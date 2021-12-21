Denise Richards under fire going maskless on plane, wearing 'huge winter coat' instead

Actress Denise Richards is facing criticism after announcing she opted for a "huge winter coat" rather than a face mask to protect herself from the coronavirus on a recent flight.

On Sunday, the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star took to her Instagram Story to share a since-expired selfie, writing she was "on a jet plane."

"Anyone that is upset that I [am] not wearing a mask I'm hiding under a hoody amd [sic] a huge winter coat."

"Please. Thicker than any mask!!!!!!" she added in the post via Page Six.

The post also showed 50-year-old Richards' full face without any face covering.

The star's social media controversy comes amid a surge of the fast-spreading omicron variant.

Fans were not thrilled to see Richards' post given the recent surge around the globe and called her out on Twitter for it.

One Twitter user wrote, "@DENISE_RICHARDS you better be on hiatus or fired for subjecting others to breaking protocol. Your germ infested coat is not a d--n mask."

Another called the TV personality an "idiot."

"denise richards green juice yoga pilates pink twitter princess is such a sad clout chaser," another said.

Denise Richards is facing criticism for opting to not wear a mask on a recent flight. Michael Tullberg

One user declared that Richards should be placed "on the no fly list."

"I wouldn't be surprised if we never saw Denise Richards again," one person added.

The world is confronting the prospect of a second straight holiday season with COVID-19 as families and friends begin to gather. Scientists don’t yet know whether omicron causes more serious disease, but they do know that vaccination should offer strong protections against severe illness and death. The White House provided details on the proposals President Biden will announce in a speech on Tuesday.

Scientists say omicron spreads even easier than other coronavirus strains, including delta. It has already become the dominant strain in the U.S., accounting for nearly three-quarters of new infections last week.

In New York City, nearly 42,600 people citywide tested positive from Wednesday through Saturday — compared with fewer than 35,800 in the entire month of November. The city has never had so many people test positive in such a short period of time since testing became widely available; there’s no clear picture of how many people got the virus during the city’s first surge in the spring of 2020.

Buckingham Palace said Monday that Queen Elizabeth. 95, will spend the holidays at Windsor Castle, west of London, where she has stayed for most of the pandemic. Coronavirus infections are surging in Britain — up 60% in a week — as omicron replaced delta as the dominant variant.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.