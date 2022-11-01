Denmark’s Frederiksen Set to Lose Majority in General Election

(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s Social Democrat prime minister is set to lose her majority in parliament, putting into question her ability to continue ruling the Nordic nation.

Mette Frederiksen and her allies garnered 47.5% support, compared with 41.2% for the right-leaning opposition, according to an exit poll published by broadcaster DR after voting ended. An exit poll by TV2 indicated a similar outcome.

If confirmed by the tally of ballots later on Tuesday, the result means the premier can only secure a new four-year term by winning over a new centrist party that’s emerging as a kingmaker in the election. Lars Lokke Rasmussen, who formed his center party the Moderates just five months ago and hasn’t said which side he will support, is on track to get 9.3%, the DR poll showed.

Given the consensus-driven nature of Danish politics and the krone’s peg to the euro, markets are unlikely to move on the election result, even as long and difficult talks are expected between parties in Denmark’s parliament to settle on a new government. Should the opposition rise to power, it’s possible policy makers would agree to cut some taxes to ease the burden on households.

With the indicated outcome, Denmark appears to be following neighboring Sweden, where the Social Democratic government led by Magdalena Andersson was defeated by the right-wing opposition in September. The Swedish vote featured a surge in support for the once-shunned anti-immigrant party Sweden Democrats, with the September general election in Italy also paving the path for the most right-wing government in that country since World War II.

Frederiksen, 44, has said she’s willing to form a grand coalition spanning the political spectrum with Lokke Rasmussen and the parties from the right. But the opposition leader, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen of the Liberals, has ruled out such a partnership, partly due to the prime minister’s role in a decision to kill the country’s mink population during the pandemic.

The election centered on Frederiksen’s trustworthiness following the order to cull 17 million mink that was later found to be unlawful. Trust in her cabinet was further eroded after revelations during a parliamentary probe that she and several key government employees had deleted text messages from their phones.

While Frederiksen received praise in some quarters for showing strong leadership during the pandemic, rivals have painted her as power-hungry and authoritarian and she has countered the criticism by saying she has been treated more harshly than a male politician would have been in a similar situation.

Campaign Trail

Much of the campaigning in the elections focused on Denmark’s free health-care, where long lines for treatment formed during the pandemic and a nurse strike last year. Nursing staff shortages are exacerbating the issue. Another issue that’s been top of mind for voters is the climate. The country where pigs outnumber humans two-to-one is bristling with the environmental impact of agriculture, using taxes to bring about emission cuts.

Denmark was one of the best among advanced economies in rebounding from the pandemic, with worsening labor shortages triggering warnings from economists about an overheating since last summer. The surge in energy prices and the war in Ukraine helped drive inflation to double digits for the first time in four decades, forcing the government to introduce a string of measures to soften the blow from higher prices. Still, credit costs have also grown as the central bank ended its decade-long era of negative interest rates.

Even the prime minister addressed the issue after voting, saying that conversations during the campaign have shown that “no doubt that inflation is what pressures Danes the most at the moment.”

Next Steps

In the absence of a majority for any of the blocs, the election result sets off talks among parliamentary parties on who can secure the needed backing in parliament. When they reach a deal, it’s presented to the Queen and marks the formal shift of power.

Often the governing coalition has a minority in the legislature, but is supported in any votes by allies to ensure the government’s legislation passes.

