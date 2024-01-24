Denmark allocates €12 million for cyber security in Ukraine's Armed Forces and Defence Ministry within IT coalition

Denmark has announced assistance worth more than €12 million to develop the cyber resilience of the systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

Source: Danish Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As part of the new Ramstein-format meeting on 23 January, Denmark and other member countries of the IT coalition signed a cooperation agreement that outlines the countries' contributions.

"Denmark is providing DKK 91 million [approx.€12.2 million - ed.] for priority cyber security projects within the IT coalition, which should contribute to the overall strengthening of cyber defence in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement said, noting that cyber attacks have become a permanent part of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen noted that Denmark has previously provided assistance to improve the protection of critical IT infrastructure.

"It is logical that we support Ukraine in an area where we have already been active," he said.

Background:

