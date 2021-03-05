Denmark to give AstraZeneca vaccine to over-65s

FILE PHOTO: A test tube labelled with the Vaccine is seen in front of an AstraZeneca logo in this illustration
·1 min read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's health authority said on Friday it would recommend giving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to everyone aged over 18 after a vaccination study from Scotland showed positive results across all ages.

Mirroring a similar approach in many other European Union countries, Denmark had previously only recommended giving the shot to under-65s, saying it would wait until more data on efficacy among the elderly is available.

The new recommendation follows the release of a large study from Scotland, which showed a markedly reduced risk of a serious course of illness from COVID-19 across all age groups following vaccination, the agency said.

Most elderly people in Scotland had been vaccinated with AstraZeneca's vaccine, it said.

When the AstraZeneca vaccine was approved for use by EU regulators earlier this year, many EU countries including France, Germany and Italy said it should not be given to the elderly, citing a lack of sufficient data.

But France and others, which lag far behind Britain with their vaccination campaigns, have also now moved to allow their elderly citizens to receive AstraZeneca shots following the Scottish study.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by John Stonestreet and Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • In big shift, Germany to give AstraZeneca shots to over 65s

    Germany’s independent vaccine committee has formally approved giving the AstraZeneca shot to people aged 65 and over, and recommended waiting 12 weeks between giving the first and second doses, officials said Thursday. The decision is “good news for older people who are waiting for a vaccination," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said. The vaccine made by British-Swedish company AstraZeneca is one of three authorized for use in the 27-nation European Union, though it has not yet receive the green light from U.S. regulators.

  • Brazil in talks for 63 million Moderna COVID-19 shots by Jan 2022: document

    Brazil's Health Ministry is in talks to receive 13 million doses of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, plus an additional 50 million for delivery by the end of January 2022, according to a ministry document seen by Reuters. The ministry's tentative vaccine schedule reflects growing concern in Brasilia about the scale of the pandemic in Brazil. President Jair Bolsonaro's government has come under fire for a slow and patchy vaccine rollout, while the right-wing populist has refused to take a vaccine himself.

  • February Retail Sales Rise 4.6%, Online Sales Soar 54.7%: Key Takeaways

    U.S. retail sales increased 4.6% year-over-year in February, according to the latest Mastercard (NYSE: MA) SpendingPulse report, with online sales up by a robust 54.7%. The new data does not include automotive and gasoline sales and factors in 2020’s leap year, which added an extra day in February. What Are People Buying? The Super Bowl helped boost grocery sales in February, with spending spiking by 30% in the three days ahead of Tom Brady’s latest victory. This helped fuel the grocery sector’s 12.4% year-over-year increase for the month. Valentine’s Day also helped open the cash registers: Jewelry spending was up 5.9% in stores and up 63.1% online year-over-year. Yet the ongoing pandemic put a crimp on restaurant spending, which remained down — a 13.5% year-over-year decline — although it showed improvement from the previous two months. The seasonally cooler weather in most of the country helped to raise spending on furniture and furnishings (up by 8.6%), while apparel sales saw a 47.3% increase in online sales but a 5.3% decline in the brick-and-mortar settings. The abnormally harsh winter storms in the South during the week of Feb. 15 impacted regional sales, particularly in electricity-deprived Texas. When the power was restored, the spending resumed, with 30% year-over-year increases recorded in Austin and Dallas. What Does This Data Mean?: Although online shopping continues to clobber the brick-and-mortar competition, Mastercard predicts that both meteorological and health safety changes on the horizon might help get people off their browsers and into their local stores. "While in-store sales decelerated slightly as a result of winter storms, consumers are continuing to show up online,” said Steve Sadove, Mastercard senior advisor. “From jewelry to apparel, e-commerce has opened doors for consumers to shop online while warmer days, widespread vaccinations and the loosening of restrictions appear on the horizon.” Old School Cool: Joan Crawford grocery shopping in 1969. Photo courtesy Cinema Crazed. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMattel Debuts Eleanor Roosevelt Doll In Barbie Inspiring Women SeriesSquare Buys Majority Ownership In Streaming Music Platform Tidal© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • California Legislature OKs plan aimed at in-person learning

    California lawmakers on Thursday approved a $6.6 billion plan aimed at pressuring school districts to return students to the classroom before the end of the school year. The bill does not order school districts to resume in-person instruction and it does not say parents must send their kids back to the classroom if they don’t want to. School districts have until May 15 to decide.

  • Bollywood, streaming giants on edge as Amazon gets flak for hurting religious beliefs in India

    Controversy in India over Amazon's political drama "Tandav" has put Bollywood and global video streaming giants on edge, prompting a closer scrutiny of scripts for possible offence to religious sentiments in a key growth market. Companies like Amazon's Prime Video and Netflix are inspecting planned shows and scripts, with some even deleting scenes that could be controversial, five Bollywood directors and producers, and two industry sources said. This comes as Amazon Prime Video has become embroiled in legal cases and police complaints alleging "Tandav" depicts Hindu gods and goddesses in a derogatory manner and offends religious beliefs.

  • Moldova is first European country to receive COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX

    Moldova became the first European country to receive COVID-19 vaccines from the global COVAX scheme, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Friday. The first batch of 14,400 doses arrived in Moldova last night, Sandu said on Twitter. Moldova and neighbouring Ukraine, two of Europe's poorest countries, have lagged behind the rest of the continent in the scramble for vaccines and welcomed donations from friendly governments.

  • Coronavirus latest news: UK most likely place in the world for mutant coronavirus variant, says health minister

    Vaccines tweaked for Covid variants fast-tracked, MHRA says UK's death toll fuelled by its obesity problem, say experts Economy 'will bounce back faster thanks to success of vaccinations' Rishi Sunak's five-year tax raid after Covid crisis Fears of 'mask apartheid' as schools threaten to segregate pupils Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Britain is the most likely place in the world where a mutant strain of the coronavirus will occur due to the prevailing conditions, a health minister has said. Giving the stark assessment at Westminster, Tory frontbencher Lord Bethell said "if there's one place in the world where a mutant variation is likely to happen it will be in an area where you have a high infection rate and a large amount of suppression of the virus by either a lockdown or a vaccine programme. "If you look around the world that country is most likely to be Britain and we must be on the balls of our feet to be prepared for unhelpful news on that front," he said. The Conservative peer made his comments as a top scientist warned the risk of a dangerous new variant against which there was no defence was "eventually likely to be inevitable". "We are not post-vaccine. We are at best mid-vaccine - 20 million people is an enormous achievement but there is a hell of along way to go," the minister added. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Israel, Denmark and Austria join forces against COVID-19

    Israel, Denmark and Austria agreed on Thursday to join forces in the fight against COVID-19 with an investment in research and roll-out of vaccines to protect people against new surges and mutations of the coronavirus. The leaders of the three countries said their alliance will set up a foundation and vaccine distribution plants in Europe and Israel, based on Israel’s world-leading inoculation drive. “We think that by joining the resources of three small but very able and gifted countries, we can better meet these challenges,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

  • Hundreds of fake COVID-19 vaccines seized in South Africa, Interpol says

    South African police have seized hundreds of fake COVID-19 vaccines and arrested four suspects in connection with the haul, the Interpol global police co-ordination agency said. This comes after Interpol, which is headquartered in France, issued a global alert in December to law enforcement across its 194 member countries, warning them to prepare for organised crime networks targeting COVID-19 vaccines, both physically and online. Some 400 ampoules - equivalent to about 2,400 doses - containing the fake vaccine were found at a warehouse in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, where officers also recovered a large quantity of fake 3M masks, the agency said on Wednesday on its website.

  • Obesity a driving factor in COVID-19 deaths, global report finds

    The report, which described a "dramatic" correlation between countries' COVID-19 death and obesity rates, found that 90% or 2.2 million of the 2.5 million deaths from the pandemic disease so far were in countries with high levels of obesity. The study analysed the COVID-19 death figures from Johns Hopkins University in the United States and the World Health Organization's Global Health Observatory data on obesity. Strikingly, the authors said, there is no example of a country where people are generally not overweight or obese having high COVID-19 death rates.

  • 'Fatigue is winning,' CDC warns as pandemic restrictions are lifted across the nation

    “Stamina has worn thin,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said during a press briefing Wednesday morning. “Fatigue is winning, and the exact measures we have taken to stop the pandemic are now too often being flagrantly ignored.”

  • Family-Owned Fruit Business in San Jose Has All Their Valuables Taken By Burglars

    Owners of a fruit store in San Jose, California found their store's glass doors smashed on Monday morning. San Jose Tropical Fruits, a family-owned business, posted a photo on Instagram of the damage with a caption that expressed heartbreak over the incident. The store owners’ daughter Barbara shared with NextShark that the burglary happened between 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 8:00 a.m. on Mar. 1.

  • Sinovac vaccine may not trigger sufficient antibody response to Brazil variant: study

    Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine may not trigger sufficient antibody responses against a new variant identified in Brazil, a small-sample lab study showed. The emergence of variants of the new coronavirus has raised concern that vaccines and treatments that were developed based on previous strains may not work as robustly. Plasma samples taken from eight people vaccinated with Sinovac's CoronaVac failed to efficiently neutralize the P.1 lineage variant, or 20J/501Y.V3, researchers said in a paper published on Monday ahead of peer-review.

  • AP Interview: Lawyer says Kelly innocent of Ghosn pay scheme

    The chief lawyer for Greg Kelly, an American on trial in Japan on charges of under-reporting Nissan former Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s compensation, says his client was merely trying to prevent Ghosn from going to a rival automaker. “Greg has no motive at all to commit such a crime,” Yoichi Kitamura said Friday at his Tokyo office. At the time, Kelly, then a Nissan executive vice president, was making good money, had a successful career and moreover, was a lawyer.

  • Chris Harrison Stepping Down From The Bachelor: The Controversy, Explained

    Here's what's going on.

  • Duke and Duchess of Sussex expect to be notified if formal bullying allegations are made

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex expect to be notified if formal allegations of bullying are made against them by Buckingham Palace, it is understood. The couple have not been contacted about the investigation into claims that their staff were bullied and left “broken”, “terrified” and “shaking” with fear. The unprecedented inquiry will be headed by a human resources manager from the Royal Household, who will invite Sussex employees past and present to be interviewed about their experiences in a bid to improve policies and ensure “lessons have been learned". A palace aide has indicated that the Duke and Duchess would not be involved, or even informed, about the process, which is carefully billed as an internal “review” for staff rather than a formal investigation. This is despite the fact that the allegations relate directly to the couple’s behaviour towards their staff, which prompted a formal complaint sent to human resources in October 2018 that was not pursued. A source close to the Sussexes said the couple had not been informed of the investigation by Buckingham Palace and had no idea about its scope. Asked if they would want to be involved, or to have the right of reply, the source said: “If it was an investigation into them, of some description, there would have to be a formal process where we would have to be involved. “A formal HR investigation involves formal accusations. If this was a formal office setting, we would have already been fired or have already quit, depending on your point of view.”

  • Trump considering ditching Pence for 2024 run and picking someone Black or female as running mate, report says

    South Dakota governor Kristi Noem and South Carolina senator Tim Scott rumoured for position

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • 'Neanderthal thinking' for states to lift mask mandate -Biden

    Asked if he had a message to Texas and Mississippi, Biden told reporters: "I think it's a big mistake. Look, I hope everybody's realized by now, these masks make a difference."Biden said the increasing availability of vaccinations was making a difference in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was critical to remain vigilant about wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distancing."The last thing, the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that, 'In the meantime, everything's fine, take off your mask, forget it.' It still matters," Biden said before a brainstorming meeting with Republican and Democratic lawmakers to address cancer.

  • Australia asks European Commission to review Italy's vaccine block

    Australia has asked the European Commission to review a decision by Italy to block a shipment of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, while stressing on Friday the missing doses would not affect the rollout of Australia's inoculation programme. Italy, supported by the European Commission, barred the planned export of around 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine after the drug manufacturer failed to meet its European Union contract commitments.