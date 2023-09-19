Denmark joins IT coalition created for Ukrainian Armed Forces

Denmark, together with Estonia and Luxembourg, announced their intention to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence in the field of information and communication technologies and cyber defence.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the Danish Defence Ministry

Details: The letter of intent was signed at the Ramstein-format meeting in Germany.

Quote: "Denmark has been supporting Ukraine in the field of cyber defence since the [full-scale] Russian invasion in February 2022 and has, among other things, provided software to strengthen Ukraine's cyber defences. At today's meeting at the Ramstein Air Base, Denmark also supported the Estonian-Luxembourg IT coalition."

Background: Following the Ramstein-format meeting in June, Estonia and Luxembourg promised to prepare a project to create an IT coalition that would focus on Ukraine's cyber defence.

Denmark previously announced that it was purchasing additional 45 tanks for Ukraine, including 15 upgraded T-72s, together with other countries.

Earlier, Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defence, opening a meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defence, announced that M1 Abrams tanks would be delivered to Kyiv in the near future.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





