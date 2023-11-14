Denmark to contribute €7 million to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund will soon receive the first part of the contribution from Denmark in the amount of €4 million, and the Danish government will provide another €3 million later.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Quote: "Denmark will transfer a grant contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund amounting to €7 million, which will be used to purchase equipment for the restoration of energy infrastructure affected by Russian attacks," said Lars Aagaard, Danish Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities, during a meeting with Ukrainian Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko at the Energy for The Recovery Of Ukraine international conference.

Aagaard also stressed that Denmark will continue to help Ukraine in confronting the Russian aggressor, in particular on the energy front. This is a clear position of both the government of the country and Danish business.

Halushchenko, in turn, said he appreciated the fact that Denmark became the first sponsor of the Fund, having made a grant contribution worth about €536,000. These funds were used to purchase energy equipment for 10 Ukrainian energy companies.

"During the war, the Ukrainian-Danish energy partnership played an important role for the urgent repair and development of decentralised generation. We appreciate the assistance from the Government of Denmark and all the people...", said the minister.

Background:

The total commitment of donors to grant contributions to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has reached more than €322 million.

During the period from January to early October 2023, within the framework of the Fund's work, more than 200 agreements were concluded for the purchase of power equipment.

