Denise Richards and husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Actor Denise Richards was unharmed after shots were fired in a road rage incident Monday, a representative said.

Richards was heading to a film and TV studio in a pickup truck with her husband, Aaron, who had slowed as they looked for street parking when a passing motorist opened fire.

The incident was first reported by TMZ. Jill Fritzo, a representative for Richards, confirmed the account.

No one was injured. TMZ reported that police were called after someone at the studio spotted gunshot damage on the Ford Shelby F-150 truck.

It was not clear whether anyone went to the scene to take a report.

The Los Angeles Police Department, which has jurisdiction in the area of the studio, said that it had no record of such a report and that no investigation was underway.

"We don't even know where it happened at this point," Officer Melissa Podany said.

A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, which handles 911 calls from freeways and, often, near them, said he could find no record of such a report.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, whose deputies crisscross the area because they patrol nearby jurisdictions, including public transportation rail and bus lines, said the same.

TMZ published a photo of the rear of pickup, where damage from a round seems evident.

