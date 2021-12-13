Denison mother jailed for injury to a child

A Denison mother was jailed early Saturday after county deputies responding to a domestic disturbance call found her children home alone.

A news release from the Grayson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an address in the 5000 block of Preston Rd in Denison at around midnight. They found children ranging in age from 7-13 years without adult supervision.

The release said the deputies were told the children's 38-year-old mother had allegedly assaulted one of the older children and then fled the residence on foot.

"Deputies observed injury on one of the children that appeared consisted with what witnesses told them. Shortly after midnight, deputies were called back to the residence, due to (the mother) returning. Deputies arrived on scene and (the mother) was taken into custody for injury to a child. She was taken to the Grayson County Jail and booked in. She was released on a $20,000 bond

