The campaign to remove the Grayson County Judge from office was renewed this week when a petition for writ or mandamus was filed with the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas.

The document filed by John Palmer on Jan. 31 asks that the court make Judge Ray Wheless issue a citation on Palmer's request to have County Judge Bill Magers removed from office based on a driving while intoxicated 2nd charge he pleaded guilty to back in June of 2020.

Unlike in his previous filings, Palmer is represented by an attorney in this matter. He is represented by Julia D. McKinney of Denison.

Magers is still represented by local attorneys Bob Jarvis and Joe Brown, both former Grayson County District attorneys.

At a hearing earlier this year, Wheless refused Palmer's request to have the citation issued stating the state statute Palmer cited in his petition was vague as it does not define the term "intoxicated."

In his most recent filing Palmer asserts the Fifth Court of Appeals has the right to tell Wheless he got it wrong, order him to issue the citation and let palmer's petition have a jury hear the claims for removing Magers.

"Looks like this is an original proceeding, which means the cases are immediately given to the panel," Fifth Court of Appeals clerk Lisa Matz said of Palmer's writ. "However, depending on the case — the court’s docket — it can take months before a final disposition is issued."

If it takes months, voters will have already cast their ballots in the March Republican Primary in which Magers faces challenger Bruce Dawsey to keep the county judge's seat.

No Democrat filed for the primary so whoever wins the Republican primary will be the county judge in 2023.

Early voting for the March 1 primary will be held on Feb. 14-25.

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: Denison man takes case to remove county judge appeals court