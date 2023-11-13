Denise Franklin becomes Skokie’s first female and Black deputy chief of police

At Skokie’s Nov. 6 Village Board meeting, the audience applauded Denise Franklin as she was sworn in as Deputy Chief of Police. The 20-year police veteran broke the glass ceiling to become Skokie’s first female commander, as well as the first woman of color, almost two years ago, and she did so again on Nov. 6 when she became the village’s first female and Black deputy chief.

“My parents immigrated to the United States from Belize, and they instilled a strong foundation of hard work and perseverance during my upbringing,” Franklin told Pioneer Press.

Franklin started her career with the Skokie Police Department in 2003 and has been promoted twice since 2019, from supervisor of support services to patrol commander and now deputy chief.

In a statement, Police Chief Brian Baker said Franklin has committed herself to strengthening relationships with the police department and the community. “There is no doubt that her dedication, skills and experience will further advance the department and our service to the Skokie community,” he said.

Franklin’s new role will be in administrative services, where she will be responsible for the records department, communications division, support services unit and professional standards. Franklin said she will use the role to expand public outreach and community engagement efforts.

For example, a new recruitment officer hired this year will try to attract more diverse applicants for entry-level positions with the department, as well as lateral positions and transfers.

In May 2023, Franklin completed her master’s degree in Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership. She said her classes in conflict resolution, law enforcement management, and others gave her the tools to refine her leadership style.

From when she started her career, Franklin said police technology has seen remarkable advancements that have positively impacted how police work is done.

For example, she recalls in the earlier days that a missing person’s report often meant an extensive foot patrol. “However, with the evolution of technology, we have incorporated drones into our operations, significantly expediting search efforts and providing a broad aerial view of the area,” she said.

In the wake of the SAFE-T Act law affecting police departments across the state and the introduction of cashless bail, Franklin said the department underwent extensive training to ensure it was ready for new regulations and procedures.

The last couple of weeks have seen at least two hate crimes in Skokie in response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. One man was charged with two counts of felony hate crimes for discharging pepper spray at counter-protestors at a pro-Israel rally. An unknown person also destroyed pro-Israel yard signs in residential neighborhoods.

Franklin said police are enhancing security by increasing patrols around houses of worship and schools. Additionally, she said the Crime Prevention and Community Relations Unit is collaborating with community leaders to address security concerns.

“Regarding larger rallies, our primary concern is the safety of both attendees and our officers,” said Franklin. “While such events come with various risks, our officers are highly professional and well-trained to respond strategically, ensuring the protection of civil rights, particularly an individual’s First Amendment right to free speech and peaceful assembly,” she said.