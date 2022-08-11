UK, Denmark contribute additional money, weapons to Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen ride atop a tank near a front line in Mykolaiv region
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Britain and Denmark on Thursday announced more aid to Ukraine in the form of money and weapons in connection with an international donor conference in Copenhagen on Thursday.

Britain in a statement said it will supply Ukraine with more multiple-launch rocket systems that can strike targets up to 80 km (50 miles) away.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the supply of weapons would help Ukraine defend itself against Russian heavy artillery.

Denmark will meanwhile increase its financial aid to Ukraine by 110 million euros ($113.6 million), Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told the conference attended by several European defence ministers.

"This is a war on the values that Europe and the free world are built upon ... Today we reaffirm our commitment to support of Ukraine," she said.

The conference, which is hosted by Ukraine, Denmark and Britain, is held to discuss long-term backing for Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Moscow says it is conducting a "special military operation" in Ukraine aimed at safeguarding Russia's security against NATO expansion.

($1 = 0.9684 euros)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Sachin Ravikumar, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

