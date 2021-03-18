Denmark to limit the number of ‘non-Western' residents in poor neighbourhoods

Richard Orange
·3 min read
Women wearing niqab and headscarves take part in a demonstration on August 1, 2018, the first day of the implementation of the Danish face veil ban, in Copenhagen,
Women wearing niqab and headscarves take part in a demonstration on August 1, 2018, the first day of the implementation of the Danish face veil ban, in Copenhagen,

Denmark's centre-Left government plans to reduce the number of "non-Western" residents in housing areas across the country to 30 percent or less within ten years in the latest in a succession of tough proposals on immigration.

The Social Democrats' proposed "Mixed neighbourhood" bill gives municipalities the right to set up "prevention areas" where they can refuse to rent to those who are not originally from Denmark, the EU or EEA or Switzerland.

“For far too many years, we have closed our eyes to the development that was underway, and only acted when the integration problems became too great," Kaare Dybvad Bek, the country's interior minister, said in a statement explaining the move.

Municipalities and housing organisations, he said, had in the past failed to intervene in time as large public housing areas entered "a negative spiral". The bill also gives municipalities the right to deny rent to the unemployed or those with criminal records.

By denying non-European immigrants the right to public housing in some areas, the bill aims to engineer "a large-scale and targeted change in the current composition of residents in many of the country's public housing areas."

To do this, it will also give municipalities the power to force private landlords with 20 or more apartments to rent to "non-Western" immigrants so that they can move to predominantly ethnic Danish areas.

The government also plans to stop using the term "ghetto" introduced by the previous government to refer to housing areas with a large proportion of immigrants, which the bill describes as "stigmatising", replacing it with the terms "transformation area" and "parallel society".

"The ghetto term is misleading," Mr Bek said. "I do not use it myself, and I think it overshadows the important work that needs to be done in public housing areas."

The label is used to refer to areas with more than 1,000 people of which more than half are of non-Western origin, and which meet at least two of a list of four criteria: that more than 40% are unemployed; that more than 60 percent of 39-50 year olds do not have an upper secondary education; that crime rates are three times than average; and that residents have an average income 55% lower than in the surrounding region.

Currently 15 Danish neighbourhoods currently are classed as "ghetto areas" and 25 others are deemed "at risk".

Within 'ghetto' areas, some crimes carry double the legal penalty, and parents are compelled to send their children to kindergarten from the age of 1, among other measures.

The 'ghetto' law has also led to controversial forced evictions from many of the areas, with some of the public housing areas then demolished.

Even the parties left of the Social Democrats broadly supported the new policy, with Halime Oguz, housing spokesperson for the Socialist Left party, telling the Altinget website that she hoped that breaking up "parallel societies" would free immigrant Danes from "social control".

It was an "excellent idea", she said, to empower municipalities to place immigrants in private rentals and called for new public housing areas to be built in "the areas where many rich people live today."

On the right, Alex Ahrendtsen, housing spokesperson for the populist Danish People's Party complained about the decision to drop the ghetto term.

"In the past, they're tried 'socially challenged housing areas'," he said. "Now they're trying with 'parallel society' and 'transformation areas'. We in the Danish People's Party will continue to call them 'ghetto-areas'."

Recommended Stories

  • With striking of Black juror, Floyd activists see racism

    A prospective juror who once lived in the neighborhood where George Floyd was arrested told the attorney for an ex-officer charged in Floyd's death that he had a personal reason for wanting to serve on the jury. “Because me, as a Black man, you see a lot of Black people get killed and no one’s held accountable for it, and you wonder why or what was the decisions,” Juror No. 76 said under questioning during jury selection in Derek Chauvin's murder trial. “We have a Black man who was probably in the best position to judge the case being excluded,” said Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney and head of a community activism organization called Wayfinder Foundation.

  • Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong apparently filed paperwork to run for president as a Republican

    Wake me up when 2024 ends, because Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong has seemingly filed to run as a Republican presidential candidate in the next election. In the filing, first reported by the Today in Tabs newsletter, Green Day is also designated as Armstrong's official principal campaign committee: NEW 2024 FEC F2Billie Joe Armstrong (REP)#POTUS (DEM-Biden)https://t.co/W55pGFjCXQ pic.twitter.com/1OePGD6tzO — CATargetBot (@CATargetBot) March 17, 2021 Don't call him an American idiot just yet, though; as a spokesperson for the FEC told Billboard back when Kanye West was flirting with a run, "just because you see a candidate's name on a filing doesn't mean that person filed the form ... we get lots of false and fictitious filings." Now, it's also entirely possible that the 48-year-old frontman — who "wholeheartedly" backed Joe Biden in the 2020 election and once informed Trump supporters that "I have no problem telling ignorant f--ks like you to go to hell" — is pulling our legs. Either that, or he really found someone called Saint Jimmy of TheKrustyKrab to sign on as his vice presidential candidate. Check out the filing here. More stories from theweek.comMichael Cohen says Trump is in for a 'proctological exam of the highest order' by New York prosecutorsBiden: 100 million vaccine doses goal will be met tomorrow, 'weeks ahead of schedule'Let informed people be jurors

  • Russia warns it will 'have to react' if Bosnia moves to join NATO

    Russia will react if Bosnia takes steps towards joining NATO because Moscow would perceive this as a hostile act, the Russian embassy in Bosnia said in a statement on Thursday. Bosnia has long proclaimed integration with NATO and the European Union as strategic goals.

  • Texas Museum Puts Donald Trump Wax Statue in Storage Because People Kept Punching It

    The Louis Tussaud wax museum in San Antonio, Texas had to remove its replica of Donald Trump from the floor due to patrons repeatedly attacking it.

  • De Blasio Argues Cops Should Confront New Yorkers Accused of Non-Criminal ‘Hurtful’ Conduct

    New York mayor Bill de Blasio has suggested that the NYPD or another city agency could confront residents accused of hateful conduct towards Asian Americans, even if the conduct did not rise to the level of a criminal case. De Blasio encouraged residents to report any racist conduct towards Asian Americans to the city, which would then investigate and respond to the complaint. The mayor spoke amid increasing concern over anti-Asian sentiment and hate crimes, with mayoral candidate Andrew Yang proclaiming he could “feel” hatred “on the streets of New York.” Concerns were brought to a head by an Atlanta, Ga., shooting in which six Asian American women were killed. The shooter claimed to police that he was motivated by “sex addiction” and not anti-Asian animus. “Even if something is not a criminal case, a perpetrator being confronted by the city, whether it’s NYPD or another agency, and being told that what they’ve done was very hurtful to another person—and could, if ever repeated, lead to criminal charges—that’s another important piece of the puzzle,” de Blasio said at a Thursday press conference. When asked by Wall Street Journal reporter Katie Hogan how that process would work, de Blasio answered that the NYPD is already trained to deal with these types of incidents. “The NYPD is a great example: one of the things officers are trained to do is to give warnings,” de Blasio said. “If someone has done something wrong, but not rising to a criminal level, it’s perfectly appropriate for an NYPD officer to talk to them to say, ‘that was not appropriate, and if you did that on a higher level, that would be a crime.’ I think that has an educating impact on people.”

  • Ted Cruz releases holds on Biden nominees as administration looks to get tough on Russia pipeline

    Nord Stream 2 is becoming a political football.

  • Mitch McConnell says Asian Americans "should not have to experience discrimination"

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — whose wife is of Asian heritage — addressed this week's mass shooting in Georgia by saying Thursday that "Asian Americans should not have to experience discrimination anywhere."What he's saying: “Committing a crime against anyone because of his or her national origin or race is deeply wrong and antithetical to our founding principles," McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a statement to Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMcConnell spoke two days after the attack that killed eight — six of them Asian Americans.While police have yet to label it a hate crime, it sparked fear among Asian Americans across the country and a public reckoning about their treatment growing from a string of prior attacks.Why it matters: McConnell, the most prominent Republican in the Senate, had yet to publicly weigh in on Tuesday's shooting.Questions about his views were especially pointed because his wife, Elaine Chao, who served as Transportation secretary under President Trump, was born in Taipei, Taiwan. She emigrated to the United States when she was eight years old.Critics blamed Trump's rhetoric against China following the outbreak of the coronavirus for fueling an uptick in anti-Asian violence across the U.S.The former president labeled COVID-19 the "Chinese virus," "Wuhan virus" and "kung flu."Go deeper: The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University found that anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police in America's largest cities jumped nearly 150% in 2020.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Putin challenges Biden to debate after U.S. president calls Russian counterpart a "killer"

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday responded to President Biden's comment calling him a "killer," by challenging the U.S. leader to a debate. What he's saying: Putin told Russian state TV, per ABC News, "I want to propose to President Biden to continue our discussion, but on the condition that we do it basically live, as it’s called, without any delays and directly in an open, direct discussion."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"It seems to me that would be interesting for the people of Russia and for the people of the United States."The big picture: Russian officials and the Kremlin seethed this week at Biden's comment. But the American president has stood behind the statement, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki saying Thursday that Biden gave a "direct answer to a direct question" on whether Putin was a killer. The White House is also promising further retribution against Russia for a series of malign actions, including poisoning Russian activist Alexei Navalny and the SolarWinds cyber attack.Russia has recalled its U.S. ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, citing the need to "analyze what needs to be done in the context of relations with the United States," per the New York Times. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Man ID’d as former Special Forces soldier is charged with assaulting police during Capitol riot

    Jeffrey McKellop, now a military contractor, is accused of spearing an officer in the face with a flagpole on Jan. 6.

  • 54% of Republicans said they believe the Capitol insurrection is getting too much attention, a new Pew survey shows

    Among Democrats, 40% said they think too little attention is being paid to the riots while only 8% think the riots are receiving too much attention.

  • Conviction, death penalty upheld of Oklahoman in beheading

    The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday upheld the murder conviction and death sentence of man in the beheading of a co-worker in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore. The court rejected claims that Alton Alexander Nolen, 36, was mentally ill and incompetent to stand trial in addition to improper jury selection, improper photographic evidence and prosecutorial misconduct. Nolen was convicted and sentenced to death in for the 2014 beheading of 54-year-old Colleen Hufford at Vaughan Foods.

  • Mike Pompeo: Biden administration’s foreign policy approach to China will be judged on actions, not words

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses the Biden administration’s stance on China, the upcoming meeting with the Chinese government in Alaska, and calls for boycotts of the Beijing Olympics.

  • Stolen 1979 Corvette Shocks New Zealand

    Help spread the word…

  • Gen Z is reclaiming a once-derogatory word to challenge how society treats women: 'Become everything men want'

    The spirit of the "club bathroom girl" lives on the most uplifting corner of the internet: BimboTok. The post TikTok’s ‘bimbo’ community is reclaiming a once-derogatory word to create a ‘sweet and nonjudgemental’ space appeared first on In The Know.

  • Police Captain Who Said Atlanta Shooter ‘Had a Bad Day’ Posted Anti-Asian Shirts on Facebook

    A police officer who received criticism for appearing to sympathize with the Atlanta mass shooting suspect was found to have made an anti-Asian post on Facebook. Capt. Jay Baker, a spokesman for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, sparked controversy Wednesday after stating that 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long was having “a really bad day” when he reportedly shot eight people dead the night before. ﻿Long, who blamed his rampage on “sex addiction,” is accused of killing six Asian women from three massage parlors in the Atlanta area.

  • Paris goes into lockdown as COVID-19 variant rampages

    France imposed a month-long lockdown on Paris and parts of the north after a faltering vaccine rollout and spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants forced President Emmanuel Macron to shift course. Since late January, when he defied the calls of scientists and some in his government to lock the country down, Macron has said he would do whatever it took to keep the euro zone's second largest economy as open as possible. However, this week he ran out of options just as France and other European countries briefly suspended use of the AstraZenca vaccine.

  • Will work from home outlast virus? Ford's move suggests yes

    It’s a question occupying the minds of millions of employees who have worked from home the past year: Will they still be allowed to work remotely — at least some days — once the pandemic has faded? On Wednesday, one of America's corporate titans, Ford Motor Co., supplied its own answer: It told about 30,000 of its employees worldwide who have worked from home that they can continue to do so indefinitely, with flexible hours approved by their managers. Ford's announcement sent one of the clearest signals to date that the pandemic has hastened a cultural shift in Americans' work lives by erasing any stigma around remote work and encouraging the adoption of technology that enables it.

  • Strong reaction to first COVID-19 vaccine may signal previous infection, experts say

    Initial data suggested that most reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines occurred after the second dose, but now experts say that those with a previous infection will likely react after the first one.

  • Nebraska grandmother sees all of her nearly $90,000 in student loans discharged

    A grandmother who had nearly $90,000 in student debt had her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in Nebraska, adding to an emerging trend of student loan borrowers successfully finding relief through personal bankruptcy.

  • ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’ Will Be Yondu-Free, Says Writer-Director James Gunn

    When the roll is called up yonder, Yondu won’t be there. At least when it comes to future appearances in the James Gunn versions of the Guardians of the Galaxy series. Writer-director Gunn said today that the blue-hued alien with the deadly arrow whistle, memorably played by Michael Rooker in the first two Guardians of […]