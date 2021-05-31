Denmark helped US spy against Angela Merkel and other European leaders say reports

Richard Orange
·4 min read
(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 16, 2015 German Chancellor Angela Merkel uses her mobile phone during a session of the Bundestag in Berlin on December 16, 2015. - The US spied on top politicians in Europe, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, from 2012 to 2014 with the help of Danish intelligence, Danish and European media reported on Sunday. Danish public broadcaster Danmarks Radio (DR) said the US National Security Agency (NSA) had eavesdropped on Danish internet cables to spy on top politicians and high-ranking officials in Germany, Sweden, Norway and France. (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images) - ODD ANDERSEN/&#xa0;AFP
Denmark was facing the “largest intelligence scandal in its history” on Monday after it emerged that Danish intelligence allowed America's National Security Agency to use data from Danish undersea cables to spy on Angela Merkel and other European leaders.

It first emerged in 2013 in secrets leaked by Edward Snowden, the former NSA contractor and whistleblower, that the US had spied on Mrs Merkel and fellow European politicians.

But Denmark’s involvement remained hidden until Sunday evening, when the country’s DR national broadcaster reported that the Danish Defence Intelligence Services had allowed the NSA to tap into Danish underwater internet cables from 2012 to 2014. The NSA used Xkeyscore, the data monitoring program revealed by Mr Snowden, and also targeted leaders in France, Sweden and Norway.

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, Sweden&#39;s Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist looks on during a meeting of the EU ministers of defence in Tallinn, Estonia. Sweden&#39;s defence minister, Hulqvist said Monday May 31, 2021, he wants Denmark to explain why that country&#39;s foreign secret service allegedly helped the United States spy on European leaders and officials in Germany, France, Sweden and Norway. (AP Photo/Liis Treimann, FILE) - Liis Treimann/AP
France's Europe minister Clement Beaune said the revelations were “extremely serious”, while Sweden's defence minister Petter Hultqvist demanded a detailed account from both the US and Denmark.

“I take this situation seriously,” Mr Hultqvist told Sweden's SVT state news broadcaster. “We have demanded to be fully informed on how these issues affect Swedish citizens, Swedish businesses, and Swedish interests, and then we'll see what political answer we get from the Danish side.”

Denmark's defence minister Trine Bramsen said her government did not condone the actions of its own agency.

“The government has the same position that the previous prime minister expressed in 2013 and 2014, that systematic wiretapping of close allies is unacceptable,” she said.

An internal report commissioned by Danish intelligence after Mr Snowden's leaks confirmed in 2015 that the NSA had been using Denmark's cable interception capacities to spy on European allies, including Mrs Merkel, Mr Steinbrück and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who was foreign minister at the time.

Peer Steinbruck...Germany&#39;s Finance Minister Peer Steinbruck prepares a coffee at the start of an informal meeting of ministers for economic and financial affairs at the Congres center in Brdo, Slovenia, Friday, April 4, 2008. Euro zone officials warned Friday that governments had to act to curb a possible inflation spiral as record-high price increases the risk of hurting people on low incomes. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) - GEERT VANDEN WIJNGAERT/AP
But this led to no overt action until 2018, when a whistleblower took the report to the country's intelligence watchdog.

After Ms Bramsen was informed of the spying in August 2020, Lars Findsen, the then head of the intelligence agency was removed from his post, as was his predecessor Thomas Ahrenkiel, and three other employees of the agency, without any explanation being given.

Mrs Merkel has attempted to play down the reports, as she tried to do over the initial scandal over Mr Snowden’s revelation until German public anger forced her to take stand. Her office would only comment that the new report was the first she had known of Danish involvement.

“I’m not angry, I’m stunned,” said Mr Steinbrück, the former German finance minister and opposition leader who learned for the first time that he had been a target for American spying.

“That an intelligence service from a country like Denmark might also be involved, seems almost like a farce, he told German's WDR broadcaster.

Audun Lysbakken, the leader of Norway's Socialist Left Party, has called on the country's defence minister Frank Bakke-Jensen formally to explain his government's position to parliament.

“Norway must demand clear answers, as Sweden has done. It is disappointing to see that the Minister of Defense is treading so softly when such serious information has come to light,” he told Norway's state broadcaster NRK.

