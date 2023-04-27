Denim Day raises awareness about sexual assault in Marion County

Apr. 27—FAIRMONT — Businesses and organizations teamed up with Hope Inc. to raise awareness for victims of sexual assault by wearing denim on Wednesday.

Denim Day began in 1999, as part of an international protest of an Italian Supreme Court decision to overturn a rape conviction because of the jeans the victim was wearing. The day of action is an event to raise awareness, combat victim blaming and educate others about sexual violence by wearing denim jeans. The day is held on the last Wednesday of April, which is sexual assault awareness month.

"They said that the girl 'was asking for it,' essentially because she was wearing blue jeans. So it's happened in 1998 in Italy. An 18-year-old girl was raped by a 45-year-old driving instructor. And one year later, after he had been convicted, the sentence was overturned in court because she was being suggestive with her denim.

"That's why we celebrate Denim Day. We want to bring awareness because jeans are something people wear every day. It's not something that should be sexualized at all and it certainly doesn't condone sexual assault," Sexual Assault Awareness and Community Support Specialist at Hope Inc. Kimberly McCartney said.

In Marion County, organizations have participated in the event since the early 2000's. On Wednesday, 10 groups participated with Hope Inc. — the Fairmont Police Department, Marion County Board of Education, Tygart Valley United Way, the 911 Center, Marion County Rescue Squad, CASA of Marion County, Valley Mental Health, V & W Electric, Pufferbelly's Ice Cream Station and The Op Shop.

Local organizations said they just want to raise awareness, show support to victims and let them know there are resources to help them.

"Oftentimes sexual assault goes under reported or there's a lapse of time. We want to make sure that people know that there's resources out there to help them.

"Officers have created bonds with advocates, the prosecutor's office and various other organizations to help them through the process. The more that we make the public aware that we're standing in support of sexual assault victims, maybe they'll be more apt to come forward and tell their story," Fairmont Police Department Chief Steve Shine said.

Marion County Board of Education Superintendent Donna Heston shared similar sentiments.

"A number of our student organizations and employees support domestic and sexual violence awareness, support and prevention throughout the school year. It is one more testament to how big our hearts in Marion County can be to support those in need. Many of our families are touched directly or indirectly by sexual assault and it's important for us to raise those in our communities up and support them," Heston said.

McCartney said that one in four children are victims of sexual assault, which is way too high of a number to her.

"Growing up in that kind of trauma changes people. I feel that people that have been victims, deserve to have some justice.

"I'm just particularly passionate about it because I don't want people growing with these kinds of traumas. I think that's all of our goal — to empower the people that have been victimized and prevent more victimization from coming. I feel like the only way that you're going to get that is throughout awareness," McCartney said.

HOPE has also hosted a T.E.A.L day every Tuesday in April, with five additional five organizations. T.E.A.L stands for Togetherness, Empowerment, Advocacy and Learning, so participants wear the color teal to raise awareness.

