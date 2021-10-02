Denise Gibson Is The Independent Non-Executive Director of Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) And They Just Picked Up 333% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Denise Gibson, the Independent Non-Executive Director of Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) recently shelled out AU$137k to buy stock, at AU$13.68 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 333%, which is good to see.

Check out our latest analysis for Orica

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Orica

Notably, that recent purchase by Denise Gibson is the biggest insider purchase of Orica shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$14.10 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Orica share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Orica insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Orica Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Orica insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about AU$13m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Orica Insider Transactions Indicate?

Story continues

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Orica shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Orica (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

But note: Orica may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.