Denmark mall shooting: Suspect acted alone and incident was not terror-related, Copenhagen police say

Authorities say the shooting incident in Denmark, where a gunman opened fire at a busy shopping mall in Copenhagen, leaving three people dead and at least three others injured was not terror-related.

The gunman likely acted alone and fired indiscriminately at random shoppers, Danish Police said Monday, the day after the shooting.

Copenhagen chief police inspector Søren Thomassen said the deceased victims included one Russian and two Danish citizens. The victims included a man in his 40s and two "young people," he said.

Thomassen said the suspect, identified only as a 22-year-old Danish man, was arrested at the scene and that the incident was not an act of terrorism.

DENMARK MALL SHOOTING UPDATE: 3 DEAD AND 3 IN CRITICAL CONDITION

The police chief said at least three victims were critically injured. They were of Danish and Swedish nationalities, he added.

A motive for the shooting is not known at this time.

The shooting took place at approximately 5:37 p.m. and the suspect was arrested 11 minutes later, police said. A witness told Danish broadcaster TV2 that the shooter appeared "very violent and angry" and was "very proud of what he was doing."

"It is incomprehensible. Heartbreaking. Pointless," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said after the tragic incident. "Our beautiful and usually so safe capital was changed in a split second."

DENMARK SHOPPING MALL SHOOTING UNFOLDS ACROSS THE STREET FROM HARRY STYLES CONCERT VENUE

The shopping center where the shooting took place was near the venue where Harry Styles was scheduled to host a concert Sunday night. The concert was subsequently canceled in light of the shooting, Deadline reported.

"I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting," Styles said on Twitter Sunday evening. "I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H"

Story continues

TEXAS SHOOTING: 2 DEAD, THREE POLICE OFFICERS WOUNDED NEAR FORT WORTH FOLLOWING SHOOTOUT WITH SUSPECT

"My team and I pray for everyone involved in the Copenhagen shopping mall shooting. I am shocked. Love H," Styles added on Snapchat.

The incident was the deadliest shooting in the country since Feb. 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.