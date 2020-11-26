Lanesborough REIT Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results

·12 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust ("LREIT") (TSXV: LRT.UN) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The following comments in regard to the financial position and operating results of LREIT should be read in conjunction with interim management's discussion & analysis – quarterly highlights and the interim financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which may be obtained from the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

ANALYSIS OF OPERATING RESULTS

Analysis of Loss and Comprehensive Loss


Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30


Increase (Decrease)

in Income


2020


2019


Amount


%


2020


2019













Rentals from investment properties

$

4,497,114


$

4,255,582


$

241,532


6%


$

13,297,433


$

12,362,049

Property operating costs

(3,015,558)


(3,585,590)


570,032


16%


(9,082,734)


(9,140,359)

Net operating income(NOI)

1,481,556


669,992


811,564


121%


4,214,699


3,221,690













Interest income

45,012


54,137


(9,125)


(17)%


137,778


166,272

Interest expense

(4,519,349)


(4,469,113)


(50,236)


(1)%


(13,531,934)


(12,419,600)

Trust expense

(295,328)


(286,290)


(9,038)


(3)%


(994,506)


(1,178,944)













Loss before the following

(3,288,109)


(4,031,274)


743,165


18%


(10,173,963)


(10,210,582)













Gain on sale of investments and
investment property

-


-


-


n/a


-


347,500

Fair value adjustments

(19,915,171)


(1,124,995)


(18,790,176)


(1,670)%


(23,747,044)


(8,979,017)













Loss before discontinued












operations

(23,203,280)


(5,156,269)


(18,047,011)


(350)%


(33,921,007)


(18,842,099)













Loss from discontinued operations

(632,986)


(559,925)


(73,061)


(13)%


(1,840,033)


(1,396,301)













Loss and comprehensive loss

$

(23,836,266)


$

(5,716,194)


$

(18,120,072)


(317)%


$

(35,761,040)


$

(20,238,400)

Overall Results

LREIT completed Q3-2020 with a loss and comprehensive loss of $23.8 million, compared to a loss and comprehensive loss of $5.7 million during Q3-2019. The increase in the extent of the loss and comprehensive loss mainly reflects an increase in the loss relating to fair value adjustments partially offset by an increase in net operating income ("NOI").

Unfavourable fair value adjustments recognized during Q3-2020 primarily reflect a reduction in the carrying value of the Fort McMurray properties mainly due to changes made to key valuation assumptions to incorporate new information, derived from external appraisals and market reports, with respect to the risks associated with and outlook for the Fort McMurray rental accommodation market.

The increase in NOI mainly reflects a decrease in property operating costs during Q3-2020, compared to Q3-2019. The decrease in property operating costs is mainly due to condominium corporation special assessment fees charged during Q3-2019 at Lakewood Townhomes and at Woodland Park and a decrease in property taxes, partially offset by an increase in insurance premiums.

Revenues

Analysis of Rental Revenue


Three Months Ended September 30


Nine Months Ended September 30







Increase (Decrease)










2020


2019


Amount


%


2020


2019

Fort McMurray properties

$

3,560,715


$

3,474,799


$

85,916


2%


$

10,622,946


$

9,933,602

Other investment properties


431,396


407,650


23,746


6%


1,295,024


1,236,997

Sub–total


3,992,111


3,882,449


109,662


3%


11,917,970


11,170,599

Held for sale and/or sold properties


505,003


373,133


131,870


35%


1,379,463


1,191,450














Total

$

4,497,114


$

4,255,582


$

241,532


6%


$

13,297,433


$

12,362,049

Average Occupancy Level, by Quarter


2020


Q1

Q2

Q3

9 Month

Average






Fort McMurray properties

76%

79%

78%

78%

Other investment properties

73%

74%

75%

74%

Total

75%

79%

77%

77%






Held for sale and/or sold properties (1)

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

Average Occupancy Level, by Quarter


2019


Q1

Q2

Q3

9 Month
Average

Q4

12 Month

Average








Fort McMurray properties

65%

72%

75%

71%

75%

72%

Other investment properties

75%

76%

72%

74%

71%

73%

Total

66%

72%

75%

71%

74%

72%








Held for sale and/or sold properties (1)

76%

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

Average Monthly Rents, by Quarter


2020


Q1

Q2

Q3

9 Month

Average






Fort McMurray properties

$1,454

$1,456

$1,455

$1,455

Other investment properties

$955

$958

$964

$959

Total

$1,370

$1,372

$1,372

$1,372






Held for sale and/or sold properties (1)

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a






Average Monthly Rents, by Quarter



2019


Q1

Q2

Q3

9 Month
Average

Q4

12 Month

Average








Fort McMurray properties

$1,539

$1,522

$1,499

$1,520

$1,466

$1,507

Other investment properties

$919

$939

$952

$936

$952

$940

Total

$1,435

$1,424

$1,407

$1,422

$1,379

$1,411








Held for sale and/or sold properties (1)

$1,853

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a









(1)

The information required to reasonably estimate average occupancy levels and average monthly rents for Woodland Park has not been available to the Trust subsequent to the first quarter of 2019 when the Receiver assumed control of the property

During Q3-2020, total investment property revenue, excluding held for sale and/or sold properties increased by $0.1 million or 3%, compared to Q3-2019. The increase is mainly due to a 3% increase in average occupancy of the Fort McMurray properties, which increased from 75% during Q3-2019 to 78% during Q3-2020, despite $0.2 million of vacancy loss being recorded during Q3-2020 with respect to the April 27, 2020 flood in downtown Fort McMurray. The increase in average occupancy was partially offset by a decrease in the average monthly rental rate of the Fort McMurray properties, as the prolonged low level of oil sands development activity continued to negatively impact the demand for rental accommodations in Fort McMurray. The average monthly rental rate of the Fort McMurray property portfolio decreased from $1,499 during Q3-2019 to $1,455 during Q3-2020, representing a decrease of $44 or 3%.

After accounting for held for sale and/or sold properties, revenue increased by $0.2 million or 6% during Q3-2020 in comparison to Q3-2019.

Property Operating Costs

Analysis of Property Operating Costs


Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Month Ended September 30






Increase

(Decrease)








2020


2019


Amount


%


2020


2019

Fort McMurray properties

$

2,341,890


$

2,476,651


$

(134,761)


(5)%


$

6,759,487


$

6,691,356

Other investment properties

319,357


382,867


(63,510)


(17)%


1,073,851


1,107,924

Sub–total

2,661,247


2,859,518


(198,271)


(7)%


7,833,338


7,799,280

Held for sale and/or sold properties (1)

354,311


726,072


(371,761)


(51)%


1,249,396


1,341,079













Total

$

3,015,558


$

3,585,590


$

(570,032)


(16)%


$

9,082,734


$

9,140,359

(1)

Includes operating costs from Woodland Park. The held for sale figures are based on management's estimates and information provided by the Receiver who assumed control of the property on February 28, 2019

During Q3-2020, property operating costs decreased by $0.6 million or 16%, compared to Q3-2019. The decrease in property operating costs is mainly due to a decrease in the condominium corporation common element fees at Lakewood Townhomes and at Woodland Park and a decrease in property taxes, partially offset by an increase in insurance premiums.

During Q3-2019, special assessment fees were charged to Lakewood Townhomes and Woodland Park by their respective condominium corporations due to an increase in insurance premiums at Lakewood Townhomes and electrical repairs at Woodland Park.

Net Operating Income and Operating Margin

Analysis of Net Operating Income


Net Operating Income




Three Months Ended September 30


Increase (Decrease)


Percent of Total


Operating Margin


2020


2019


Amount


%


2020


2019


2020


2019

















Fort McMurray properties

$

1,218,825


$

998,148


$

220,677


22%


82%


149%


34%


29%

Other investment properties

112,039


24,783


87,256


352%


8%


4%


26%


6%

















Sub–total

1,330,864


1,022,931


307,933


30%


90%


153%


33%


26%

Held for sale and/or sold
















properties (1)

150,692


(352,939)


503,631


(143)%


10%


(53)%


30%


(95)%

















Total

$

1,481,556


$

669,992


$

811,564


121%


100%


100%


33%


16%

(1)

Includes revenues and operating costs from Woodland Park. The held for sale figures are based on management's estimates and information provided by the Receiver who assumed control of the property on February 28, 2019

During Q3-2020, the NOI of the investment properties portfolio increased by $0.8 million or 121%, compared to Q3-2019. The increase in NOI is due to the decrease in property operating costs and an increase in rental revenue as described in the "Property Operating Costs" and "Revenues" sections of this press release.

Interest Expense

During Q3-2020, interest expense increased by $0.1 million or 1%, compared to Q3-2019. The increase mainly reflects an increase in revolving loan interest of $0.5 million, partially offset by a reduction of mortgage loan interest of $0.4 million.

The increase in revolving loan interest of $0.5 million is due to the higher average outstanding balance of the revolving loan during Q3-2020 as well as an increase in the interest rate of the revolving loan that is applicable to the first $30.0 million of advances, which was amended from 5% to 7% as part of the January 1, 2020 renewal of the revolving loan.

The reduction in mortgage loan interest of $0.4 million is primarily due to a reduction in the amortization of transaction costs, due to a decrease in the amortization of professional fees charged by the receiver in control of Woodland Park and a reduction in the weighted average interest rate of the Trust's mortgage loan debt.

The weighted average interest rate on the Trust's mortgage loan debt was 5.7% as at September 30, 2020, compared to 5.9% as at September 30, 2019. The decrease in the weighted average interest rate was primarily due to the Trust's variable rate mortgages and reductions in the prime rate of interest, which decreased from 3.95% as at September 30, 2019 to 2.45% as at September 30, 2020.

The weighted average interest rate on the Trust's total debt, inclusive of the revolving loan and debentures, was 6.0% as at September 30, 2020, compared to 5.9% as at September 30, 2019.

Fair Value Adjustments

During Q3-2020, LREIT recorded a loss related to fair value adjustments on its investment properties and investment properties held for sale of $19.9 million, compared to a loss related to fair value adjustments of $1.1 million during Q3-2019, representing an unfavourable variance of $18.8 million.

Unfavourable fair value adjustments recognized during Q3-2020 primarily reflect a reduction in the carrying value of the Fort McMurray properties mainly due to changes made to key valuation assumptions to incorporate new information, derived from external appraisals and market reports, with respect to the risks associated with and outlook for the Fort McMurray rental accommodation market. Both the capitalization rate and normalized vacancy loss assumptions were increased during Q3-2020 negatively impacting the carrying values of the properties which are derived by the capitalized net operating income valuation method, which include the majority of the properties in Fort McMurray.

The demand for rental accommodations in the region continues to be negatively impacted by the low level of development and investment activity in the Alberta oil sands industry, which continues to be driven by the depressed price of oil, delays in oil transportation infrastructure development and political pressures with respect to climate change.

The fair value adjustments recognized during Q3-2019 primarily reflect a reduction in the carrying value of Woodland Park as a result of a reduction in the value of comparable townhome units used in the valuation of the property as well as an increase in the estimate of future capital expenditures required to sustain the income producing potential of the property.

After accounting for fair value adjustments, dispositions, and capital expenditures, the carrying value of investment properties and investment properties held for sale decreased by an aggregate of $19,688,962 during the third quarter of 2020.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since December 31, 2019, the spread of novel coronavirus COVID–19 ("COVID–19") has impacted economies around the globe. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization ("WHO") declared the outbreak of COVID–19 as a pandemic. In many countries, including Canada, businesses have been forced to cease or limit operations for indefinite periods of time. Measures, which have been taken to contain the spread of the virus, including travel bans, quarantines, social distancing, and closures of non–essential services, have triggered significant disruptions to businesses worldwide, resulting in an economic slowdown. Consequently, the demand for oil, which is a significant driver of the economy in the Trust's primary market of Fort McMurray, has also been negatively impacted.

There is the risk that the economic slowdown will negatively affect the ability of tenants to pay rent, which would have a negative impact on the future financial position, operating results and liquidity of the Trust. Governments and central banks have been responding with monetary and fiscal interventions in an effort to stabilize economic conditions. The extent and duration of the economic slowdown and the ability and level of success of jurisdictions around the world in restarting and maintaining economies is uncertain.

ABOUT LREIT
LREIT is a real estate investment trust, which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbols LRT.UN (Trust Units) and LRT.DB.G (Series G Debentures). For further information on LREIT, please visit our website at www.lreit.com.

This press release contains certain statements that could be considered as forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could result in actual results differing materially from the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2020/26/c3519.html

Latest Stories

  • Trump campaign sued for attempting to disenfranchise Black voters

    President Trump's campaign now finds itself on the other side of a legal case in a newly filed federal lawsuit alleging that it violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 when it sought to “disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters,” particularly African Americans in metropolitan areas of Michigan.

  • Fox paid seven figures to settle lawsuit over bogus Seth Rich conspiracy story

    The settlement between Fox News and Rich’s parents, Joel and Mary Rich, was publicly disclosed Tuesday, but with no details about the terms.

  • Florida governor Ron DeSantis accused of ‘killing spree’ after extending ban on cities from imposing own mask mandates

    Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava calls decision ‘deeply frustrating’

  • Leading Saudi women's activist referred to terrorism court

    A leading Saudi women’s rights activist who’s been imprisoned for 2 1/2 years and drawn attention to the kingdom’s hard limits on dissent will be tried by a court established to oversee terrorism cases, her family said Wednesday. The referral of Loujain al-Hathloul's case to the Specialized Criminal Court is a setback for efforts to push for her swift release and means she will face charges related to terrorism and national security. According to a 53-page report released earlier this year by Amnesty International, the court has been used as “a weapon of repression” to imprison peaceful critics, activists, journalists, clerics and others.

  • Immigration advocates celebrate Alejandro Mayorkas as Biden's pick to run Homeland Security

    If confirmed, Mayorkas would become the first immigrant and first Hispanic American to lead the sprawling department, which, among its various responsibilities, oversees the U.S. immigration system and border security.

  • Donald Trump Jr. says he is 'all done with the Rona' and ends his COVID-19 isolation to celebrate Thanksgiving days after announcing his positive test

    Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Although he is asymptomatic, the CDC recommends sick people like him isolate for 10 days.

  • France, EU lawmakers push for sanctions on Turkey next month

    The European Parliament urged the EU on Thursday to impose sanctions on Turkey after President Tayyip Erdogan this month paid a visit to the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north of Cyprus. With 631 votes in favour, three against and 59 abstentions, the parliament agreed a non-binding resolution in support of EU member Cyprus urging EU leaders to "take action and impose tough sanctions in response to Turkey's illegal actions". The resolution is likely to bolster support for France's push for EU sanctions on Turkey next month, following through on a threat made by the bloc in October over a dispute between Ankara and EU members Greece and Cyprus over natural gas rights.

  • Operator of notorious South Korean online sex trafficking ring sentenced to 40 years

    A South Korean court has sentenced the operator of a vast online sex trafficking ring to 40 years in prison in a case that outraged the nation. Cho Ju-bin, 25, oversaw a group of 38 accomplices who befriended and then blackmailed at least 74 women into sharing explicit videos that were then posted in pay-per-view internet chat rooms. Sixteen of the victims were less than 16 years old, the age of consent in South Korea. The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday found Cho guilty of violating laws to protect minors from sexual abuse and of making a profit from producing and selling abusive footage, Yonhap News reported. Indicted on 14 criminal charges, including inducing another person involved in the trafficking ring to rape a teenage girl and concealing more than £70,000 in criminal proceeds, prosecutors had initially demanded a life sentence on the grounds of the “irreperable damage” Cho had caused his victims. They had also requested that he be obliged to wear an electronic monitoring device for 45 years. In a petition to the court, one of the women said Cho, who had worked in an orphanage and adopted the online name “The Doctor”, was “evil” and deserved a 2,000-year prison term. Passing sentence, the judge said: “The accused has widely distributed sexually abusive content that he created by luring and threatening many victims.” Media reports have suggested that some of the video clips showed a group of men raping a teenage girl in a motel room, while others included images of the word “slave” cut into a woman’s body. One video showed girls “barking like dogs”, the Kookmin Ilbo newspaper reported. Cho operated the chat room on the Telegram messenger service, with at least 10,000 people accessing the site and paying as much as £1,000 for access. Authorities have been tracing people who used the site and have identified serving police officers and teachers as among the users. Cho’s arrest in March sparked fury across South Korea after prosecutors initially refused to name the suspect before his trial opened. Within days, more than 5 million people had signed petitions on the home page of Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, demanding that the authorities withdraw his right to anonymity. A committee of senior judicial officials, a psychologist and a psychiatrist weighed the public’s right to know and took the unprecedented step of naming Cho. He was then brought out in handcuffs from a police station in central Seoul to face the public. “I apologise to those that I hurt”, Cho said. “Thank you for putting a brake on the life of a devil who could not be stopped.” South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has been the target of criticism for its failure to deal with the growing use of technology to carry out sex crimes, with one ministry official admitting that the case had been “a disaster” and apologising for its “lukewarm response” to online sexual abuse cases.

  • Malaysian PM gains political lifeline with budget approval

    Malaysia's Parliament approved the government's proposed 2021 budget on Thursday, throwing a political lifeline to embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin amid strong resistance to his 9-month-old leadership. Opposition lawmakers as well as members of his governing coalition had warned during three weeks of debate that they would reject the budget, citing insufficient funding to fight a surge in coronavirus cases and help those hit by the pandemic. A second round of debate on the budget begins next week, with specific budget provisions up for approval.

  • People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society

    No one is really sure what Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will do after leaving the White House in January or where they will live, but people who know them are certain they plan on getting out of Washington, D.C., as fast as they can, The New York Times reports. President Trump's daughter and son-in-law have never fit in, several people told the Times, but it's not a sure bet that they will return to New York City. Donny Deutsch, a marketing expert and critic of the president, said he thinks Ivanka and Jared would have an "even harder time than Trump himself" moving back to Manhattan. Trump is "despicable but larger than life," he added. "Those two are the hapless minions who went along."Georgina Bloomberg — daughter of Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and Democratic presidential nominee — told The Daily Beast earlier this month that Ivanka gets unfair criticism due to her father, and she thinks Manhattan society will be more forgiving. Two friends told the Times Trump could revive her jewelry and clothing lines, peddling it to a conservative audience, but two others said the Ivanka Trump brand is dead and won't sell. As for Kushner, who worked in real estate, Deutsch said he could go back to making deals, and "if he's doing anything with the Trump name, he can monetize it in red areas."The couple could be thinking about settling in New Jersey, where they have a large "cottage" on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The town recently received blueprints for renovations to the abode, including expanding the master bedroom and bathroom and adding two bedrooms, a study, and a veranda. There are also plans to build a complex for spa treatments and a "general store" on the property, the Times reports. For more on Trump and Kushner's future — and the drama surrounding their children's schooling in D.C. — visit The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Thanksgiving Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. This is the most important Thanksgiving of your life

  • Why Bhutan's Sakteng wildlife sanctuary is disputed by China

    Tiny Bhutan is feeling the squeeze as its giant neighbours China and India vie for territory.

  • Biden says his team has spoken to Fauci: ‘He’s been very, very helpful’

    Expert says he hopes to continue his work under incoming administration

  • The Top 6 Black Friday Deals for Vacuums

    Cordless? Handheld? Robotic? We have you covered with all the best vacuum deals that you need to know aboutOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Ghislaine Maxwell woken up every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps says lawyer

    A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged with finding girls in the 1990s for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, said Tuesday that her client is awakened every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps to ensure she's breathing. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim told a Manhattan judge that Maxwell faces more restrictive conditions than inmates convicted of terrorism or murder. Maxwell has no history of mental health issues or suicidal ideation and no criminal history, either, she said. She asked a judge to intervene on her client's behalf to improve her conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. In her request, Ms Sternheim made no direct reference to Epstein taking his life in August 2019 in his cell at another federal lockup, in Manhattan. US District Judge Alison J. Nathan instructed defense lawyers and prosecutors to confer over the next week over Ms Sternheim's request that the Brooklyn facility's warden directly address the concerns. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment. A message for comment was sent to the Federal Bureau of Prisons spokespeople. Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured three girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s. She has been held without bail while she prepares for a July trial.

  • UN agency: Israel's Gaza blockade has devastated economy

    Israel’s blockade of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip has cost the seaside territory as much as $16.7 billion in economic losses and sent poverty and unemployment skyrocketing, a U.N. report said Wednesday, as it called on Israel to lift the closure. The report by the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development echoed calls by numerous international bodies over the years criticizing the blockade. Israel imposed the blockade in 2007 after Hamas, an Islamic militant group that opposes Israel’s existence, violently seized control of Gaza from the forces of the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority.

  • What is Putin’s Endgame With Americans Detained in Russia?

    One of the first challenges Joe Biden will face as president is how to deal with Vladimir Putin, leader of the country that Biden has labelled the biggest threat to the United States. In contrast to the impetuous and inconsistent Donald Trump, Putin is generally seen as a resolute leader, who unflaggingly pursues his country's foreign policy goals, however malign. But the cases of three Americans who are currently detained in Russia belie this image of Putin, portraying instead a leader who is dysfunctionally beholden to the interests of his security services and the corrupt clans who form his power base.The case of American investor Michael Calvey, which should be decided by a Moscow court within the next few weeks, offers a particularly striking example of how Putin has allowed a corrupted legal and financial system to undermine Russia’s broader interests. Calvey, arrested along with five others in February 2019 on bogus fraud charges, founded the highly successful private equity firm Baring Vostok, which since 1994 has brought over $3.7 billion of capital into Russia. A fluent Russian-speaker with a Russian wife, Calvey always played by the rules, never criticizing Putin, and was highly respected in the Russian business community. As Leonid Bershidsky of Bloomberg News noted after the arrests: “Calvey became a legend in the Russian market, in part because of his reputed aversion to any kind of foul play and focus on industries and companies unlikely to attract the attention of Russia’s authorities.” Russian billionaire Leonid Boguslavsky said in an interview last week that Calvey had been his inspiration and teacher when he, Boguslavsky, was advancing his investment career in the 1990s.Americans Paul Whelan and Michael Calvey Are Not the Only ‘Hostages’ Held By The KremlinCalvey’s downfall came as a result of a 2017 merger between Vostochny Bank, in which Baring Vostok had a majority stake, and a bank called Uniastrum, owned by an avaricious 44-year-old businessman named Artem Avetisyan, who is a Putin favorite. When Avetisyan and his partners attempted to exercise an option on 9.9 percent of Vostochny Bank’s shares in 2018, Baring Vostok refused, because of evidence that assets worth billions of rubles had been withdrawn from Uniastrum Bank before the merger. Baring Vostok then filed claims of fraud against Avetisyan for 17.5 billion rubles (around $276 million) in the London International Arbitration Court.In apparent retaliation for the London lawsuit, Avetisyan’s partner Sherzod Yusupov went to the FSB in February 2019 with a claim that Calvey and five associates from Baring Vostok had defrauded Vostochny Bank of 2.5 billion rubles ($38 million at the time). According to the claim, Calvey and his colleagues had repaid a bank loan for that amount with shares from a Luxembourg company called IFTG that were worth only 600,000 rubles. In fact the transaction was approved by all the bank’s shareholders, including Avetisyan and Yusupov, and a September 2019 re-evaluation of the IFTG shares established their worth, with restrictions on them lifted, at more than 3 billion rubles. Significantly, officials from the Economic Security Department of the MVD (regular police) had earlier conducted an audit of the bank transactions that later formed the basis for the criminal case, but found no illegalities.After his arrest, which sent shockwaves throughout the Russian investment community, Calvey spent several weeks in Moscow’s notorious Matrosskaya Tishina Prison (where Sergei Magnitsky died) before being transferred to house arrest in April 2019. Two months later, a Russian arbitration court in the Far Eastern region of Amur forced Baring Vostok to sell 10 percent of Vostochny Bank stock to Finvision, a holding company owned by Avetisyan, thus awarding him and his partner Yusupov control of the bank, which has continued to show significant losses.Calvey and his partners had come up against a powerful lobby. Avetisyan, a skilled self-promoter, heads the New Business Division of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, a Kremlin-sponsored project that puts him in regular contact with Putin, who chairs the agency’s advisory board, where Avetisyan serves. Also on the board is Putin's top economic advisor, Andrei Belousov, who in June 2020 was appointed first deputy prime minister of Russia. Although he and Avetisyan are known to have a close friendship, Belousov denied reports that he was Avetisyan’s go-between with Putin on the Calvey affair: “I have known Artem Avetisyan for a long time. He is my friend, we go to the mountains together…But over my long years of service, I have learned to separate personal and official relationships.”Also useful for Avetisyan is his close acquaintance with Dmitry Patrushev, son of former FSB chief Nikolai Patrushev, head of Putin’s National Security Council. Avetisyan served with Dmitry on the board of the Russian Agricultural Bank, which Dmitry ran prior to becoming Russian Minister of Agriculture in 2018. In addition to membership on the boards of several Russian companies, Avetisyan is a member of the FSB’s Public Advisory Council, an exclusive body that presumably gives him direct access to FSB officials.As if Avetisyan’s personal and business ties were not enough to promote his vendetta against Calvey and Baring Vostok, in June of this year, the media company bne Intellinews claimed to have obtained a tranche of letters that Avetisyan had sent to Putin, the FSB and the Russian Central Bank, in which he falsely accused Baring Vostok of a series of illegalities, including bribing a former chief of the Russian security services, Vadim Bakatin, a born-again Russian democrat who once served as adviser to the firm. Avetisyan did not respond to requests for comments about the letters.On Oct. 28, just after Deputy Prosecutor-General Viktor Grin approved the indictment against Calvey and his associates, Vostochny Bank and the defendants reached a settlement of their civil dispute. In exchange for a payment of 2.5 billion rubles by Baring Vostok, the bank agreed to drop the civil charges that give rise to the original criminal case. Presumably as a result of this settlement, the Supreme Court on Nov. 12, the date that the arrest orders expired, ordered the release (with some restrictions) of Calvey and the others from house arrest.Despite the hopes expressed by lawyers for Calvey, Russian legal experts doubt that the Calvey case, which is due to be heard sometime before Jan. 12, 2020, will end in an acquittal. “[Exonerating Mr. Calvey] would mean explaining to Putin the case was a mistake and nobody wants to do that,” a source who was involved in the legal negotiations said earlier this fall.According to one prominent lawyer, “in Russia, procedurally agreeing to compensate for damage does not mean that the defendant has admitted guilt. But in practice, courts and investigators often perceive it this way.” More likely is that the judge will consider the paid compensation as a mitigating factor and impose a more lenient sentence (the maximum being 10 years) so that with the time served, the defendants will be released.Barron’s recently quoted a top Russia financial analyst on the Calvey case: “This has been one of the most damaging events in Russia's economic history and has directly led to foreign investment decisions in Russia being cancelled or suspended.” Many members of the Russian business elite, including Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Yandex CEO Arkady Volozh and Anatoly Chubais, head of a state technology fund, have spoken out strongly in Calvey’s defense. Billionaire Boguslavsky called the prosecution of Calvey and his partners “a case of blatant injustice and cruelty” that should be stopped immediately.In fact, what happened to Calvey happens to Russian businessmen on a regular basis. Just in October, Mikhail Khabarov, first deputy chairman of Trust Bank, was arrested for large-scale fraud following a complaint by a former partner. The phenomenon of “raiding” (reiderstvo)—whereby entrepreneurs are criminally charged and forced to relinquish their assets to other businessmen, with law-enforcement officers getting a cut—has become so widespread that Putin has even complained about it publicly. But he has done nothing to stop it.In contrast to Calvey, former U.S. Marines Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed face the possibility of years behind bars in Russia. Whelan, who was arrested by the FSB in his Moscow hotel room on espionage charges in December 2018, is an unlikely CIA spy. Not only was he dishonorably discharged from the Marines in 2008 for theft, he had for years openly pursued a close friendship with a Russian, Ilya Yatsenko, who worked for the FSB. (Last week, in his first interview since his arrest, Whelan insisted that his friend Yatsenko worked for the border guard, not the FSB. Whelan was apparently unaware that the Russian border guard has been an integral part of the FSB since 2003.) After accepting a thumb drive from Yatsenko that allegedly contained FSB secrets—Whelan thought it was holiday photographs—he was tried and sentenced to 16 years in a strict regime penal colony located 300 miles east of Moscow, in Mordovia, home of the former Stalinist gulag.Reed, 29, was arrested during a May 2019 visit to Moscow to see his Russian girlfriend. After Reed got uncontrollably drunk at a party, his friends called the police because they were worried about his safety. He was later accused, with no proof, of assaulting two police officers on the way to station. (It is unclear whether the police had handcuffed Reed or had a video camera in their car.) In July of this year, Reed was sentenced to nine years imprisonment—an extremely harsh sentence by any standards. The Moscow City Court is currently considering an appeal against the sentence that Reed filed in late October. Russia’s aim in what appears to be blatant hostage-taking of these two Americans is apparently to get the U.S. to agree to a prisoner exchange for two Russians in U.S. prisons—the notorious arms trader Viktor Bout, currently serving a 25-year sentence for terrorism, and Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was sentenced in 2010 to 20 years behind bars for drug smuggling.In his recent interview with ABC from his prison camp, Whelan expressed optimism that he would soon be released as part of a swap, which his captors have suggested might happen. (This may be one reason why prison authorities allowed Whelan this unprecedented interview.) But although Trump has reportedly urged Putin to release Whelan and Reed, along with Calvey, there has been no progress. Whelan’s Russian attorney, Vladimir Zherebenkov, said in October that no decisions would be made until after the U.S. elections, so clearly the Kremlin will be recalculating its position now that Biden has been elected president.Putin has pretended to remain above the fray. In a March 2020 interview with TASS, he said of the Calvey case: “We need to proceed from our country’s legislation and the supremacy of Russian law… I cannot say if he is guilty or not until there is a well-founded [court decision].” But Putin is doubtless consulted before any key decisions are made. According to a top Putin aide, Calvey’s French partner, Philippe Delpal, was transferred from prison to house arrest in August 2019 because of upcoming talks between Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron. And the release of Calvey and the other defendants from house arrests just days after U.S. presidential elections suggest that Putin might have been extending an olive branch to Biden.Russian Media Is Angry and Desperate Over Biden WinA source familiar with the Calvey case told me that “having Trump tweet or ask Putin for a favor would not be helpful.” But Biden, who has criticized Trump for not speaking out about the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, has a more clear-eyed view of Putin. With Antony Blinken, a known advocate of a tough stance against Russia, as his secretary of state, Biden will be in a strong position to negotiate successfully with the Kremlin over the detained Americans. (Russia’s Kommersant reported Tuesday that foreign policy experts in Moscow have been sending each other the link to Blinken’s 2017 interview with PBS, in which he accused Putin of establishing a kleptocracy.)As former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul said last April, it would set a dangerous precedent if Washington would agree to exchange either Bout or Yaroshenko for Whelan or Reed: “There’s a real asymmetry swapping an innocent American for a real convicted criminal who just happens to have Russian citizenship.” And such an exchange might encourage the FSB to engage in further entrapments of innocent foreigners in Russia.But the Biden administration would have other strategies available to address the three cases, including threatening the Kremlin with harsher economic sanctions. Although sanctions against Russia are often criticized for being ineffective, they have been a powerful tool when used in coordination with European allies. Also, in addition to Russian officials who are directly responsible for the Kremlin’s misdeeds, sanctions could target, with travel bans and asset freezing, more of those wealthy Russian businessmen who gain financially from Putin's corrupt system. Calvey’s enemy Avetisyan might be first on the list. In a 2011 interview, Avetisyan said he could not imagine living abroad because he had a strong “Russian mentality.” But that has not stopped him from acquiring over 20 million Euros worth of luxury properties in Tuscany, along with an Italian residence permit.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trudeau: Canadians won't be among the first to get COVID-19 vaccine

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that Canada will have to wait for a COVID-19 vaccine because the very first ones that roll off assembly lines are likely to be given to citizens of the country they are made in.

  • North Korea defectors: Loose screws at border blamed for gymnast crossing

    A former gymnast is thought to have jumped across the border fence undetected to flee to the South.

  • Trump says he will leave the White House if Electoral College votes for Biden

    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. In the nearest he has come to a concession, Republican Trump said if Biden is certified the election winner by the Electoral College he will depart the White House. Biden is due to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

  • Mine explodes, damaging oil tanker off Saudi Arabia

    A mine in the Red Sea off Saudi Arabia's coast near Yemen exploded and damaged an oil tanker Wednesday, authorities said, the latest incident targeting the kingdom amid its long war against Yemen's Houthi rebels. The blast happened before dawn and struck the MT Agrari, a Maltese-flagged, Greek-managed oil tanker near Shuqaiq, Saudi Arabia.