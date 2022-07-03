Denmark mall shooting update: 3 dead and 3 in critical condition, terrorism not ruled out

Three people were killed and another three are in critical condition after a shooting in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Sunday in a shopping center.

Søren Thomassen, head of the Copenhagen police operations unit said during a press conference that the gunman is a 22-year-old who has been arrested.

Police said that three people were killed in the shooting and another three are in critical condition.

"There are several injured, and what we also know now is that there are several dead," Thomassen said. "We do not have information that others are involved. This is what we know now."

He also said that terrorism could not be ruled out at this point.

DENMARK SHOPPING MALL SHOOTING UNFOLDS ACROSS THE STREET FROM HARRY STYLES CONCERT VENUE

Further details about the incident were not given during the press conference.

Police became aware of the shooting at the Field’s shopping center in Denmark's capital at around 5:36 p.m, and a massive law enforcement presence followed.

"One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at Fields. We currently are not able to say more about the person concerned," Copenhagen police tweeted. "We have a massive presence at Fields and are working on getting an overview."

CROWDS OF NEW YORK CITY JFK AIRPORT TRAVELERS ‘RELOCATED’ AMID ‘UNATTENDED BAG’ INVESTIGATION

A witness to the shooting, Rikke Levandovski, told TV2 in Denmark that the suspect allegedly was shooting into the crowd.

"He is just shooting into the crowd, not up in ceiling or into the floor," she added. Levandovski said. "People first thought it was a thief ... Then I suddenly hear shots and threw myself behind the counter inside the store."

Images from the scene show multiple people on stretchers being put in ambulances, as well as people frantically running away from the shopping center.

The shooting came just hours before Harry Styles was set to take the stage at a nearby arena as part of his "Love On Tour."

Fox News' Danielle Wallace, the Associated Press, and Reuters contributed to this report.