Denise Richards and husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Actor Denise Richards was unharmed after shots were fired in a road rage incident Monday, a representative said.
Richards was heading to a film and TV studio in a pickup truck with her husband, Aaron, who had slowed as they looked for street parking when a passing motorist opened fire.
The incident was first reported by TMZ. Jill Fritzo, a representative for Richards, confirmed the account.
No one was injured. TMZ reported that police were called after someone at the studio spotted gunshot damage on the Ford Shelby F-150 truck.
It was not clear whether anyone went to the scene to take a report.
The Los Angeles Police Department, which has jurisdiction in the area of the studio, said that it had no record of such a report and that no investigation was underway.
"We don't even know where it happened at this point," Officer Melissa Podany said.
A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, which handles 911 calls from freeways and, often, near them, said he could find no record of such a report.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, whose deputies crisscross the area because they patrol nearby jurisdictions, including public transportation rail and bus lines, said the same.
TMZ published a photo of the rear of pickup, where damage from a round seems evident.
