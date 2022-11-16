Denise Richards’ Vehicle Shot At During Road Rage Incident in Los Angeles

Denise Richards was unhurt after a road rage incident that resulted in her car being shot at on Monday, Nov. 15.

A publicist for Richards confirmed the incident, first reported by TMZ, to TODAY via email. The actor was with her husband, Aaron Phypers, when it happened.

On Nov. 15, the two were heading to the film and photograph museum Popsicle Studio L.A., where Richards was filming. Phypers was in the driver's seat and slowed down while looking for a parking space. A passing motorist then opened fire, TMZ reported.

Richards was reportedly shaken by the incident and a member of production called 911 after seeing the damage to the pickup truck.

TMZ shared a photo of the damaged pickup truck, which appears to show a bullet hole.

NBC News reported that the Los Angeles Police Department, which has jurisdiction in the area of the studio, said it had no record of such a report and no investigation was underway.

“We don’t even know where it happened at this point,” LAPD Officer Melissa Podany told NBC News.

Spokespeople from California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department also said they had no record of the incident.

This is a developing story.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com