Denise Richards’ mini-me daughter Sami Sheen sizzles in cheeky bikini photoshoot

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's oldest daughter Sami is sharing a glimpse of her tropical vacation.

The 18-year-old OnlyFans model took to Instagram Wednesday to post stunning photos of her black one-piece swimsuit.

In the carousel of portraits, the first snap showed a cheeky photo of Sami with her long blonde locks placed over one shoulder and a beautiful beach sunset in the background.

The second close-up photo displayed Sami’s blue-green eyes staring straight into the camera as her beachy waves hairstyle covers her arm tattoos.

Sami donned gold hoop earrings as she held one hand close to her chest, showing off her pink nails and silver jewelry.

In the last photo, Sami had both hands on her hips and posed for the camera in her black bikini with a bold cutout in the middle, as she flaunted her fit physique.

The caption of the seductive snaps read, "some digitals for u," and the photo location listed was Honolulu, Hawaii.

Her celebrity friends complimented her photos, including Disney star Bella Thorne, who commented on the sizzling pictures with two fire emojis.

Sami is no stranger to posting bikini photos on social media.

She highlighted her Hawaii vacation earlier this week as she stunned in a metallic pink bikini with a waterfall in the background.

Richards and Sheen’s daughter displayed her belly button ring and abs in the risqué photo.

Sami’s bikini outtakes come after her parents supported her in launching an OnlyFans account.

Her father initially didn’t "condone" the idea of his 18-year-old daughter joining the racy platform.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards split in 2006 after being married for four years.

In June 2022, Sheen pledged a "united front" with his ex Richards to support their daughter.

"Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed," Sheen said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly."

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen at the 2005 SAG Awards.

After Sami launched her OnlyFans account, her 52-year-old mother followed suit.

In September 2022, Richards revealed that her husband assists her in shooting adult content for the platform.

"Aaron takes a lot of my content for me. He knows what guys like," the "Scary Movie 3" star said during a radio appearance.

Denise Richards revealed that her husband Aaron Phypers assists her in shooting adult content for the platform.

Sheen and Richards split in 2006 after being married for four years. She tied the knot with Aaron Phypers in 2018 after dating for less than a year.

Sheen and Richards also share a 17-year-old daughter named Lola.

When the pair separated, Richards adopted a third child named Eloise.

The father-of-five also has a 38-year-old daughter named Cassandra Jade Estevez with his high school sweetheart Paula Profit and twin boys with ex-wife Brooke Mueller.