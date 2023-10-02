Denmark to allocate over EUR 13 million for ammunition for Ukraine

Denmark will allocate DKK 100 million (about EUR 13 million) for a joint European order of 155-mm artillery ammunition for Ukraine under the auspices of the European Defence Agency (EDA).

Source: This was announced by the Danish Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ammunition is expected to be delivered to Ukraine in 2024.

According to Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, Denmark will facilitate further joint purchases of ammunition and remains ready to support Ukraine in the long term.

Quote: "Ukrainians are still in a situation where they urgently need artillery ammunition. We must do something about this, and with this contribution Denmark, in cooperation with a number of other EU countries, takes responsibility for supplying Ukraine with 155-mm ammunition," he said.

Earlier it was reported that seven EU member states ordered ammunition within the framework on joint procurement of the EU under the aegis of the European Defence Agency (EDA) aimed at supplying Ukraine with artillery shells.

As it is known, the EU helps its member states in supplying artillery projectiles and missiles from national stocks; aggregation of demand and joint procurement of 155-mm projectiles, as well as in increasing production capacity of the European defence industry.

The Act of Support for Ammunition Production (ASAP) was created in the EU for increasing the production of projectiles and missiles. It came into force on 23 July. It is a part of the EU’s plan for supplying Ukraine with a million artillery projectiles.

