Denise Richards reveals that her husband shoots content for her OnlyFans page: 'He knows what guys like'

Denise Richards revealed that she enlisted the help of her husband, Aaron Phypers, to create content for her OnlyFans page.

The 51-year-old actress, who announced in June that she had joined the subscription-based social media platform which is primarily known for adult content, explained that her spouse shoots ‘a lot’ of her photos, and she values his creative input.

"Aaron takes a lot of my content for me. He knows what guys like," the "Scary Movie 3" star said during a Thursday appearance on Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live.

She added, "I ask him, I show him things, and say, ‘What do you think?'"

Richards and Phypers began dating in December 2017 and tied the knot in September 2018.

The mother of three addressed the misconception that OnlyFans content was all pornography and noted that "you can find everything on there."

Richards explained that she often opts for bikini or lingerie photos and enjoys the freedom that the platform provides.

"I do bikini, I do lingerie, I do stuff that is sexier ’cause I also think, ‘Why not?’ if I’m able to do stuff outside of some of the more conservative stuff that’s on my Instagram," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said.

"I do show my boobies, my tush," she added.

"So you will do topless?" Lewis asked.

"Yeah, I feel they’re already out there if you Google them," the Illinois native said.

Richards, who has appeared in racy scenes and photo shoots over the course of her career, clarified that some photos on the Internet that are purported to be of her are altered.

The actress joined OnlyFans just days after her 18-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, announced that she had launched a page.

Though Richards admitted that she was "surprised" to learn that her daughter had joined OnlyFans, she went on to say that she thought Sami was "doing well with it".

"She mentioned to me she was going to do it," Richards said. "Quite frankly, I didn't even know or had heard of OnlyFans. I hadn't been on there, so I didn't really know."

Richards continued, "I had heard of it, and she reassured me that she was going to keep it to mainly bikini stuff and bathing suits and stuff like that."

"And then the reason I wanted to join is because she got so much backlash for that, that I didn't think it was really fair."

She continued, "I've done things in my career — I've done Playboy, I was in "Wild Things", and I've done sexy shoots before, naughty movies, things like that."

"And sometimes people say nasty things, well a lot of time they do. But I thought, this is not fair that she's getting this much backlash when a lot of people post things like that, even just on Instagram."

Richards shares Sami and daughter Lola, 17, with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, 56. She is also mother to daughter Eloise, 11.

Sheen told E! News that he did "not condone" Sami's choice to join OnlyFans.

The actor added, "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."