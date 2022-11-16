Denise Richards uninjured after 'terrifying' road-rage shooting in Los Angeles

Denise Richards attends a 2013 event for Disney in Burbank, Calif. (Richard Shotwell / Invision /Associated Press)

Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers are shaken but uninjured after a bullet struck their car this week during a road-rage incident in Los Angeles.

On Monday, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" couple was en route to Popsicle Studio LA when another driver became impatient, shouted at them and shot the back of their truck, according to a report from TMZ. The TMZ report included a photo of a bullet hole near the left taillight of the vehicle.

A representative for Richards confirmed Wednesday to the Los Angeles Times that the shooting occurred but declined to comment further.

In response to a tweet about the shooting that has since been removed for violating Twitter rules, Richards commented on the incident Tuesday:

"What I experienced yesterday with my husband, not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in," she tweeted. "I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck…a—."

According to Deadline, the spouses were headed to the studio because Richards was filming there. When Phypers, who was in the driver's seat, slowed down to look for parking, the driver behind them became annoyed and opened fire, Deadline reported.

TMZ reported that Phypers slowed down because he was having trouble finding their destination. The other driver reportedly attempted to maneuver around the couple, and Phypers let him pass before the other driver started shooting, according to TMZ.

Another report from People magazine said that the couple noticed a van had been following them before the road-rage incident. People reported that Phypers rolled down his window to confront the driver of the van when the driver pulled up next to them and berated them, claiming that Phypers had cut him off.

According to People, Phypers apologized and then drove away as the man continued to yell at them. People also reported that the spouses did not realize the driver shot their truck until they arrived at the studio.

No police report was filed, according to People, and the couple reportedly suspects the driver was motivated by the value of their truck. All three outlets reported that Richards worked a full day after the scare, despite arriving to set "shaken up" and in tears.

The LAPD did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times' request for comment.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.