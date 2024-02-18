Denmark to give all of its artillery to Ukraine

Ukraine has run short of ammunition to continue the fight against Russia - Reuters

Denmark’s prime minister said her country is handing over all of its shells to Ukraine as she urged other European states to provide more weapons.

“We decided to donate our entire artillery,” Mette Frederiksen said at the Munich Security Conference, suggesting that other European nations should follow suit.

“I’m sorry to say friends, there is still ammunition in stock in Europe. This is not only a question about production because we have weapons, we have ammunition, we have our defences that we don’t have to use at the moment, that we should deliver to Ukraine,” she said. “We have to do more.”

Ms Frederiksen said Denmark will soon deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and is still seeking more partners to supply the advanced fighter planes.

She acknowledged that NATO countries have done a lot to aid Ukraine in its war, but added: “I think it’s quite clear to all of us that it’s not enough. We have to speed up and scale up.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rattled nerves throughout the Nordics. Sweden and Finland applied for Nato membership in May 2022, swiftly after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Mette Frederiksen, Denmark's prime minister, speaking at the Munich Security Conference - Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

Earlier this month, Denmark also said it is reviewing its existing military funding due to the increasing threat posed by the Kremlin.

Denmark’s decision to donate its artillery was announced as Ukraine withdrew its troops from the besieged eastern stronghold of Avdiivka, partly due to ammunition shortages.

Also speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country’s “artificial deficit of weapons” will only help Russia.

“Keeping Ukraine in the artificial deficits of weapons, particularly in deficit of artillery and long-range capabilities allows Putin to adapt to the current intensity of the war,” he said.

“Ukrainians have proven that we can force Russia to retreat,” he added. “We can get our land back.”

Nato allies have been warning that Russia is rapidly expanding its armed forces to prepare for a potential invasion of the Baltics.

Russia recently placed several Baltic politicians on a wanted list for destroying Soviet-era monuments.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on Sunday dismissed a warrant issued by Russia for her arrest, saying it was just an attempt to intimidate her amid speculation she could get a top European Union post.

Once ruled by Moscow, but now a member of both the European Union and NATO, Estonia has been a supporter of Kyiv, and Kallas has been one of Moscow’s most vocal critics since the Russian invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.

“It is meant to intimidate and make me refrain from the decisions that I would otherwise make,” Kallas said in an interview on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. “But it’s Russia’s playbook. It’s nothing surprising and we are not afraid.”

The Baltic politicians risk being arrested only if they cross the Russian border, otherwise declaring them wanted has no real consequences.

Kallas’s high profile in pushing the EU to do more to support Ukraine has led to speculation in Brussels that she could take on a senior role after the next EU parliamentary elections in June, possibly as foreign policy chief.

She said that speculation was also contributing to Russia’s aggression towards her.

“It’s hard to be popular,” she said ironically. “The Russians have also seen that, and that’s why they issued the arrest warrant to really emphasise the biggest argument against me, that I am a provocation to Russia.”

When asked whether she was interested in any future European role she said: “We are not there yet. I’m the prime minister of Estonia.”

