Denmark announces additional $1.4 million for Ukraine’s reconstruction

Denmark is allocating an additional 10 million Danish kroner (around $1.4 million) to support Danish-Ukrainian municipal cooperation on the reconstruction of Ukraine, the Danish Foreign Ministry announced on Feb. 29.

The announcement comes days after Denmark and Ukraine signed a 10-year agreement on security cooperation. Denmark has been a staunch ally of Ukraine in its efforts to resist Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The funding will go to finance cooperation between Denmark’s Aarhus and Copenhagen municipalities and the Ukrainian cities of Lviv, Kyiv, and Mykolaiv, according to the Danish Foreign Ministry.

Denmark and Ukraine agreed in the spring of 2023 that Danish reconstruction support through the Ukraine Fund should include Danish municipalities that would cooperate with Ukrainian partner municipalities on the reconstruction and development of Ukrainian local communities.

The municipalities of Ikast-Brande, Alborg, and Odense also participate in the project, the ministry said in a press release.

The Danish and Ukrainian municipalities plan to cooperate in the areas of energy efficiency, water supply, urban development and climate adaptation, and treatment of veterans and people with disabilities or trauma, among others.

Denmark has prioritized restoring the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv and the surrounding region, devoting 60% of its development aid to the region.

Denmark earmarked over $100 million in reconstruction funding for Mykolaiv Oblast in 2023, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov on Jan. 12.

