursuant to law, these guidelines, or as determined by the Director, Bureau of Motor Vehicles; or

likely to interfere with the primary purpose of registration marks.

PennDOT has a team that reviews all requests for personalized license plates, according to its website. They use internet acronym and slang/euphemism dictionaries, and reference foreign language translations to weed out requests that they believe violate policy. They also check for combinations that are written backwards or upside down.

Requests, however, are first checked against a list of nearly 2,900 entries on the state's "Do not issue" list. Anyone using PennDOT's license plate availability tool on its website will also receive a response if an entry is on the "Do not issue" list.

See the list below. Plates with clear racial, ethnic or homophobic slurs, among others, were removed.

Pennsylvania's 2023 Rejected Vanity License Plates 0H-4FS 0NLY FNS 0OOOO, 00OOO, 000OO 0-PHUX, 0-FUX, ZEROPHUX 1IWILLE 2FNBAD 2FKNBAD, OFK5GVN 3 POOP, 3 POOPS, 3 POOOP 33 BMFS, BMFS 33, 3BMFS3 4FCSAKE 86SHT, 86-SHT, 86 5HT B1CHOTA BB MAF1A BDASS GN BEARFTB BOBBAR, B0BBAR BONER BRIATCH BTCHGDS C76FJB CACATA, KAKATA CHO CHO CNGRL CUNHELL DA B1TCH / DAT BTCH DAT94SS, BAD94SS, BAD-94SS DOM SUB, DOM-SUB, DOMSUB DZZNUTZ EYE4I F OFF F4Q2 FAAFO, FAFO, FAAFO1 FAANDFO FAFO8 FAFOS, FAFO 9, FAFO 91B FCK DEF FJB-046 FJB2024, FJB2O24 FK BIDEN, EF BIDEN FK JOEB, FKJ0EB FK-1, FK-01, FK-001 FKN2BAD FKNFD FKNSNDR FKSGVN0 FMENOFU FOBARDV F OFF FOFF FRED-FU FUC-U FUK CNCR FYOUREV GASSMAN, G-ASSMAN G1GITTY GOV-PA, GOV-PA1 GOVNA GTA POOP GTFKD GVE0FUX, FUXGVN-0 HAV2POO, HAV2P00, HAV2 POO HOGOSHT, H0G0SHT HRDWD HTSHT IMABADB IOAFS ITS POOP, ITZ POOP, ITZ POOP JMFLWIS JST STFU, PLS STFU KICKA55 K-LAYY 1OFAKND GMFKDUP KOTGT LATEASF & LATEA5F LFG PHLS, LFG-PHLS, LFGPHLS LFG-PSU LFGPENS, LFGPENZ, LFG PNZ LFGROW LMAO XD LOMOFO, L0M0F0, LOM0F0 MADHO M0B-B0SS, MOB-BOSS, MOB BOSS MCFUK3D MEOW MFR, MEOWMFR, MEEOWMFR MFCNCEO, MFKN CEO, MFKN CE0 MFER MILT-4LF/MILTS-4L/MILTS-85 MY BITCH, MY-BTCH MZ BICHE NICE SHT NOFTCKS O4FKSKE OFS2GIV OH4 FS, OOH4 FS, OH 4 FS 0H-4FS OH4FSFR OHFFS OIIIO-AF, 0III0-AF OLD SOB OO0O0OO, 0O000O0, 0O0 0O0 PCBBHME, PCBBH-1, PCBBH01 PFKINGR, PFKNR PFKNR-1 POO POO PSST OFF R GASM R4LLY-AF, R4LLY-4F, RALLY-AF RTFM-1ST, RTFM 1ST SHITE-BX SHIZNIT SHTHPNZ SHVANCE SHWANTZ SICARIO SOLDATO TH0T BUS THE-BFP, THE-1BFP TRPLX UCTHE BS, 2MUCH BS, CANUC BS USA FYEA US GOV WELDN MF WTF MODE WTFRU XXXEF XXXKXXX YA-MUDDA, YAMUDDA, YA-MUHDA YOU UGLI ZEROFS, ZER0FS, IRDGAF

Matthew Rink can be reached at mrink@timesnews.com.

