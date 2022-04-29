Denim Day draws large support in Stillwater

Apr. 29—Jeans are commonly worn by people every day, but each year, on a Wednesday in April, jeans are worn to show support for survivors of sexual assault.

The national Denim Day campaign stemmed from a sexual assault in Italy in the 1990s.

Why denim?

The 18-year-old sexual assault survivor reported the rape, and her attacker — her driving instructor — was convicted and sentenced to prison. When he appeared, the Italy Supreme Court ruled the victim's jeans were too "tight" to be taken off alone; therefore, it wasn't rape, and he was released.

Peace Over Violence developed the Denim Day campaign because of the outcome of this case. What started as a local movement quickly grew, and decades later, it's one of the longest-running sexual violence prevention and education campaigns in history, its website reads.

"Patti Occhiuzzo Giggans, Executive Director of Peace Over Violence, saw this in the media and thought everyone should be wearing jeans to protest all of the myths about why women and girls are raped," the website said.

Local support

Advocates from the Saville Center for Child Advocacy, Wings of hope, Oklahoma State University 1 is 2 Many and community supporters marched Wednesday evening from the Payne County Courthouse to The Beadery on Main.

Brandy Browne, one of the marchers is heavily involved in advocating and being involved at Wings of Hope. She said Denim Day is important to combat victim blaming and to raise awareness for sexual assault survivors.

"So often, women hear things like the young woman that Denim Day is centered around. 'what were you wearing? were you drinking? why were you alone that late at night'," Browne said. "This type of victim blaming and shaming just perpetuates rape culture, and it needs to stop."

The march drew curiosity from passing cars. Some rolled their windows down to read the signs, and others honked in support.

Jet Turner, the Marketing and Communications Manager at Wings of Hope said he was pleased with the outcome of Wednesday's march.

"The turnout was really encouraging to see," he said. "Small crowds eventually grow, and we hope an event like this expands as we continue to try to increase local education and awareness of sexual assault and its survivors while erasing the stigma around it."

Many businesses in Stillwater and Cushing offered deals in support of Denim Day.

Stillwater:

—The Thrifty Butterfly

—Pecks Lodge

—The Beadery on Main—Swanks Salon

Cushing:

—Dunkin Theatre

—Copper Penny Trading Company

—Godofredo's

—Be-you-tiful Boutique