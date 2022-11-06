Denim and Lace Gala provides fund, music, and education

Nov. 6—Patrons at the State Theater on Friday night were prepared for a show. Drinks in hand, people chatted and swayed while they listened to opening band The Way We Roll. When The Flying Toasters, the headlining act, appeared on stage, some people made their way down to the pit at the front of the theater to dance.

The event was about more than dancing to the music and having a good time, however. The Denim and Lace Gala was hosted by the Cass County Domestic Violence Task Force and will help further its mission of educating people about domestic violence and finding resources for those who need help.

"Every day it affects the community," Cass County Domestic Violence Task Force President Jill Rife said.

Rife said that there are many reasons why it can be difficult for people experiencing abuse to leave. She also said it is not always apparent when someone is a victim of domestic violence, and she added that domestic violence has a huge impact on children even if the violence is not directed toward them.

"It could be your neighbor," she said. "You don't know what happens behind closed doors."

Rife wanted to emphasize that there is help available. The task force has a 24-hour hotline that people can call for support and resources at 574-722-2119.

As the music played on, some task force board members and volunteers stayed near theater's entrance to great stragglers. On one side of the lobby, a small table provided phone numbers and resources for those experiencing domestic violence.

On another table across the room, a vase of flowers and white tented sheets of paper lined the purple tablecloth. Each sheet of paper was printed with the name of a Cass County resident who lost their life to domestic violence. Some people paused to read through the names while passing through the lobby.

While the need for the event was somber, the organizers' goal was for people to have a good time. Roxanne Galbreath, a volunteer at the task force, said this year's gala took nearly a year to plan. The bands were booked almost a full year in advance, and planning is already underway for next year's gala, which will be its eighth year.

Story continues

"It's a lot of work," she said.

It seemed like that hard work paid off. The theater was full of Cass County residents who wanted to support the task force and came to enjoy their Friday night with friends and family.

"We strongly support the Domestic Violence Task Force. And the music's good," said Michelle Henry.

"We'll always come out to support a good cause," added James Evans.

There were many loyal fans of The Flying Toasters present as well. Before they went on stage, the band had meet and greets with some of the gala's sponsors. After they began playing, people crowded at the front of the stage to dance and sing along to songs like Jump, School's Out, and Proud Mary.

"I've always been a fan of The Flying Toasters,' said Jen Palmer. "I've been seeing them for years and years and years, but I haven't seen them in several years. And it's for a good cause."